‘You actually can’t prepare for it’: MasterChef winner Laura Sharrad reveals the truth about finale day

After a season packed with pressure tests and high-stakes challenges, MasterChef Australia is about to crown its 2026 champion.

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Before judges Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli hand over the title this year, here’s everything to know about the grand finale!

(Credit: Ten)

When does the MasterChef finale air?

The MasterChef Australia 2026 grand finale airs Sunday, 9 August at 7.00pm.

Tune in on Channel Ten and 10Play.

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Who’s cooking?

Monday’s semi-final saw Aaron Kher eliminated, leaving Petro Papathomas and Vinnie Gibaldi to fight it out for the crown.

Many of this season’s contestants will be back for the finale, cheering on from the balcony – while Andy, Poh, Sofia and Jean-Christophe have a surprise in store for the finalists: internationally acclaimed pastry chef Cherish Finden.

(Credit: Ten)

What’s on the menu?

The finale unfolds in two parts. First, a Mystery Box challenge in which Vinnie and Petro will have 75 minutes to create a dish paying tribute to some of this season’s biggest guest judges including Jimmy Barnes, Robert Irwin, and Meghan Markle.

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Then it’s over to Cherish Finden who will task the top two with recreating three of her intricate Chinese Afternoon Tea desserts – perfectly – in just five hours.

What’s the MasterChef Australia finale really like?

Speaking to Woman’s Day about the finale, last year’s winner Laura Sharrad reveals some behind-the-scenes details about what actually goes down on the day.

“It’s an episode you actually can’t prepare for,” she says. “In a sense, it’s usually two rounds and a similar format every year. You have to almost go in with a very clear and calm mindset, enjoy the last episode as it’s over so quickly and set yourself up for the best chance.”

Laura adds that the day itself is a marathon: “It’s a VERY long filming day, and it’s truly the most exhausting challenge you’ll do after a super intense season.”

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Her advice for getting through it? “Get some sleep the night before and have a bottle of bubbles chilled for when you get back post-filming to your apartment – you’ve won either way!”

(Credit: Ten)

What does the winner of MasterChef take home?

Along with the MasterChef title, the winner walks away $250,000 in prize money to help launch their culinary career.

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