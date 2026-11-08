Woman’s Day Essteele Cookware Competition

Make your summer entertaining extra special with our new competition.
Sign up to the Woman’s Day newsletter and you’ll be in the draw to win a fabulous Italian engineered prize from Essteele Cookware, a Per Vita Copper Base Stainless Steel Induction Open French Skillet valued at $219.95.
Simply enter your details below, and remember to select the box to receive our newsletters and special offers to be in the running for the prize.
Best wishes for the draw!
Having trouble entering? Try this link.
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