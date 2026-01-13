MAFS couples 2025: who is still together?

With the 2026 season of MAFS mere weeks away you might be wondering how many couples from MAFS 2025 are still together.

Well, the short answer is… not many.

It will come as no surprise to diehard MAFS fans that while last season delivered plenty of gossip, drama and water cooler fodder, it didn’t serve up a lot of long-lasting love.

Here’s where the final couples from MAFS 2025 stand now:

Rhi and Jeff

Rhi and Jeff are still going strong! Credit: Instagram.

Rhi and Jeff are the only original couple from MAFS 2025 who are still together.

The pair, who actually dated briefly before they were matched on the show, made it all the way to the final vows, and almost a year later, they’re still going strong!

In June last year, the couple revealed exclusively to Woman’s Day that they had moved in together in Melbourne’s Caulfield North.

“We moved in together a couple of months ago,” Rhi said at the time.

“It’s been so easy,” added Jeff. “I mean, if we can get through MAFS in those tiny apartments, getting filmed every day, it’s going to be easy.”

They also hinted that marriage and children were on the cards for their future,

“It’s definitely something that we want to do in the future but for now, our main focus is just enjoying each other’s company,” Rhi said.

“I feel like we’ve held off this long. I’m 35, and Jeff’s 40. We want to enjoy our relationship for what it is and just work on that for at least a year or so,” she added. “We’re still in the honeymoon phase.”

Jacqui and Clint

The most controversial couple from last year are still together. Credit: Instagram.

In a twist most people saw coming, Jacqui and Clint got together after they broke up with their respective partners on the show.

The couple turned up at the final dinner party together and then during the So Dramatic! finale viewing party, Clint got down on one knee and proposed to Jacqui.

Their connection outside of the show began when Clint sent his fellow contestants a “farewell and good luck” message after he left the show and Jacqui replied to offer her support.

“We’ve been together ever since!” Jacqui told Woman’s Day last year. “Once I flew to New Zealand a day before Clint and that’s the longest we’ve ever been apart – one night in six months!”

“We’re together pretty much 24/7. I used to have an hour or two by myself to go to the gym, but now she comes with me and I love it. I’ve never been around a mate, family member or partner who I can spend this much time with,” Clint added.

The pair now live in Clint’s Tasmanian home but they’ve hinted that they’d like to relocate to NSW or the Gold Coast before starting a family of their own.

“We’re actually more excited about starting a family than the wedding,” Jacqui said “We just want to get the wedding out of the way.

“We both came from families with three kids, so that’s what we want, but I’m pushing for five. If we have enough money in the future, I’d love a big family.”

While the couple are yet to confirm a wedding date, they’re looking to tie the knot in the first half of 2026.

Jamie and Dave

Jamie and Dave didn’t last long outside of the experiment. Credit: Channel 9.

While Jamie and Dave made it to the final vows, they split shortly after.

“After Final Vows, for me it became quite clear that Dave just wasn’t fully into me,” Jamie explained as she prepared to walk into the final dinner party alone.

“I want someone who’s going to love me and show up… without asking.”

After the reunion aired, Jamie revealed to 9Entertainment that Dave and her were no longer on speaking terms.

“I didn’t show up how she deserved and that was a big lesson I learned – that I need to be honest, because that’s how I hurt the person I cared for,” Dave told 9Entertainment after filming the reunion.

“The bond that Jamie and I have is super special and super respectful ﻿and it’s hard to let go of that.”

Awhina and Adrian

Awhina and Adrian’s romance fizzled out. Credit: Channel 9.

While Awhina and Adrian both chose to end the relationship at the final vows, they ended up walking away hand-in-hand after deciding to give their connection another go.

Unfortunately, their rekindled romance didn’t last long and they soon called it quits for good.

“Everyone thinks the decision was just mine, like I was in control of what she was saying or what she was doing or how she was thinking,” Adrian told Yahoo! Lifestyle last year.

“But I’m like, Awhina has a choice too, and she decided that it’s not best for us.

“So it wasn’t just one-sided, it was both of us having an adult conversation, being like, ‘This isn’t gonna work, but we can still be friends and we can still care for each other and share this special experience’. And that’s what we’ve done.”

