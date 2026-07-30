‘Wasn’t always easy’: MAFS couple’s journey to the 2026 Commonwealth Games

Ridge Barredo and Jade Pywell were first introduced to Australian audiences during the 2024 season of Married At First Sight, with the intruder couple the only duo from Season 11 still together to this day. And now the couple are facing a new development in their relationship: Ridge’s ambitious journey to the Commonwealth Games!

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As Ridge gears up to compete in the men’s 110-kilogram weightlifting division, it won’t be his first Games – but it was the one that held the most pressure for the 30-year-old weightlifter.

Ridge has previously competed at the 2018 Gold Coast and 2022 Birmingham Games and is set to compete again today, July 30, in Scotland, but loving partner Jade tells Woman’s Day his hectic training schedule definitely put a strain on the couple.

“He’s wanted it for so long and he had made the comment about how he was able to make it twice while he was single and that the only difference this time was having a partner,” Jade said. “So that put extra stress on me automatically because I knew the blame was on me if he didn’t make it this time.”

Jade and Ridge got married on season 11 of MAFS. (Credit: Nine)

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She went on to say how proud she was of her partner, and that the family unit including her daughter Victoria, all rallied around Ridge to help support him.

“I am extremely proud of him,” Jade told Woman’s Day. “Weightlifting has been such a huge part of Ridge for so many years and I knew how badly he wanted to make this one Him training has been really about himself, all we have to do is just try to make his life easier and give him time to work and train. Some weeks it would feel like I barely saw him, which wasn’t always easy.”

While the couple sacrificed a lot, Jade and Victoria couldn’t be prouder.

“I love doing family activities and date nights so that was hard when I felt like we lost a lot of family time. Victoria is so excited to watch him, she’s so proud of him,” Jade shared.

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Ridge, Jade and Victoria. (Credit: Instagram)

With such a hectic training schedule, Jade is looking forward to Ridge having some well-deserved time off post-Commonwealth Games.

“I’m excited to have a break from the non-stop training and spend proper family time [together] so after the games we will be travelling around Europe for four weeks,” she said. “We’re just going to spend the next few weeks enjoying each other and then we will set new goals after holiday.”

And Ridge’s eyes may be set on the Olympics next time!

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“I would like to do swim week in Miami again next year and I’d love Victoria and Ridge to come as he couldn’t come last time because he couldn’t miss training,” Jade said. “And then I think he wants to try for the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane. Otherwise he mentioned he’d also like to get into fighting!”

As for future marriage and family plans, Jade had one thing to say: “Still waiting for a ring before I have more babies!”

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