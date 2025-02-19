As far as reality dating shows go, Love Is Blind is definitely one of the wildest.
But, rather surprisingly, the social experiment has produced quite a few successful couples.
Netflix‘s Love Is Blind has officially been running for eight season and has led to 12 marriages. Here’s who is still together today.
Lauren & Cameron
Season 1
Lauren and Cameron were the first couple to ever get engaged on Love Is Blind way back in season one.
Their connection was instant and they eventually tied the knot, and they’re still going strong today.
Lauren and Cameron even renewed their vows for their fifth anniversary in November 2023, with Lauren sharing “Every day feels like I fall more and more in love with Cam, which I didn’t even know was possible,” at the time.
The couple often share insights into their romance via their social media pages including Instagram and YouTube, as well as their podcast, The Love Seat.
Amber & Barnett
Season 1
Season one produced another successful couple in Amber and Barnett, and they are still together today.
The pair are also close friends with Lauren and Cameron, and even appeared on their podcast in October 2024 where they revealed the exciting news that they were pregnant with their first child together!
Alexa & Brennon
Season 3
Alexa and Brennon were another couple who had an instant connection, with Brennon even saying he knew she was the one after the very first date.
The pair said from early on they wanted to start a family, and despite facing some infertility struggles, they welcomed their daughter Vienna Ziva on 31 July 2024.
“She has mommy’s hair and daddy’s dimples and we couldn’t be more in love,” they wrote in a joint Instagram caption to announce Vienna’s arrival.
Colleen & Matt
Season 3
Colleen and Matt may have tied the knot during season three of Love Is Blind, but they took a little bit longer to take the next step and move in together.
Colleen said the pair “weren’t ready money-wise,” however they have since taken the leap and finally moved in together!
Zack & Bliss
Season 4
Zack and Bliss’ Love Is Blind journey was certainly far from linear, as Zack originally proposed to Irina instead. However, he later realised he made the wrong decision and rekindled his romance with Bliss, and they’ve been together ever since!
The pair were the first Love Is Blind couple to welcome a child together – a baby girl named Galileo Terri Rayne – who was born in April 2024.
“We are so in love with our precious, beautiful baby girl,” they told People at the time. “We are forever changed and are so blessed to spend the rest of our lives loving her. She is our moon, our stars, the center of our universe.”
Chelsea & Kwame
Season 4
Since leaving the Love Is Blind experiment together as husband and wife, Chelsea and Kwame have blended their friends, families and differing lifestyles and they’re still going strong today.
“We’re doing great,” Chelsea shared when the couple attended the season six reunion. “We are so proud and happy after almost two years of marriage.”
Chelsea has even started recruiting singles to join the Love Is Blind experiment!
Tiffany & Brett
Season 4
Tiffany and Brett were a pairing that viewers knew would last the distance from the very start.
“I love that my love for him has just grown deeper and deeper,” Tiffany previously told Tudum. “I wake up every morning, and I’m just so thankful. Like, oh my gosh, I’m still pinching myself that I found him on a TV show.”
Lydia & Milton
Season 5
Since getting engaged sight-unseen on season five of Love Is Blind, Lydia and Milton’s relationship has remained rock-solid.
“Marriage has been great. It’s so nice to have that person, that best friend who is going to be there for you,” Lydia told Tudum. “We have each other’s back and that is something that you cannot put a price on.”
Johnny & Amy
Amy and Johnny are arguably one of the most drama-free couples to come out of the experiment.
Everything seemed to fall into place instantly for the pair, who are just as in love today as the day they tied the knot.
“When I look back at [the experiment], I love her so much more now than in the pods or when we were first married,” Johnny told Tudum after one year of marriage. Amy added that they had both “grown so much as individuals and as a couple.”
Taylor & Garrett
Season 7
Taylor and Garrett are the most recent successful couple to come out of Love Is Blind.
They bonded over their love of science in the pods and have been inseparable ever since.
Despite moving to Taylor’s hometown of San Diego after their nuptials, the pair have now moved to DC to be closer to Garrett’s family.
“When you get married, you become a unit. Home is with Garrett, so I’m excited to figure out this next chapter with you,” she told her husband.