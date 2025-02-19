Lauren and Cameron were the first couple to ever get engaged on Love Is Blind way back in season one.

Their connection was instant and they eventually tied the knot, and they’re still going strong today.

Lauren and Cameron even renewed their vows for their fifth anniversary in November 2023, with Lauren sharing “Every day feels like I fall more and more in love with Cam, which I didn’t even know was possible,” at the time.

The couple often share insights into their romance via their social media pages including Instagram and YouTube, as well as their podcast, The Love Seat.