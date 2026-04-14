WIN $10,000 Cash

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How would you spend $10,000? Ease the pressure of everyday expenses, upgrade to the latest tech, or finally treat yourself to something special? Whatever you choose, we’d love to know!

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Entries close July 31th. Good Luck!

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Australia’s biggest and greatest TV guide, launched in 1957 and has become a powerhouse in print and digital. As a trusted source of information, TV WEEK covers all the latest in television and film. The magazine features a comprehensive TV guide, industry news, spoilers, celebrity interviews, reality tv and streaming. Let TV WEEK end the mindless scrolling and guide you to your next binge-worthy watch.

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