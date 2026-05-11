MAFS’ star Lucinda Light is stealing the spotlight on Celebs Go Dating

Australia instantly fell in love with Lucinda Light from the moment she landed on our screens on Married At First Sight (MAFS) in 2024.

Advertisement

Now, she’s winning over a whole new cohort of fans on the UK reality show Celebs Go Dating.

Celebs Go Dating follows a bunch of single celebs as they sign up with a very exclusive dating agency and allow themselves to be guided by experts to hopefully find the one. The most recent series kicked off on May 4, featuring a bunch of recognisable faces — including Australia’s own Lucinda.

Immediately, the reality star lit up the screen with her infectious energy and bubbly spirit.

Advertisement

@celebsgodating Amazon Glamazon Energy Only 💅✨ Lucinda Light is trusting the experts to bring the chemistry, the banter… and the spark ⚡️ Because when it’s right, you just *feel it* – and yes, you’ll want to kiss them 😏 #CelebsGoDating starts Monday, 4th of May on E4 @LucindaLight ♬ original sound – Celebs Go Dating

It hasn’t taken long for Lucinda to become one of the most talked-about cast members, with several memorable moments already capturing viewers’ attention.

One standout confession saw her reveal a surprisingly wild past experience involving sex in a tree at a festival — a moment that quickly made the rounds online.

She also sparked plenty of chatter after expressing a particular interest in a suitor sporting a rather flamboyant handlebar moustache.

Advertisement

As a result, fans have been sharing their appreciation for Lucinda’s unique personality on social media.

“Love Lucinda! She’s out there, no filter, no time wasting, grabbing what she came here for,” commented a fan on TikTok.

“Lucinda is an amazing flirt! I adore her energy,” commented another.

Advertisement

“Why have they bothered with experts when Lucinda Light appears to have it covered?” wrote one fan on X, formerly Twitter.

Why have they bothered with experts when Lucinda Light appears to have it covered.#celebsgodating — Eileen Cumiskey (@EileenCumi28050) May 9, 2026

Celebs Go Dating isn’t the only other reality show Lucinda has appeared on since MAFS.

Most recently, Lucinda and her fellow MAFS co-star Andrea Thompson appeared on a Travel Guides special where they took a road trip around Ireland.

Advertisement

You can watch it on 9Now.

How can I watch Celebs Go Dating in Australia?

The entire 2026 season of Celebs Go Dating isn’t currently available to stream in Australia without a VPN. However, you can keep up with Lucinda through her Instagram or through the Celebs Go Dating TikTok page.

We’ll keep you posted if the title becomes available any time soon.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.