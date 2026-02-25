Where did we last leave Home and Away’s Brax and Ricky?

When we last saw Brax and Ricky in Home and Away, it was 2016 and the couple were putting Summer Bay in their rearview mirror for a new life together far, far away.

Now, 10 years later, one of the show’s all-time favourite couples returns to our screens for a special storyline filmed in Western Australia.

So where have they been all this time and why exactly did they leave in the first place?

Here’s a little refresher of everything that went down.

Ten long years after they left Home and Away, fan favourites Bonnie Sveen and Stephen Peacocke reprise their roles as Ricky and Brax. (Credit: Channel Seven/Jeremy Greive)

Why did Brax and Ricky leave Summer Bay?

Life wasn’t easy for River Boy Darryl “Brax” Braxton (Stephen Peacocke), who had numerous run-ins with the law during his time in Summer Bay. But he and Ricky (Bonnie Sveen) were always end game.

Sentenced to 20 years in jail in 2015 for the murder of Dean Sanderson (Kevin Kiernan-Molloy) – a crime he did not commit – Brax was a desperate man.

Not least because Ricky gave birth to their son, who they named Casey after his late brother, while he was locked up in solitary confinement.

Convicted of a crime he didn’t commit, Brax was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2015. (Credit: Channel Seven) (Credit: Channel Seven)

Unable to imagine a future without his family, Brax decided to make a bid for freedom, enlisting the help of Ash (George Mason) and Kyle (Nic Westaway). And Ricky agreed to go on the run with him.

However, while being transferred, an accomplice of Gunno’s (Diarmid Heidenreich) ran the police car off the road. It was sent careening into a pond.

After rescuing the guard, Brax escaped, meeting up with Ash at a safe house Kyle organised. With his loved ones left to believe he perished in the crash, Brax fled Summer Bay. But not for long.

After giving birth while Brax was in solitary, Ricky was finally able to bring their son – who they name Casey – to meet his dad! (Credit: Channel Seven)

Ricky moves on after Brax’s ‘death’

Convinced the love of her life was dead, a heartbroken Ricky eventually moved on with Nate (Kyle Pryor) and the pair got engaged.

But their happiness was short-lived. Ash later revealed to a shocked Ricky that Brax was in fact alive.

Brax subsequently returned, and begged Ricky to run away with him. She turned him down as Casey was ill. Still, Brax was determined.

Led to believe that Brax had died, a heartbroken Ricky eventually moved on with Dr. Nate Cooper (Kyle Pryor). But they weren’t to last. (Credit: Channel Seven)

In 2016, Brax became a free man, finally exonerated of Dean’s death.

Amid the breakdown of his marriage to Ricky, Nate contacted Brax, knowing he was always her one true love.

Reuniting, Brax and Ricky finally left the Bay together with their son, deciding to move closer to Heath (Dan Ewing), Bianca (Lisa Gormley) and Kyle.

Finally reunited, an exonerated Brax, Ricky and their baby son left Summer Bay in 2016 for a fresh start. (Credit: Channel Seven)

With the family now poised to return after what the show has teased as their “perfect escape” hiding out “far away from anyone”, does that mean the River Boy reverted to his old ways in the years since he left the Bay?

We’ll have to stay tuned to find out when they return to screens on Monday, March 2 on Channel 7 and 7plus.

