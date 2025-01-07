Who are Jimmy Barnes’ kids? Meet his eight children

The ‘Working Class Man’ Aussie rock singer, Jimmy Barnes, delivered hit after hit both solo and as the lead singer for rock band Cold Chisel.
Jimmy is quite the performer and is one of Australia’s best-selling music artists. Outside of his life in the spotlight, the Scottish-born 68-year-old lives with his wife, Jane Barnes who share four children together.
The pair dated for a few years before getting married on May 22, 1981 and have been married now for an incredible 43 years.
Beyond the stage, Jimmy is also a father to eight children; Mahalia, Jackie, EJ, Elly-May, David, Amanda, Megan and Katy.
Below we’ve rounded up everything we know about Jimmy Barnes’ eight children, continue scrolling to read.
David Campbell
Jimmy’s firstborn child, David Campbell was born to rock star and mother Kim Campbell in 1973. He was raised by his grandmother, Joan, and became a part of Jimmy’s life when he was 10-years-old.
“Lightning struck that day for me,” David told The Fatherhood. “Emotionally, it rocked me.”
Since then, the pair have created a strong relationship and David has followed in his Dad’s footsteps pursuing a career as a singer, performer and TV personality.
At 51, he is also a devoted dad to his three children, Leo, Betty and Billy.
Mahalia Barnes
Mahalia is the first child of Jimmy and Jane Barnes and was born in 1982. Like her father, music was her passion and she started her career as a member of The Tin Lids, a children’s pop group with her siblings.
Her music career has progressed with the release of studio albums both solo and with her band Mahalia Barnes and the Soul Mates. She has also shared some duets with her father.
The 42-year-old now has two beautiful daughters of her own, Ruby and Rosetta.
Eliza-Jane Barnes
Eliza-Jane aka EJ, also has those musical genes of her Dad, pursuing music as early as seven. She was a part of her sibling pop group, The Tin Lids and went on to release multiple albums and tour the world with Liam Finn, Evil J & Saint Cecilia and Lawrence Arabia.
The second child to Jane and Jimmy, the 40-year-old is also a mother to her toddler Teddy.
Jackie Barnes
The only son of Jimmy and Jane, Jackie is a drummer, singer and songwriter. He toured with his Dad playing the keyboard and recording songs with him along with way.
He now plays with the Australian rock band Rose Tattoo.
The 38-year-old lives a private life with his three children, Bella, Zoey and Kai.
Elly-May Barnes
The youngest of Jimmy and Jane, Elly-May has also been heavily influenced by her siblings with her career in music. Like her siblings she has also recorded duets with her famous father, and released her first album in 2024, No Good.
At the age of 35, Elly has a beautiful son Dylan who she dotes over.
Amanda Bennett & Megan Torzyn
In 2010, Jimmy found out that he was a father to two other daughters with different women. Amanda Bennett and Megan Torzyn contacted Jimmy and he took a paternity test to confirm.
Jimmy has commented on his relationship with both Amanda and Megan, saying, “My kids are all so great that when I found out there were a couple more, I felt they would be good people, and they’re lovely girls.”
Katy Lee Carroll
Jimmy took to Instagram in December 2024 to reveal his eighth child, Katy Lee Carroll.
He wrote in the post, “Christmas is all about family and we would like to introduce my daughter Katy Lee, who has been in our lives for the past five years.
Katy is a wonderful woman and since discovering that I was her biological father, our family and extended family have loved getting to know her. It’s been heartwarming to see good relationships growing with her sisters and brothers,” he continued.
“We have always respected her very strong desire to keep her family life private and will continue to support her.”
Katy has also got three beautiful daughters, which makes Jimmy a very doting grandfather!