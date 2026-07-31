Weekly Horoscope: August 3-9, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects, Yasmin Boland has got you covered.

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Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Right now you have stars that are all about changes. The harder you try to keep everything the same, the more difficult life is going to be. When it comes to your professional life, the number one question to ask yourself is: what wouldinspire me?

★ Inspiration equals remuneration..

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Cancer

June 22 – July 23

They say it’s not polite to talk about money but right now, the Full Moon is activating your Financial Zones, so we need to! Detox any bad spending habits and make a fresh start. Pay off as many debts as you can. Try to turn the corner when it comes to cash.

★ You’ve got this!

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Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

All relationships go through the doldrums every now and then. The July Full Moon is reminding you that things don’t have to stay stagnant. If your love life feels drab, this is your chance to pick things up. You deserve to be loved. You’re a gorgeous Leo!

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★ Be bold in romance.

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Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

It’s challenging not to keep telling you to detox. Because that’s what your chart is screaming, plus you’re a Virgo so you’re all about being healthy. So let me just say this; it’s a great time to detox anything in your life that’s gone toxic

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★ Detox!

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Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

As tough as it is to hear the truth, sometimes it’s exactly what we need. If you’ve had too much reality shoved up your nose lately, look for the lessons. This is an important period for personal growthfor you.

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★ Face up to your problems and you’ll get rid of them.

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Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

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The dilemma you face is you havea chance to sort out both your personal and your professional life. You have amazing stars for success professionally right now, but you can also eradicate some longstanding personal problems.

★ The key is not to focus too much on one or the other.

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Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

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A lovely Venus/Mars connection is giving you good vibes when it comes to your most important one-to-one relationships, and your ability to earn money. The main issue you could face is being a little bit erratic in your efforts. Overcoming this is the key to your successright now.

★ Settle!

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Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

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With the communications planet Mercury in your Love Zone, you have amazing stars for talking through any upsets with anyone who really matters to you. However, it’s not going to happen by itself. This is a very good week to have some discussions if you need them.

★ Speak kindly!

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Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

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Hopefully you’re feeling inspired this week. Makea list of the things you’d like to achieve and you might get there. There is some amazing and rare astrology going on which should help you feel like anything is possible. And guess what, it is!

★ Aim for the stars!

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Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

The July Full Moon is reminding you that you need to balance working hard with looking after yourself. Your mental health is just as important as your bank balance. So make sure you’re hittinga balance.

★ Get some talking therapy if you’re feeling troubled.

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Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

You have a lot of power right now. It’s practically a case of your wish is your command. But also, if you’re thinking negatively, you can manifest that! Use the July Full Moon to decide what you do and don’t want in your life.

★ Focus on what you do want.

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Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

You have quite the financial imperative right now. Either you’re worried about money or you’re working hard to amass more of it. Whatever the case, this week reminds you to balance working hard with having a personal life. You need both!

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★ It’s your annual chance to readjust everything.

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Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

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