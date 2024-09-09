Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes has suffered from numerous health complications in the previous couple of years. And now he’s back in hospital with “bad news”.

The 68-year-old just wrapped up the NZ leg of the Hell Of A Time tour and was excited to get back to Australia for some solo shows. Unfortunately, life had other plans.

The Cold Chisel lead vocalist was hospitalised after experiencing “unbearable” hip pain Thursday night (1 August 2024).

Just like Jimmy, even smiling for a photo while in pain in the hospital. (Image: Instagram)

“I’ve got some bad news unfortunately,” Jimmy shared on social media. “I had a twinge in my hip when I was leaving Dunedin on Thursday morning and by late last night the pain was unbearable so I went off to hospital.

“The doctors have recommended a remedial medical procedure ASAP followed by some physio to address the issue. These doctors don’t muck around! Providing all goes to plan, I’m expected to make a full recovery in six weeks.

That’s the good news. The bad news is, he shares: “However, as a result of this unexpected surgery my August and September solo shows will all be impacted. Ticket holders will be contacted with further info in the coming days once we have new plans in place.

“As you know, I hate to let anyone down, but I’m also never going to compromise the quality of my gigs. I apologise for the inconvenience this will cause everyone – I HATE moving shows! – but thank you for understanding.”

Since his update, the rock legend’s wife Jane Barnes shared one of her own from the hospital alongside images of the singer. After thanking everyone for their outpouring of support, she wrote: “You are an incredible online community of family, friends and followers who offer up your kindness and thoughtfulness during trying times like these.

Jimmy’s wife Jane brought homemade chicken soup and cookies to help him feel better. (Image: Instagram)

“Jimmy is out of ICU and recovering well. I brought in some healing chicken soup and chocolate chip cookies for afternoon tea, a bit of home always helps hospital days.

“Our kids always around watching over us. Full of love.”

Over the weekend on Saturday, August 10th, Jimmy shared a positive health update from his hospital bed along with photos of him surrounded by his adorable grandchildren.

He wrote: “Last hip procedure done and dusted.

“The hardest part is over. I’m surrounded by the best of care, now all I have to do is follow orders… onwards and upwards”.

Now the Australian rock legend is recuperating at home. However, fans are concerned once again about his health, seeing Jimmy “tethered to a drip 24 hours a day” in his recent update on social media.

In the video, Jimmy apologised that he “can’t be with everybody in the Maldives this next coming week” for the Stranded in the Maldives celebration at Kandooma Resort until September 11, explaining that it’s ‘doctor’s orders’.

JIMMY’S HEALTH ISSUES

Jimmy’s last health issue was a severe infection, bacterial pneumonia, where he was rushed to hospital and forced to cancel his December concert in Noumea, New Caledonia.

Jimmy first had surgery in December 2022. (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

“I’m sorry to let you know that I’ve been receiving intravenous antibiotics over the last 36 hours to treat bacterial pneumonia,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Unfortunately, this has stopped me travelling to Noumea to join Rock The Boat 2023 as planned,’ he continued. My band will still perform on board, together with my daughter Mahalia and other special guests.

“I’d like to apologise sincerely to everyone for the inconvenience and disappointment this has caused, but the doctors have confined me to bed for two days.

“The timing couldn’t be worse. I’m expected to make a full recovery in time to perform live at By The C in Torquay,” he concluded. However, a statement was shared to Jimmy’s Instagram account on December 13, 2023, debunking his hopes of a performance, revealing he would be “out of action for a while.”

“Unfortunately I got some bad news late yesterday… despite everyone’s best efforts the bacterial infection I’ve been battling over the last fortnight has apparently now spread to my heart. It’s infected an otherwise healthy valve that was replaced some years ago due to a congenital defect, so I’ll be getting open heart surgery over the next few hours to clear our this infection and put in a clean valve,” he began.

“… It still feels hugely frustrating. Just a few weeks ago I was the fittest I’ve been in decades! Anyways, as you can hopefully appreciate, this has all happened very suddenly so it’s going to take a few days for everyone to figure out what’s going to be doable with my upcoming shows. I’m really sorry for all the inconvenience this will cause but please be patient…”

“In the meantime I’d like to thank my darling Jane for her around the clock love and care over the last few weeks in particular – as always I’d be lost without her.

“Given the serious nature of this operation I probably won’t be posting again for the next few weeks so all the best to you and yours for the holidays. Here’s hoping 2024 is full of much better things! Love from Jimmy,” he concluded.

Jimmy’s December statement to fans. (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

In the following hours, Jimmy’s wife Jane shared an update from the hospital.

“I’m happy to let you know that our Jimmy has made it through his surgery and is now recovering in the ICU. We are so grateful for the incredible medical team looking after him. Thank you for all the love and support. I will keep you all posted. 🙏♥️,” she wrote.

Jane is a constant by his side often making “one of [his] favourite meals” – “bangers & sweet potato mash, peas and onion gravy.”

Following hip and back surgery in December 2022 to resolve eight year’s worth of chronic pain, Jimmy has been in and out of hospital. The surgery resulted in his November 2022 tour being cancelled after “stomping around stages for nearly 50 years” had caught up with him.

Two weeks after the surgery, Jimmy was up and on his feet.

Jane shared a series of photos to reassure fans of Jimmy’s recovery. (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

“Have to be patient, that’s a tough one for me,” he confessed with a photo of him smiling on a exercise bike.

During this time his daughter, Elly-May Barnes took over his social media to reassure fans that he was on the mend.

“My incredible dadda is doing so well and is already on crutches today. I’m so proud of him!” she wrote.

Jimmy Barnes health is on the rise! (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

Following surgery, Jimmy and Jane assured fans that Jimmy would be home for Christmas!

In a post on X (formally Twitter), Jane shared to Jimmy’s account a picture of him smiling happily with the caption, On the 6th Day of Christmas my true love said to me … “the doctor says I can go home on Friday”. Jimmy will be home for Christmas, that’s the best present I could ever wish for 🙏”.

In January 2024, Jimmy provided fans with a positive update on his health.

“Always good to leave the hospital smiling,” the rockstar said.

“There’s still a long road ahead and many more check ups. There was a team of 7 specialists working on me, so there is a lot to follow up on. Another set of good bloods and it’s off with the ‘PICC Line’. I’m sure it’s saved my life but I cannot wait to be free.”