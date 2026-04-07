EXCLUSIVE PICS: MAFS 2026 power couple Stella and Filip are engaged!

There was one final twist no one saw coming during the emotional Final Vows on Married At First Sight – and it came straight from the season’s strongest couple.

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Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov have officially walked away from the 2026 experiment not just in love, but engaged!

(Credit: Phillip Castleton)

In what insiders are already calling one of the most powerful endings in the show’s history, Filip had a very special surprise planned for his bride – and it turned their Final Vows into something unforgettable.

From the moment they stood face-to-face, it was clear this wasn’t just another reality TV romance. Stella spoke with complete certainty, declaring Filip her soulmate and promising to choose him every single day as they begin their life beyond the experiment.

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“Standing here at the end of this incredible experiment, I can say with absolute certainty that we’re soulmates,” she said. “I feel it in every heartbeat, in every look, in every moment I get to share with you.”

She continued with a heartfelt promise for their future together: “I promise to keep choosing you everyday, to meet your strength with softness, your ambition with encouragement, and to keep laughing with you, learning from you and loving you in all your forms… I found home in you and I cannot wait to build the rest of our lives there with you. I love you.”

(Credit: Nine)

Filip, equally emotional, reflected on how the experiment changed him – and how Stella changed everything.

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“I came into this experiment looking for love. I’ve definitely found what I was looking for,” he said. “I can’t believe I’m walking out with the love of my life.”

He added: “You made me believe in love again, Stella. You have shown me what kindness, love and loyalty genuinely look like. With you, I feel seen, accepted, and inspired to be better every single day.”

Then came the moment that sealed their status as the ultimate MAFS success story.

In a move that stunned everyone, Filip dropped to one knee and proposed!

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“I know what my heart wants,” he told her. “Something just for us, something that is truly ours.”

Overcome with emotion, Stella burst into tears before saying yes, the pair embracing in a passionate kiss.

“I told you you’re my person, my soulmate,” Filip said afterwards. “It’s just the beginning.”

(Credit: Phillip Castleton)

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