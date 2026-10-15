‘A war on men’: MAFS star’s bizarre rant as ex calls out ‘confronting and deeply sad’ video

MAFS groom Filip Gregov has gone on a bizarre rant, just three months after breaking up with Stella Mickunaite over the phone.

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The former MAFS star has posted an 11-minute video to his YouTube channel, in which he claims men are pressured to get married and have children so they can be “controlled” and “good little tax slaves”.

“The most dangerous kind of man is one that can’t be controlled, that stands up for what he believes in, that means what he says, says what he means, and that is very intentional and not scattered,” he says in the video.

“There is a war on men – their attention, their sexual attention, their financial direction, where they fit into relationships, what their place is… everything… there’s a war on that,” he continues.

“Because if you can control all the fighting-age men, if you can control them, and they’re scattered, and they’re fully in debt, they’re in relationships they don’t want to be in, they’re just consuming like crazy – you have them, it’s game, set, match, they’re defeated.”

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Filip proposed to Stella in the 2026 MAFS finale. Credit: Channel 9.

‘I deeply disagree’: MAFS’ Filip’s bizarre relationship rant, as Stella breaks silence

The 39-year-old reportedly broke up with his former TV wife, and real-life fiancée, Stella over the phone in July, eight months after they became engaged in the MAFS finale.

Newly single, he now claims men are encouraged to do things like get married and have children so they have to “tow the line” when they should be protecting their “freedom”.

“They can’t think for themselves and they’re going to be good little tax slaves,” he says.

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“Freedom is one of the most coveted things – and this is something that I’ve learnt in the last couple of months – when you don’t have freedom and you come out of it and you get freedom, you’re going to want to protect it at all times,” he continues, with a not-so-subtle reference to end of his relationship with Stella, who said online she felt ‘humiliated’.

In a chat with Woman’s Day, Stella clarified she felt humiliated because the man in the videos is not the man she once knew.

“When I said I felt humiliated, I meant how confronting it is to hear views I deeply disagree with from someone I once loved and imagined a future with,” she said.

“I was planning to move, start a new life and hoped we would build a family. I leaned on my values and worked to let go of the life I had in Sydney. Perhaps I didn’t do that quickly enough.”

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MAFS’ Stella left feeling ‘deeply sad’ over Filip’s shock change of heart as castmates call him out

Filip and Stella were once a picture perfect couple. (Credit: Nine)

The 32-year-old said she genuinely believed that Filip wanted “love, partnership and a family”.

“My impression is that, somewhere along the way, he absorbed messages that encourage men to see women as a threat,” she explained. “I find that deeply sad, because those messages can push people away from the connection they want and sabotage relationships. That is how the ‘male loneliness epidemic’ begins.”

She said, looking back, she has to admit there were some signs that Filip was having doubts.

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“I take responsibility for the ways I may have overridden my own boundaries or held on to hope when the evidence was becoming harder to ignore,” she said. “I was clear from the beginning that I wanted commitment and a family. People are allowed to change their minds, even after a proposal.”

The former MAFS bride she still believes in love but is going to be trusting her own intuition far more in the future.

“I’m moving forward with clearer boundaries, greater trust in myself and a heart that remains open.”

Stella isn’t the only person to call out Filip’s bizarre rant. In the comments of an Instagram reel about the YouTube clip, Filip’s fellow 2026 MAFS alum Rach Gilmore expressed her disbelief.

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“Nah cause wtf did I just watch!!!” she wrote, while former Bachelorette contestant Angie Kent added: “Omg”.

2025 MAFS contestant Jamie Marinos also weighed in, adding, “Another mask that’s fallen off jeez, while Katie Johnston also commented ‘eeeesh’ and Rebecca Zukowski from season 13 asked “WTAF is this?”

MAFS Filip’s wild AVO claim

Filips YouTube video expressed some more alarming views about relationships where he said they’re “not what they used to be” and that men should “forget Disneyland” and “fairytales”.

Filip’s content has changed in the last couple of months. Credit: Instagram.

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“Let’s just say have standards for yourself, and look at what people say rather than what they do, and have a list of non-negotiables, like what you want, try to mitigate the risk as much as possible because people will take you for a ride.”

The former reality star then concludes that relationships are “not worth it here, in Australia”.

“You have to be very, very careful, very, very selective because you’ll get absolutely cleaned out,” he says.

“[Men] get cheated on, kicked out of their own houses, get AVOs taken out against them, they can’t go to their house meanwhile their partner’s living with their new guy, in the house that he’s paying off, with their kids,” he says. “It’s crazy, this shit’s wild.”

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“And that’s another way to control men. You get into commitments that you can’t get out of.”

Former Gogglebox star Yvie Jones also took to the comments section, saying, “’AVO taken out on them?’ hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm 🤔

Also, he’s right when he says ‘it’s not worth it’. So if they could all stop and go away that would be great.”

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