Jimmy Barnes reveals long-lost daughter, Katy Lee

In a surprise Christmas announcement, Jimmy Barnes has confirmed he has connected with a long-lost daughter, Katy Lee Carroll.

Katy discovered the Cold Chisel frontman was her father five years ago, and the family have been getting to know each other since then.

(Credit: Instagram)

Jimmy Barnes took to Instagram to confirm the news with the public.

“Christmas is all about family and we would like to introduce my daughter Katy Lee, who has been in our lives for the past five years.

“Katy is a wonderful woman and since discovering that I was her biological father, our family and extended family have loved getting to know her. It’s been heartwarming to see good relationships growing with her sisters and brothers.

“We have always respected her very strong desire to keep her family life private and will continue to support her.”

He signed off the message wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

(Credit: Instagram)

It’s understood the musician decided to make the news public after Katy was inundated by numerous anonymous phone calls over the past several days.

Little information is known about Katy Lee, but she is Jimmy’s eighth confirmed child.

Her siblings include David Campbell, Mahalia, Jackie, Eliza-Jane and Elly-May Barnes, Amanda Bennett and Megan Torzyn.

Katy confirmed that she would like to keep details of the discovery of her father private.

(Credit: Instagram)

“Five years ago, I discovered that my biological father is Jimmy Barnes,” she said in a statement.

“Since that moment, I’ve been embraced by the Barnes family with love, warmth and incredible understanding. Over these years we’ve slowly, carefully gotten to know one another and this journey has been one of patience, respect and tenderness.

“It’s been a deeply meaningful process and I am truly grateful for the bonds we are building together. My hope is that my privacy will be respected during this time, as I continue to work through these challenges.

“While the details of my relationship with Jimmy and the Barnes family are private, I feel compelled to share my gratitude for the love and care they have shown me,” she continued.

“It has been an extraordinary gift to be welcomed into such a talented and kind family and I am thankful every day for their support.

“This discovery, though exciting, has been approached with great thoughtfulness, not only for me, but also for my children and all of our extended families.

“As we continue to nurture these relationships, I remain committed to protecting our privacy, allowing each of us to grow and heal in our own time.

“Thank you for your understanding, compassion, and respect during this deeply personal chapter of my life. Your support means more than words can express.”

