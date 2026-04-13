All the bombshells from MAFS: After The Reunion — Danny drama, breakups & explosive unseen footage

If you thought this season of Married At First Sight (MAFS) couldn’t get any more dramatic, think again. MAFS: After The Reunion is here and, boy, is the unseen footage about to shake things up.

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In case you haven’t tuned in before, MAFS: After The Reunion is hosted by Laura Byrne, Brittany Hockley and Jules Lund. The trio were previously hosting the MAFS: After The Dinner party show, but now that the Dinner Parties are done and dusted, they’ve swapped out the name.

This week, Bec is returning to the couch on a mission to find out answers from Danny. Steven and Rachel are being grilled about whether their love really is dead in the water, David and Alissa still have a score to settle and Stella and Filip bask in the glow of their engagement (and her engagement ring!).

Everything that went down on MAFS: After The Reunion

Danny does a no-show

After he didn’t show up to the second reunion episode, Danny was invited to explain himself on MAFS: After The Reunion. According to the hosts, Danny accepted a flight to appear on the show before asking for money for his appearance.

“Last we heard, he wanted to negotiate a little bit of moolah which is a big no from us,” Brittany explained.

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“I think it’s rich because Danny was the one who sat here and said ‘the people who don’t show up are the people who can’t take accountability’. It seems like he is now in the hot seat and he can’t take accountability,” added Laura.

What led to Rachel and Steven’s break up

Three weeks after final vows, Steven visited Rachel in Melbourne to spend two days together. He said the breakup conversation happened after the “energy just felt really off”. However, Rachel said it was a flow on effect from her begging him to visit her, and his reluctance to put her first.

Rachel went on to reveal that Steven had already arranged drinks with Danny before he told her that he was visiting her.

“You have essentially been caught out,” Rachel said.

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“Then it got flipped into your insecurities and how you’re scared and I’m there begging you on the phone saying the only way we can get through this is to come back together. You could only give me less than 48 hours because of all your other commitments and it wasn’t enough.”

(Image: Stan)

In some unseen footage before the final Reunion Dinner Party, it’s clear that Steven and Rachel are on completely different wavelengths. Steven says that part of him doesn’t even want to say hello to Rachel and that he believes that Rachel will be “after him”. Meanwhile, Rachel tells producers that she’s just excited to see Steven and is emotional over whether Steven is okay and if she did the right thing in calling it quits.

Steven’s to-camera admission is a stark difference to what he was telling Rachel during the Reunion. On the couch, Rachel revealed that they hadn’t revealed to the production team that she and Steven had broken up, surprising them when they arrived separately.

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“We were going through a confusing time. It was a mess,” she says.

(Image: Stan)

Why Steven decided to put his ring back on

During the Reunion Dinner Party, viewers were given hope for Rachel and Steven’s relationship when he put his wedding ring back on. However, on the couch, Steven reveals that he put the ring back on because they were in “good territory” not that they were back together. This admission visibly upsets Rachel.

“Putting the ring back on, I knew that we weren’t back together but I saw it as a reach out, a hopeful moment so to hear that, I’m like, that’s not fair,” Rachel says.

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Rachel thinks Steven avoided the truth to spare her feelings

Throughout the season Steven has said that he had feelings for Rachel, but she says his actions have made it hard for her to believe it. Getting emotional on the couch, she admits that she wondered how true his feelings really were.

“A part of me feels like Steven did not want to hurt me so he did what he thought was right because I think deep, deep down he didn’t want to be with me. You didn’t want to hurt me and then you ended up destroying me,” Rachel says through tears.

In response, Steven admits that he wasn’t “100 per cent convinced” in their compatibility. When Jules pushed him for a figure, he admitted that he was “three-and-a-half out of five” convinced that they’d make it in the real world.

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Rachel would never give things another go with Steven

When asked whether he’d give things another shot, Steven admits that he would be open to stepping up and giving it a crack with Rachel. However, after what she’s been through, she says she’d never go back.

“I would be a man. I would step up and put Rachel first,” Steven said.

“I’m so sorry. There is no part of me that would go back to a relationship with Steven because words and actions didn’t align and I’ve done this before. I’ve had the ‘a part of me wants to be with you’ but we’re long distance. I want somebody who wholeheartedly wants me so I can’t go back to that,” she explains, noting that she will always have a “very special place” for Steven in her heart.

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During the final Reunion episode, we discover that Danny said he believed his future without Bec would “be bright” and that after the experiment, women would be throwing themselves at him.

Naturally, this shocked Bec, who held firm in her belief that her relationship with Danny was going strong and she claims that he would tell her that he was falling for her.

“When it was just Danny and I, the conversations were beautiful,” she said.

“I looked like a fool. I was believing what he was saying and not his actions,” Bec says. “Watching it back, it blows my mind as he was saying he was telling the cameras that he was falling in love with me.”

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While there was some discussion between the couples about whether Danny really said he was falling in love with Bec, some unseen footage of Danny straight up admitting it puts that puzzle to bed.

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If you thought Danny’s wishy-washy comments couldn’t get any worse, sadly, they can.

In unseen clips filmed as the production team was prepping Danny for his vox-pop, he says some pretty awful things about Bec.

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“You telling me that is the best you can bring me? You want to be ashamed of yourself, MAFS, do,” he tells the team behind the camera.

“I could f**king walk into Coles and get a better bird than that, f**k me. I gave up my life to be here, and a cushy little life, I could roll into Coles aisle four and get a better bird, and she’d be better than Bec. Shouldn’t be any worse, it’s impossible. F**k me, sh*t. Are the execs watching this? You are f**king shit at your jobs. Bring me better women.”

Of course, Bec was visibly upset by this footage.

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“What we just watched was disgusting and we all, as we watched this footage, were horrified,” Laura explains. “All of it was revolting.”

(Image: Stan)

Bec says Danny was just looking for fame

After seeing Danny’s shocking footage, Bec

“This is why I say he’s come on for fame,” Bec says.

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“I’m sorry, but if that’s how you feel about me why did you sit here for three months straight?”

Bec claims that even after filming that particular vox-pop, he still told her that he was falling in love with her.

“As soon as those cameras left thats when he told me he was falling in love with me,” she continues. “He told me, ‘I’m falling in love with you, and I’ve been telling the cameras I’ve been falling in love with you for a week now. I’m saving those words for final vows’. ”

After the texts between Danny and Steph were released, Steph attempted to talk to Danny to clear the air. New footage shows that Danny rebukes her in a pretty brutal way.

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“I hope we will be able to talk things out eventually,” she is heard saying.

“I’d never speak to you again because I can’t trust you,” Danny replies. “Look what you’ve done. You’re blocked, sweetheart. As soon as I get my phone back, you’re blocked. I will never speak to you again. Don’t come to me with that bullsh*t. Trying to get some airtime, babe, relax.”

Once they part, Danny is overheard calling Steph a “f**king little skank”.

While what he said was awful, Steph found the unseen footage funny.

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“I think the reason why maybe I’m laughing is because he thinks I did this for airtime,” she explains. “Do you think I’d want to be screamed at by [Bec] for air time?”

(Image: Stan)

Alissa and David reveal their “final straw” moments in their relationship

From the very beginning, Alissa and David seemed really strong but towards the end of the experiment, their relationship completely collapsed, resulting in David walking away from Alissa during final vows.

On MAFS: After The Reunion, Alissa reflects on the final Commitment Ceremony

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“I feel like that’s where it really crumbled for me. I was going in there like let’s get the tools from the experts we need to move forward. I don’t know about you but I remember we both were like, what tools did we get?” Alissa says.

While David said that Mel told them to talk, he reveals that Alissa moved out straight after.

(Image: Stan)

Meanwhile, David says he came into the final Dinner Party with hope. He wanted to fight for their relationship but while he felt he was compromising, he didn’t feel like Alissa was willing to do the same for him.

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Now that six months has passed since filming, Alissa has reflected on the Final Test date.

“I was definitely just on the wines and I did cross boundaries with my jokes. It wasn’t the smartest move, you live and you learn,” she explains.

“I wasn’t hearing [David’s concerns] and I will admit I shut off and I pushed back and I was bad. I look back on these clips and I’m like ‘girl, you are way blowing that s**t out of proportion.”

(Image: Stan)

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David claims Alissa said “I love you”

Despite Alissa saying she never said those three words, seven letters, David is convinced that she did.

“I didn’t say ‘I love you’. I never said I loved him,” Alissa says, noting she said she was “falling” in love with him.

“It’s happened in the apartments. You’d probably had a little drink. I’d say twice this happened.”

Filip reveals how he knew Stella was his person

After keeping their engagement a secret, Filip and Stella are so happy to be out and proud with their relationship.

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On the couch, he revealed that it was a revelation from his dad that made him realise that Stella was the person for him.

“I was talking to mum and dad and dad was like, ‘Filip, she’s your person,” Filip explained. “When I saw mum this is how it was. When you know, you know. Don’t look at what could go wrong, look at what could go right’.

“After the hometown visits, that’s when I knew, she was my person.”

(Image: Stan)

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Cute!

You can watch every moment of the juicy MAFS: After The Dinner Party episode on Stan.

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