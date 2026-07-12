How to watch the 2026 Commonwealth Games: Full event schedule, dates & expert preview

There is nothing like live sport to bring a nation – and the world – together. Fans have witnessed it in droves recently, but there’s more to come as Glasgow, Scotland sets the stage for 10 days of thrilling action when they host the 2026 Commonwealth Games. From athletics and swimming to weightlifting and more, the 10-sport program will pit the best athletes against each other for a chance at the podium. It’s the kind of situation TV WEEK Logie Hall of Fame inductee Bruce McAvaney relishes.
“Despite a reduced number of sports, Australia has a genuine chance of coming home with 50 gold medals, which would be staggering, considering there are only ten sports on the program,” Bruce, who will lead the Channel Seven commentary team, tells TV WEEK.
Aussies to watch
For Catherine Cox, former gold medallist for the Australian Diamonds netball team, the highs of the Commonwealth Games run off the back of the recent Suncorp Super Netball grand finale. She believes the players heading into the 2026 event are among “the strongest we could have chosen.”
“They’ll get the job done, there’s no doubt in my mind,” Catherine, 50, says of the Diamonds squad. “Our biggest competitors was probably Jamaica but they have some superstars out, although England could be a handful.”Having experienced three Commonwealth Games herself, Catherine says you never know what to expect as a player or a presenter.
“We broke a world record for the longest netball match played when we were in Delhi,” she says of the 2010 gold medal match that went to double extra time against New Zealand.
“It just kept going. It was survival of the fittest.”
Post-retirement, Catherine moved into the commentary box, but the surprises didn’t stop. During the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast, a venue change saw the commentating team scramble to arrive in time.
“We got stuck in horrendous traffic and ran into the venture with about one minute to spare before the game began!” she says with a laugh.
A pool of dreams
Former swimmer Joh Griggs, who medalled at the 1991 Commonwealth Games at the age of 16 and retired three years later, believes we could be our own competition.“I mean, take your pick from the pool,” The Better Homes and Gardens host says of the Dolphin squad.
“Kyle Chalmers already has seven gold medals, but Cam McEvoy will be chasing his first individual gold medal. We have such great depth across all sports, including para-athlete Rhiannon Clarke in athletics. And there’s so much storytelling in between the events, which is my favourite part.”
But there’s a lot more to love across the program. Having been part of the commentary team for years, Joh, 52, says there’s a camaraderie that comes from a love for sport – and if anyone has passion, it’s us. Go Aussies! “It generally brings out the best in people,” she says. “It’s impossible not to get excited about it.”
Below is the ultimate guide on all the Commonwealth Games action.
Day One: Friday July 24
|SPORT
|EVENT
|TIME
|Opening Ceremony
|Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
|Para Powerlifting
|Men’s Lightweight Final
Women’s Lightweight Final
|Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
Day Two: Saturday July 25
|SPORT
|EVENT
|TIME
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Men’s Team Final & Individual
|Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
|Para Powerlifting
|Men’s Heavyweight Final
Women’s Heavy weight Final
|Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
|Swimming & Para Swimming
|Women’s 400m Freestyle Final
Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final
Women’s S13 100m Freestyle Final
Women’s 200m Backstroke Final
|Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
|Swimming & Para Swimming
|Women’s SM10 200m Individual Medley Final
Men’s S10 100m Butterfly Final
Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final
Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final
|Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST
Day Three: Sunday July 26
|SPORT
|EVENT
|TIME
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Women’s Team Final & Individual Qualification
Women’s Team Final & Individual Qualification
Men’s Individual All-Around Final
|Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
|Swimming & Para Swimming
|Men’s 400m Freestyle Final
Men’s 50m Freestyle Semi-Final
Women’s 200m Freestyle Final
Men’s 50m Backstroke Final
Women’s 50m Butterfly Final
Women’s S14 200m Freestyle Final
|Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
|Swimming & Para Swimming
|Men’s S14 200m Freestyle -Final
Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semi-Final
Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final
Mixed 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final
|Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 48kg Final
|Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
|3×3 Basketball & Wheelchair Basketball
|Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
Day Four: Monday July 27
|SPORT
|EVENT
|TIME
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Women’s Individual All-Around Final
Men’s Floor Exercise Final
Women’s Vault Final
Men’s Pommel Horse Final
Women’s Uneven Bars Final
Men’s Rings Final
|Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
|Swimming & Para Swimming
|Women’s S9 100m Backstroke Final
Men’s S9 100m Backstroke Final
Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final
Men’s 100m Butterfly Final
Women’s 100m Freestyle Semi-Final
Men’s 50m Breaststroke Semi-Final
Women’s 100m Backstroke Final
Men’s 200m Backstroke Final
Women’s 100m Butterfly Semi-Final
Men’s 50m Freestyle Final
Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Fastest 8
Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final
|Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
Morning: 5:30 – 7:30 AEST
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 53kg Final
Women’s 58kg Final
|Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
Day Five: Tuesday July 28
|SPORT
|EVENT
|TIME
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Men’s Vault Final
Women’s Balance Beam Final
Men’s Parallel Bars Final
Women’s Floor Exercise Final
Men’s Horizontal Bar Final
|Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 79kg Final
Men’s 88kg Final
Women’s 63kg Final
|Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
|Athletics & Para Athletics
|Women’s Shot Put F55-57 Final
Men’s High Jump Final
Women’s T37/38 100m Final
Men’s Hammer Throw Final
Women’s 10,000m Final
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
Men’s 1500m T20 Final
Men’s T37/38 100m Final
Men’s 110m Hurdles Final
Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST
|Swimming & Para Swimming
|Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final
Women’s 100m Freestyle Final
Men’s SB9 100m Breaststroke Final
Women’s SB8 100m Breaststroke Final
Women’s 100m Butterfly Final
Men’s 50m Breaststroke Final
Men’s 800m Freestyle – Fastest
Men’s 200m Butterfly Final
Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final
|Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST
|Bowls & Para Bowls
|Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 – Gold Medal Match
Women’s Pairs – Bronze Medal Match
Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 – Bronze Medal Match
Men’s Singles – Gold Medal Match
Women’s Pairs – Gold Medal Match
Men’s Singles – Bronze Medal Match
|Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
Day Six: Wednesday July 29
|SPORT
|EVENT
|TIME
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 69kg Final
Women’s 77kg Final
Men’s 94kg Final
|Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
|Athletics & Para Athletics
|Women’s High Jump Final
Men’s Long Jump T20 Final
Women’s Hammer Throw Final
Women’s Heptathlon 200m Final
Men’s 10,000m Final
Men’s 100m Final
Women’s 100m Final
Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST
|Swimming & Para Swimming
|Men’s S13 50m Freestyle Final
Women’s S13 50m Freestyle Final
Men’s 100m Freestyle Final
Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final
Men’s 400m Individual Medley Final
Women’s 50m Backstroke Final
Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final
Women’s 50m Breaststroke Final
Women’s 800m Freestyle – Fastest 8
Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final
|Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST
Day Seven: Thursday July 30
|SPORT
|EVENT
|TIME
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 110kg Final
Women’s +86kg Final
|Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
|Athletics & Para Athletics
|Women’s Discus Throw F42-44/61-64 Final
Men’s Long Jump Final
Women’s 1500m T53/54 Final
Women’s Shot Put Final
Men’s 100m T45-47 Final
Men’s Discus Throw F42-44/61-64 Final
Women’s Heptathlon 800m Final
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST
|Swimming & Para Swimming
|Men’s 100m Backstroke Final
Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final
Men’s 200m Freestyle Final
Women’s 50m Freestyle Final
Men’s 50m Butterfly Final
Women’s S9 100m Freestyle Final
Men’s S7 50m Freestyle Final
Women’s 200m Butterfly Final
Men’s 1500m Freestyle – Fastest 8
Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final
Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final
|Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST
Day 8: Friday July 31
|SPORT
|EVENT
|TIME
|Athletics & Para Athletics
|Men’s Shot Put Final
Women’s Triple Jump Final
Women’s 100m T45-47 Final
Women’s 200m Semi-Finals
Women’s Discus Throw Final
Women’s 100m Hurdles Final
Women’s 5000m Final
Men’s 100m T11/12 Final
Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles Final
Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw Final
Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault Final
|Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST
Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
|Track Cycling & Para Track Cycling
|Women’s Tandem B Sprint Final (1)
Men’s Tandem B 1000m Time Trial Final
Women’s Tandem B Sprint Final (2)
Women’s 4000m Team Pursuit Final
Men’s Tandem B 1000m Time Trial Medal Ceremony
Women’s 4000m Team Pursuit Medal Ceremony
Women’s Tandem B Sprint Finals (3 if req)
Women’s C4-5 4000m Individual Pursuit Final
Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Final
Women’s Tandem B Sprint Medal Ceremony
Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Medal Ceremony
Women’s C4-5 4000m Individual Pursuit Medal Ceremony
Women’s Team Sprint Final
Men’s Team Sprint Final
Women’s 200m Butterfly Final
Men’s 1500m Freestyle – Fastest 8
Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final
Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final
|Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST
Day 9: Saturday August 1
|SPORT
|EVENT
|TIME
|Athletics & Para Athletics
|Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw Final
Men’s 10,000m Race Walk Final
Women’s Pole Vault Final
Women’s Long Jump T37/38 Final
Men’s Javelin Throw Final
Women’s 800m Final
Men’s Decathlon 1500m Final
Women’s 400m Hurdles Final
Men’s 400m Hurdles Final
Men’s 200m Final
Women’s 200m Final
Men’s Shot Put F55-57 Final
Men’s Triple Jump Final
Men’s 1500m T53/54 Final
Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final
Men’s Discus Throw Final
Men’s 400m Final
Women’s 400m Final
Women’s 200m T37/38 Final
|Overnight: 00:00 – 7:30 AEST
Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
|Track Cycling & Para Track Cycling
|Women’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Final
Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial Final
Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final
Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Final
Men’s Keirin Final
Men’s Elimination Race Final
Women’s Sprint Final (3 if req)
|Overnight: 00:00 – 7:30 AEST
|Boxing
|Women’s Bantamweight 54kg Final
Women’s Featherweight 57kg Final
Women’s Welterweight 65kg Final
Men’s Bantamweight 55kg Final
Men’s Welterweight 65kg Final
Men’s Light-Middleweight 70kg Final
Men’s Heavyweight 90kg Final
|Judo
|Overnight: 00:00 – 7:30 AEST
Day 10: Sunday August 2
|SPORT
|EVENT
|TIME
|Athletics & Para Athletics
|Men’s Pole Vault Final
Women’s Long Jump Final
Women’s 400m T53/54 Final
Women’s Javelin Throw Final
Men’s 800m Final
Men’s 5000m Final
Men’s 4x100m Relay Final
Women’s 4x100m Relay Final
Men’s One Mile Final
Mixed 4x400m Relay Final
Women’s One Mile Final
|Overnight: 00:00 – 7:30 AEST
|Bowls & Para Bowls
|Men’s Pairs – Bronze Medal Match
Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 – Bronze Medal Match
Women’s Singles – Bronze Medal Match
Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 – Bronze Medal Match
Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 – Gold Medal Match
Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 – Gold Medal Match
Men’s Pairs – Gold Medal Match
Women’s Singles – Gold Medal Match
|Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
|Track Cycling & Para Track Cycling
|Men’s Tandem B Sprint Final (1)
Women’s Tandem B 1000m Time Trial Final
Men’s Tandem B Sprint Final (2)
Women’s 25km Point Race Final
Men’s Tandem B Sprint Final (3 if req)
Women’s 1000m Time Trial Final
Men’s Sprint Final (1)
Men’s Sprint Final (2)
Men’s 10km Scratch Race Final
Men’s Sprint Final (3 if req) Bowls & Para Bowls
|Overnight: 00:00 – 7:30 AEST
|Boxing
|Women’s Flyweight 51kg Final
Women’s Lightweight 60kg Final
Women’s Light-Middleweight 70kg Final
Women’s Middleweight 75kg Final
Men’s Lightweight 60kg Final
Men’s Light-Heavyweight 80kg Final
Men’s Super-Heavyweight 90+kg Final
|Overnight: 00:00 – 7:30 AEST
|Judo
|Men’s -73kg Medal Contests
Women’s -63kg Medal Contests
Men’s -81kg Medal Contests
Women’s -70kg Medal Contests
Men’s -90kg Medal Contests
|Overnight: 00:00 – 7:30 AEST
|Netball
|Bronze Medal Match
Gold Medal Match
|Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
Monday August 3
|SPORT
|EVENT
|TIME
|Track Cycling & Para Track Cycling
|Women’s Elimination Race Final
Men’s C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Final
Women’s Keirin – Round 2
Women’s Keirin Final
Women’s C4-5 1000m Time Trial Final
Men’s 40km Point Race Final
|Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
|Judo
|Women’s -78kg Medal Contests
Men’s -100kg Medal Contests
Women’s +78kg Medal Contests
Men’s +100kg Medal Contests
|Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
|Closing Ceremony
|Overnight: 00:00 – 05.30 AEST
The 2026 Commonwealth Games begins Friday July 24 on Channel Seven and 7Plus