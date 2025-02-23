Jimmy Barnes has a busy year ahead, with the release of his new album DEFIANT and a 2025 Australian tour.

The news comes just days after the 68-year-old has returned home from being in hospital for a hip replacement surgery.

“To celebrate the release of the new album, I’ll be hitting the road with my 9-piece band for the DEFIANT TOUR this June. I’m so proud of these songs – they mean a lot to me, and I can’t wait to share them with you live,” Jimmy shared on his Instagram.

The Cold Chisel lead will take to the stage in June, playing shows across Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane.

In his press release, Jimmy shared, “I’m really looking forward to getting back on stage with my band again. I’m so proud of this new record – all the songs mean a lot to me and I can’t wait to share them with you. ​ It’s going to be some serious fun!”

After a challenging start to 2025 for the Aussie rock singer, fans will be delighted to see Jimmy performing.

On February 19, Jimmy shared to X (formerly Twitter), “I can’t tell you how great it is to be home, to sleep in my own bed. Thank you to the medical teams at St Vincent’s and St Luke’s hospitals who have got me back on my own two feet. My @jane13barnes who’s been by my side the entire time. You guys cheering me on.”

With his health on the mend, the Aussie rock singer will release his album DEFIANT on June 6 which is a testament to his resilience despite all his challenges.

Following the release, he will embark on a six-date tour starting at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre on June 7.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on February 28, with a Frontier Member pre-sale beginning February 26.

