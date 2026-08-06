Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality Tv

‘You actually can’t prepare for it’: MasterChef winner Laura Sharrad reveals the truth about finale day

The Back To Win champion spills all the behind-the-scenes details.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer
Loading the player...

After a season packed with pressure tests and high-stakes challenges, MasterChef Australia is about to crown its 2026 champion.

Advertisement

Before judges Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli hand over the title this year, here’s everything to know about the grand finale!

MasterChef Australia judges Jean-Christophe Novelli, Poh Ling Yeow, Andy Allen and Sofia Levin
(Credit: Ten)

When does the MasterChef finale air?

The MasterChef Australia 2026 grand finale airs Sunday, 9 August at 7.00pm.

Tune in on Channel Ten and 10Play.

Advertisement

Who’s cooking?

Monday’s semi-final saw Aaron Kher eliminated, leaving Petro Papathomas and Vinnie Gibaldi to fight it out for the crown.

Many of this season’s contestants will be back for the finale, cheering on from the balcony – while Andy, Poh, Sofia and Jean-Christophe have a surprise in store for the finalists: internationally acclaimed pastry chef Cherish Finden.

MasterChef 2026 top two Petro and Vinnie
(Credit: Ten)

What’s on the menu?

The finale unfolds in two parts. First, a Mystery Box challenge in which Vinnie and Petro will have 75 minutes to create a dish paying tribute to some of this season’s biggest guest judges including Jimmy Barnes, Robert Irwin, and Meghan Markle.

Advertisement

Then it’s over to Cherish Finden who will task the top two with recreating three of her intricate Chinese Afternoon Tea desserts – perfectly – in just five hours.

What’s the MasterChef Australia finale really like?

Speaking to Woman’s Day about the finale, last year’s winner Laura Sharrad reveals some behind-the-scenes details about what actually goes down on the day.

“It’s an episode you actually can’t prepare for,” she says. “In a sense, it’s usually two rounds and a similar format every year. You have to almost go in with a very clear and calm mindset, enjoy the last episode as it’s over so quickly and set yourself up for the best chance.”

Laura adds that the day itself is a marathon: “It’s a VERY long filming day, and it’s truly the most exhausting challenge you’ll do after a super intense season.”

Advertisement

Her advice for getting through it? “Get some sleep the night before and have a bottle of bubbles chilled for when you get back post-filming to your apartment – you’ve won either way!”

MasterChef winner Laura Sharrad
(Credit: Ten)

What does the winner of MasterChef take home?

Along with the MasterChef title, the winner walks away $250,000 in prize money to help launch their culinary career.

Advertisement
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer at Are Media, where she covers entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture for Woman's Day. With three years in the industry, Charlotte has written across titles including Now To Love, TV WEEK, and WHO Magazine, building expertise across celebrity news, royal family coverage, reality TV, and women's sport. She has interviewed some of Australia's biggest names, including on the Logies red carpet, and holds a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology Sydney. When she's not writing, Charlotte can be found on the netball court, working her way through her ever-growing reading list, or planning her next overseas adventure.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement