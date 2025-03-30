Lucinda Light: “I’m so thankful for MAFS”

Married At First Sight‘s most iconic bride from 2024, Lucinda Light, caught up with Woman’s Day to discuss her new book, Shine Your Light, which launches this week.

Tell us about your new self-help book, Shine Your Light…

I’ve been conjuring it up my whole life, to be honest. I’ve always wanted to write a book.

I’m a very passionate journaller, and I’ve been pretty insatiable around self-development for the last 20 years, so it’s a combination of autobiography, all of my failings and flailings and a whole lot of tips and tricks.

It’s basically a guided journal to deepen your emotional intelligence. Not from a guru place, but just from that really reflective place.

There are chapters in there around communication and triggers and projection… I got deep into forgiveness, accountability, empathy.

There are just so many different components of emotional intelligence, I actually could make a second and third volume.

What did you learn about yourself writing this book?

One thing I learned is that I need this journal as much as anyone.

I’m such a believer in writing things down, for manifesting, for letting go, for fine-tuning your life.

Of course there were the days when the writing wasn’t flowing as well as I would have liked, but most of the time I left like I was hanging out with my fictional friends – and for me, there’s no nicer feeling.

Lucinda’s book is a guided journal that aims to help readers deepen their emotional intelligence. (Image: Instagram)

Since appearing on Married At First Sight last year, you’ve been a woman in demand!

I’m so grateful for MAFS because without that platform, I wouldn’t be doing all the exciting things that I’m doing now.

From a new TV show to this book. I spent all of last year touring around Europe and Asia. It’s just been amazing.

Did you ever expect to be in this position now when you wrapped MAFS?

No way, Jose. It surprised me more than anyone that people have resonated with who I am.

I think everyone goes on to that show for a myriad of reasons and I certainly wanted some eyes on my business, but I didn’t expect this.

This has just been outrageous. You know, a mad ADHD creative like myself, that’s got a million ideas, I’m just so blessed to have a big audience that can sort of chew that up now, like a place to put all my creativity, it’s just the best.

Her MAFS “marriage” to Timothy didn’t last. (Image: Nine Publicity)

You’re huge in the UK, too!

Oh, it’s outrageous over there.

They’ve got a different sort of love for TV people, you just don’t get that reception here.

I mean Aussies are just so relaxed, but over there, they run after your vehicle after a show.

It’s wild and so beautiful, like they’re so polite and such characters.

I’ve had so many laughs and tears with the fans over there, and I can’t wait to get back over there in two weeks for the book signing tour.

And you’ve just wrapped a new reality TV show with Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison, too? Tell us about that!

That is the most exciting project.

It’s with Channel 4 and everybody’s just buzzing about that at the moment.

So they sort of stitched me together with this barefoot sincerity coach and while it’s got all the thrills and spills of reality TV, I just think it’s got so much heart.

It’s not like stitching anyone up to be the villain. I think it’s going to revolutionise reality TV.

I’d love it to come to Australia eventually.

