MAFS’ Stella reveals emotional reason behind delayed engagement announcement with Filip

One of the most exciting moments during the Married At First Sight (MAFS) Reunion was when newly engaged couple Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov revealed the news to their co-stars. However, Stella says that even though it appeared like they came into the cocktail party and instantly told the group about their engagement, they held off until the moment was right.

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In a chat with TV WEEK, Stella revealed she felt a little bit awkward sharing their exciting new update to their fellow brides and grooms after finding out that most people in the room had not the same fairytale experience that she did.

“When we walked into the reunion cocktail party, we walked straight into the news that Rachel and Steven didn’t work out,” Stella explains, noting how upset Rachel seemed.

“And so I was like, okay, I’m not going to say, ‘oh, by the way we got engaged!’

The moment no one saw coming! (Image: Nine)

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As a close friend of Rachel, Stella was conscious of her feelings.

“I adore that girl,” she shared. “She speaks so well, she has a heart of gold, and I was just there to support her after the Steven break up. The more I got to know her, the more I realise how genuine and beautiful she is.”

Brimming with excitement, they had to find the right moment to tell everyone the good news. (Image: Nine)

Eventually, after time spent chatting with Rachel and the other cast members, Stella and Filip made their long-awaited announcement, much to the surprise and joy of everyone else — especially Rachel.

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However, in a chat with PEDESTRIAN.TV, the couple revealed that Gia Fleur didn’t seem too happy to hear about their huge relationship milestone.

“It was like, ‘We’re so happy for you’ for two seconds and then ‘Anyway, so how about me’,” Filip said.

“I don’t think she said congratulations at all,” Stella added.

“Everyone’s just concerned about their own business at the end of the day. I said at the beginning, not everyone’s happy for your happiness, and I still stand by it.”

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Gia during her tell-all interview on MAFS: After The Dinner Party. (Image: Stan)

Meanwhile, Gia told the publication that these claims were “a flat out lie”.

“I saw them after publicity day and said congrats to them at the pub in Sydney. I’ve also tried to message Stella [but] she didn’t reply.”

Ouch!

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You can catch up on the whole, juicy 2026 season of Married At First Sight on 9Now.

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