Home and Away spoilers: Will Brax and Ricky stay in Summer Bay?

For 10 long years, fans of Home and Away have longed for Brax and Ricky’s return. Their dream came true and this week, Brax begins to wonder what his future could look like in Summer Bay. Will Brax and Ricky choose to stay in Summer Bay?

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In emotional scenes, Brax (Stephen Peacocke) is now a free man after clearing his name with police. And the big question on his mind is: what’s next?

An agonising decision awaits. What will it be? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Being in town with old friends, Brax and Ricky (Bonnie Sveen) have realised just how much they’ve missed home. They risked it all to have the life they’ve always dreamed of, for themselves and for their son, Casey (Austin Cutcliffe), who until recently knew nothing about his parents’ past.

Returning, however, hasn’t been easy. In recent episodes of Home and Away, Brax is now cleared of all charges but the ties he once had to the River Boys, the men who were like family to him, is different. The gang are now disrespectful and unruly – a far cry from the leadership Brax tried to show.

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Brax took some sage advice from his old friend Alf. (Credit: Channel Seven)

As the couple debate what to do next, Ricky fears staying could see Brax fall into old habits – he has already been in two fights in Summer Bay! Or worse, Casey will follow down his path.

“Brax is certainly a different bloke to who he was when he was a River Boy,” Stephen tells TV WEEK. “But you don’t have to scratch too deep to find that stuff is still there. He’s still got fire in his belly if his family is under threat in any way.”

During a fishing trip, Brax seeks advice from Alf (Ray Meagher). It’s just like the old days as the two friends enjoy a yarn on the sand. But Brax is distracted, weighing up his choices.

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No matter what, Brax and Ricky are in it together. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Alf admits he’s biased towards Summer Bay but urges Brax to think about his family…

“Talking to Alf makes him realise certain things and it’s fun for the audience to see Brax and Ricky go through that decision-making,” Stephen says.

Meanwhile, Bonnie likened returning to her former role to a “family reunion”.

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“It has been such a lovely experience to see them all [her former castmates] and this storyline line really made me step up my performance. I definitely felt tested,” Bonnie says.

As Brax deliberates what to do, let’s all pray he picks to stay!

Home and Away airs Monday on Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven

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