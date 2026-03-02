Lucinda Light has ‘kissed three guys’ and sees ‘potential’ with a suitor on Celebs Go Dating

She may not have found love on Married At First Sight, but second time appears to be the charm for Lucinda Light, who’s currently in the UK filming reality show Celebs Go Dating.

Chatting with The Sun about her experience, the holistic counsellor and author revealed that she’s already kissed three men. And there is “potential” with her most recent date!

“I’ve kissed one, two, three,” she said, counting them off. “I think I’ve kissed three guys so far. Not tongues, not tonsil. Just cute little lippy kisses.”

“I’ve had five dates so far,” she continued. “They’re all cute in their own ways but there’s potential with the very last date that I had last night.

Lucinda Light is trying her luck at finding love on TV again as she appears on UK show Celebs Go Dating. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’d like to see him again. There was, you know, at least embers with potential sparks.”

As for what she’s looking for in a man, Lucinda, 43, who failed to find love with Timothy Smith on MAFS in 2024, said she has “some non-negotiables”. The main one is that they have to be “emotionally intelligent”.

“I need somebody that’s quite switched-on and I suppose with a sense of humour. That’s really important to me,” she explained. “And just somebody that’s up for adventure and growth.”

The 43-year-old joins a host of UK stars on the popular dating show, which is currently filming. (Credit: Instagram)

Height is also important to the statuesque beauty.

“I mean, I’m five foot 10, almost five foot 11, so that’s a factor in that I need a bit of a guy that can meet me there. And I’m not really going to apologise for that,” she added.

“I’ve just got to have a bit of a spunky soul, you know.”

While audiences will have to wait until the show airs to find out if her boxes are ticked, it already appears that the new trio of experts – Paul C Brunson, Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn and Anna Williamson – tasked with lining up suitors for the star are on the money.

Taking to social media on January 23, Lucinda announced her joy at joining the cast of the popular UK dating show. She even gave a shout out to any potential suitors wanting to date her!

Lucinda and MAFS groom Timothy Smith failed to make a romantic connection in 2024. (Credit: Nine Network)

“A joy beyond to join the ‘Celebs go Dating’ team amongst this stellar line-up of humans,” she wrote alongside a cast shot. “I’m going in with a hopeful heart & can’t wait to meet my dates.



“Filming has kicked off and applications are still open to date us all. Ha! It takes a hell of a lotta courage to date on telly but we all need help and are willing and excited plus these experts are the best in the buizzz.”

Lucinda is joined on the show by a host of UK talent: Love Island star Gabby Allen, Loose Women co-host Colleen Nolan, rapper Professor Green, Celebrity Big Brother star David Potts, former rugby legend James Haskell and influencer PK Humble.

Last season’s success story Kerry Katona and Paolo Margaglione will also return.

