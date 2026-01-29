How often do the experts get it right? The MAFS success rate by season

With MAFS 2026 about to hit screens, how successful really are the MAFS experts at creating lasting matches?

The short answer is: not very.

Over the 12 seasons of the show, only a handful of contestants have made it through the final vows, with even less turning their connection into a lasting relationship.

Some of the couples have gone on to marry in real life and have children, but the majority haven’t lasted the distance.

Here’s a breakdown of the experts’ success rate by season:

Seasons 1- 5

Couples still together now = 0

While a handful of couples made it through to the end of the experiment in the first five seasons of MAFS, none are still standing in 2026.

Season 6

Couples who made it to the final vows = 4/10, Couples still together now = 2/10

Season 6 of MAFS, which aired in the simpler times of 2019, was a particularly successful season for the experts.

Four of the couples they matched together — Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant, Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli, Heidi Latcham and Mike Gunner, and Jessika Power and Dan Webb — chose to stay together at the final vows.

Jules and Cam are one of the show’s biggest success stories. Credit: Instagram.

Unfortunately, two weeks after filming ended, Heidi and Mike decided to go their separate ways, and Dan broke up with Jessika on live TV during the week the finale aired.

However, the other two couples are still going strong today.

Martha and Michael became engaged in 2021, two years after leaving the show. In 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Lucius, who they affectionately call Looch.

And at the end of last year, they announced they’re expecting a baby girl in 2026.

“Knocked up n’ knocked out. Will be back bigger (🤰🏻) and better soon… fingers crossed!” they wrote in an Instagram caption at the time, alongside a photo of now two-year-old Lucius kissing his mother’s belly.

Meanwhile, Jules and Cam tied the knot in 2019, shortly after their season aired, and welcomed their first son Ollie in 2020. They welcomed their second son, Carter, four years later.

In 2023, while celebrating their fifth anniversary, Jules said she’d choose Cam “in every lifetime”.

“Five years ago today I met my husband, and we really did commit to all the words we shared that day,” she began her caption. “I’d choose you in a thousand lifetimes, in any version of reality, I’d find you and I’d choose you.

“What an adventure we have been on together… I love you….Thank you to #mafs for helping me find you this time.”

Season 7

Couples who made it to the final vows = 3/10, Couples still together now = 0/10

Let’s just say that season 7 had more to offer the audience than lasting love, shall we?

While three couples made it past the final vows, they’ve all since gone their separate ways.

Stacey Hampton and Michael Goonan confirmed at the reunion that they’d already split. KC Osborne and Drew Brauer split up not long after filming, with KC saying the long distance part of their relationship was too difficult to navigate.

And Elizabeth Sobinoff and Sebastian Guilhaus dated for 14 months after the show before calling it quits.

Elizabeth and Seb tried to make it work in real world. Credit: Instagram.

“We have mutually decided to end our relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend. We want to thank everyone for the endless support we have received on our platforms,” Lizzie posted on social media at the time.

“Please be kind and respectful. We are aware you have followed parts of our journey, but please remember we are real people, and we are both navigating our way through this time to the best of our abilities. Naturally we are both aware there will be countless rumours and so on.”

Season 8

Couples who made it to the final vows = 5/10, Couples still together now = 2/10

Season 8 was another successful season for the MAFS experts, with five of the 10 couples making it to the final vows.

Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven, Rebecca Zemek and Jake Edwards, Alana Lister and Jason Engler, Belinda Vickers and Patrick Dwyer, and Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente, all chose to continue relationships outside of the experiment.

However, Rebecca and Jake revealed that they’d already gone their separate ways at the reunion dinner party.

Alana broke up with Jason not long after their season aired, after a video showing Jason, along with his co-stars Georgia Fairweather and Johnny Balbuziente, making fun of bisexual contestant Liam Cooper went viral.

Belinda and Patrick also split a few months after the finale aired, stating that they didn’t “want the same things in love and life”.

Despite being one of the most controversial couples on their season, Melissa and Bryce have lasted the distance.

The couple welcomed twin boys in 2021, before tying the knot two years later.

In 2024, the couple moved from Melbourne to the Gold Coast to be closer to family and for a fresh start away from their MAFS past.

“We are doing a whole lifestyle and professional life reset,” Bryce told TV Week.

“We’re picking up the pieces again,” Melissa added.

Meanwhile, Johnny and Kerry welcomed a daughter, who they named Chloe, in 2024.

“Mum and Chloe are doing great and Dad is proud beyond measure,” Johnny wrote on Instagram while announcing their pair’s exciting news.

Season 9

Couples who made it to the final vows = 3/10, Couples still together now = 0/10

Season 9 was another dramatic season where none of the couples found lasting love.

While Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar chose to stay together at the final vows, they split up before turning up at the reunion dinner party single.

Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie made it a bit further, breaking up 10 months after the show finished filming.

“After a wonderful 10 months together we have decided to go our separate ways. There has always been a lot of love in our relationship and there will continue to be as we transition into a friendship,” the couple wrote in a joint statement at the time.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another, and no one is to blame for the end of this relationship. Simply a case of ‘almost perfect’.

“We hope you all can please show compassion as we navigate this privately.”

Cody Bromley broke up with Selina Chhaur shortly after the reunion dinner party, apparently “blindsiding” Selina who thought they were about to move in together.

Season 10

Couples who made it to the final vows = 2/10, Couples still together now = 0/10

Season 10 was a real doozy for the experts.

Only two couples chose to pursue a relationship outside of the experiment and both those couples have since gone their separate ways.

Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton gave it a red hot go after leaving the experiment but at the end of 2023, they announced they had split for good.

“Hello, Tahnee and I have split up. It’s sad, but it’s okay,” Ollie shared at the time. “What a ride! A journey filled with love, laughter, challenges, and in the last month, reflection. I think we tried really hard to make it work.”

Meanwhile, Layton Mills and Melinda Willis broke up about six months after the series aired.

“After a lot of thought and consideration, we had sadly decided to both take time apart. We still care very deeply for each other and this doesn’t mean our lives can’t come back together, but as of now, we think this decision is for the best,” they said in a statement at the time.

Season 11

Couples who made it to the final vows = 4/10, Couples still together now = 1/10

The experts faired a bit better in season 11, with four couples making it through final vows and one couple going the distance.

Sara Mesa and Tim Calwell, Jack Dunkley and Tori Adams, Jayden Eynaud and Eden Harper, and Ridge Barredo and Jade Pywell all decided to continue seeing each other once the cameras stopped rolling.

A month after filming the reunion, Sara and Tim announced they have split up but remained friends. Jack and Tori dated for 20 months but ultimately split up in March 2024, and Eden and Jayden went their separate ways shortly after filming the reunion.

Ridge and Jade are still going strong. Credit: Instagram.

Ridge and Jade are still dating in 2026, and the couple now live together on the Gold Coast, with Jade’s daughter Victoria.

Jade told 9Entertainment last year that it was an adjustment living together but they’ve now found their groove.

“It was actually a lot harder transition than we expected,” she told the publication.

“Ridge works like 12 to 18 hour days most of the time and then he’s at gym for like three hours a day. So we don’t see each other a heap, but when we did see each other, we would just argue about stupid little things, like he was leaving the cupboards open.”

Season 12

Couples who made it to the final vows = 3/10, Couples still together now = 1/10

Season 12 only hit our TV screens last year but only one couple remains standing.

While Jamie Marinos and Dave Hand made it to the final vows, they split shortly after.

“After Final Vows, for me it became quite clear that Dave just wasn’t fully into me,” Jamie explained as she prepared to walk into the final dinner party alone.

“I want someone who’s going to love me and show up… without asking

Jamie and Dave broke up after filming. Credit: Instagram.

Awhina and Adrian both chose to end the relationship at the final vows, but they ended up walking away hand-in-hand after deciding to give their connection another go.

Unfortunately, their rekindled romance didn’t last long and they soon called it quits for good.

“Everyone thinks the decision was just mine, like I was in control of what she was saying or what she was doing or how she was thinking,” Adrian told Yahoo! Lifestyle last year.

“But I’m like, Awhina has a choice too, and she decided that it’s not best for us.

Rhi and Jeff, who actually dated briefly before they were matched on the show, made it all the way to the final vows, and almost a year later, they’re still going strong!

In June last year, the couple revealed exclusively to Woman’s Day that they had moved in together in Melbourne’s Caulfield North.

“We moved in together a couple of months ago,” Rhi said at the time.

“It’s been so easy,” added Jeff. “I mean, if we can get through MAFS in those tiny apartments, getting filmed every day, it’s going to be easy.”

