Who are Jimmy Barnes’ kids? Meet his eight children

The ‘Working Class Man’ Aussie rock singer, Jimmy Barnes, delivered hit after hit both solo and as the lead singer for rock band Cold Chisel.

Jimmy is quite the performer and is one of Australia’s best-selling music artists. Outside of his life in the spotlight, the Scottish-born 68-year-old lives with his wife, Jane Barnes who share four children together.

The pair dated for a few years before getting married on May 22, 1981 and have been married now for an incredible 43 years.

Beyond the stage, Jimmy is also a father to eight children; Mahalia, Jackie, EJ, Elly-May, David, Amanda, Megan and Katy.

Below we’ve rounded up everything we know about Jimmy Barnes’ eight children, continue scrolling to read.

