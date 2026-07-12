How to watch the 2026 Commonwealth Games: Full event schedule, dates & expert preview

There is nothing like live sport to bring a nation – and the world – together. Fans have witnessed it in droves recently, but there’s more to come as Glasgow, Scotland sets the stage for 10 days of thrilling action when they host the 2026 Commonwealth Games. From athletics and swimming to weightlifting and more, the 10-sport program will pit the best athletes against each other for a chance at the podium. It’s the kind of situation TV WEEK Logie Hall of Fame inductee Bruce McAvaney relishes.

“Despite a reduced number of sports, Australia has a genuine chance of coming home with 50 gold medals, which would be staggering, considering there are only ten sports on the program,” Bruce, who will lead the Channel Seven commentary team, tells TV WEEK.

The Commonwealth Games team are ready for anything! (Credit: Channel Seven)

Aussies to watch

For Catherine Cox, former gold medallist for the Australian Diamonds netball team, the highs of the Commonwealth Games run off the back of the recent Suncorp Super Netball grand finale. She believes the players heading into the 2026 event are among “the strongest we could have chosen.”

“They’ll get the job done, there’s no doubt in my mind,” Catherine, 50, says of the Diamonds squad. “Our biggest competitors was probably Jamaica but they have some superstars out, although England could be a handful.”Having experienced three Commonwealth Games herself, Catherine says you never know what to expect as a player or a presenter.

“We broke a world record for the longest netball match played when we were in Delhi,” she says of the 2010 gold medal match that went to double extra time against New Zealand.

“It just kept going. It was survival of the fittest.”

Catherine Cox knows the feeling of a gold medal victory. (Credit: Getty)

Post-retirement, Catherine moved into the commentary box, but the surprises didn’t stop. During the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast, a venue change saw the commentating team scramble to arrive in time.

“We got stuck in horrendous traffic and ran into the venture with about one minute to spare before the game began!” she says with a laugh.

A pool of dreams

Former swimmer Joh Griggs, who medalled at the 1991 Commonwealth Games at the age of 16 and retired three years later, believes we could be our own competition.“I mean, take your pick from the pool,” The Better Homes and Gardens host says of the Dolphin squad.

Can Kyle Chalmers claim his eighth gold at the Commonwealth games? (Credit: Getty)

“Kyle Chalmers already has seven gold medals, but Cam McEvoy will be chasing his first individual gold medal. We have such great depth across all sports, including para-athlete Rhiannon Clarke in athletics. And there’s so much storytelling in between the events, which is my favourite part.”

But there’s a lot more to love across the program. Having been part of the commentary team for years, Joh, 52, says there’s a camaraderie that comes from a love for sport – and if anyone has passion, it’s us. Go Aussies! “It generally brings out the best in people,” she says. “It’s impossible not to get excited about it.”

Below is the ultimate guide on all the Commonwealth Games action.

Day One: Friday July 24

SPORT EVENT TIME Opening Ceremony Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST Para Powerlifting Men’s Lightweight Final

Women’s Lightweight Final Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST

Day Two: Saturday July 25

SPORT EVENT TIME Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Team Final & Individual Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST Para Powerlifting Men’s Heavyweight Final

Women’s Heavy weight Final Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST Swimming & Para Swimming Women’s 400m Freestyle Final

Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final

Women’s S13 100m Freestyle Final

Women’s 200m Backstroke Final Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST Swimming & Para Swimming Women’s SM10 200m Individual Medley Final

Men’s S10 100m Butterfly Final

Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final

Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST Must see moment: Kaylee McKeown defends her title in the women’s 200m backstroke

Kaylee will be aiming to keep her name up the top of the leaderboard. (Credit: Getty)

Day Three: Sunday July 26

SPORT EVENT TIME Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final & Individual Qualification

Women’s Team Final & Individual Qualification



Men’s Individual All-Around Final Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST





Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST Swimming & Para Swimming Men’s 400m Freestyle Final

Men’s 50m Freestyle Semi-Final

Women’s 200m Freestyle Final

Men’s 50m Backstroke Final

Women’s 50m Butterfly Final

Women’s S14 200m Freestyle Final Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST Swimming & Para Swimming Men’s S14 200m Freestyle -Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semi-Final

Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final

Mixed 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST Weightlifting Women’s 48kg Final Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST 3×3 Basketball & Wheelchair Basketball Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST Must See: Mollie O’Callaghan chases victory in the women’s 200m freestyle.

Day Four: Monday July 27

SPORT EVENT TIME Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Individual All-Around Final





Men’s Floor Exercise Final

Women’s Vault Final

Men’s Pommel Horse Final

Women’s Uneven Bars Final

Men’s Rings Final Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST





Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST Swimming & Para Swimming Women’s S9 100m Backstroke Final

Men’s S9 100m Backstroke Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final

Men’s 100m Butterfly Final

Women’s 100m Freestyle Semi-Final

Men’s 50m Breaststroke Semi-Final

Women’s 100m Backstroke Final

Men’s 200m Backstroke Final

Women’s 100m Butterfly Semi-Final





Men’s 50m Freestyle Final

Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Fastest 8

Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST



















Morning: 5:30 – 7:30 AEST

Weightlifting Women’s 53kg Final

Women’s 58kg Final Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST Must See: Lach Kennedy makes his Commonwealth Games debut.

Lachie Kennedy is on debut. (Credit: Getty)

Day Five: Tuesday July 28

SPORT EVENT TIME Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Vault Final

Women’s Balance Beam Final

Men’s Parallel Bars Final

Women’s Floor Exercise Final

Men’s Horizontal Bar Final Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST Weightlifting Men’s 79kg Final





Men’s 88kg Final

Women’s 63kg Final Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST







Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST Athletics & Para Athletics Women’s Shot Put F55-57 Final

Men’s High Jump Final

Women’s T37/38 100m Final

Men’s Hammer Throw Final

Women’s 10,000m Final



Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Men’s 1500m T20 Final

Men’s T37/38 100m Final

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final

Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST









Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST

Swimming & Para Swimming Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final

Women’s 100m Freestyle Final

Men’s SB9 100m Breaststroke Final

Women’s SB8 100m Breaststroke Final

Women’s 100m Butterfly Final



Men’s 50m Breaststroke Final

Men’s 800m Freestyle – Fastest

Men’s 200m Butterfly Final

Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST











Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST Bowls & Para Bowls Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 – Gold Medal Match

Women’s Pairs – Bronze Medal Match

Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 – Bronze Medal Match

Men’s Singles – Gold Medal Match

Women’s Pairs – Gold Medal Match

Men’s Singles – Bronze Medal Match Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST Must See: Mollie O’Callaghan defends her crown in the women’s 100m freestyle.

Day Six: Wednesday July 29

SPORT EVENT TIME Weightlifting Women’s 69kg Final





Women’s 77kg Final

Men’s 94kg Final Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST







Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST Athletics & Para Athletics Women’s High Jump Final

Men’s Long Jump T20 Final

Women’s Hammer Throw Final

Women’s Heptathlon 200m Final



Men’s 10,000m Final

Men’s 100m Final

Women’s 100m Final

Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST









Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST

Swimming & Para Swimming Men’s S13 50m Freestyle Final

Women’s S13 50m Freestyle Final

Men’s 100m Freestyle Final

Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final

Men’s 400m Individual Medley Final



Women’s 50m Backstroke Final

Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final

Women’s 50m Breaststroke Final

Women’s 800m Freestyle – Fastest 8

Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST











Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST

The Australian Diamonds, led by captain Liz Watson, are favourites in the netball. (Credit: Getty)

Day Seven: Thursday July 30

SPORT EVENT TIME Weightlifting Men’s 110kg Final

Women’s +86kg Final Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST Athletics & Para Athletics Women’s Discus Throw F42-44/61-64 Final

Men’s Long Jump Final

Women’s 1500m T53/54 Final



Women’s Shot Put Final

Men’s 100m T45-47 Final

Men’s Discus Throw F42-44/61-64 Final

Women’s Heptathlon 800m Final

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST









Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST

Swimming & Para Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke Final

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final

Men’s 200m Freestyle Final

Women’s 50m Freestyle Final

Men’s 50m Butterfly Final

Women’s S9 100m Freestyle Final

Men’s S7 50m Freestyle Final



Women’s 200m Butterfly Final

Men’s 1500m Freestyle – Fastest 8

Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final

Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST











Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST Must See: Eileen Cikamatana is seeking three straight gold medals in the women’s +86kg Final

Day 8: Friday July 31

SPORT EVENT TIME Athletics & Para Athletics Men’s Shot Put Final

Women’s Triple Jump Final

Women’s 100m T45-47 Final

Women’s 200m Semi-Finals

Women’s Discus Throw Final



Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

Women’s 5000m Final

Men’s 100m T11/12 Final



Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles Final

Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw Final

Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault Final Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST









Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST









Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST Track Cycling & Para Track Cycling Women’s Tandem B Sprint Final (1)

Men’s Tandem B 1000m Time Trial Final

Women’s Tandem B Sprint Final (2)

Women’s 4000m Team Pursuit Final

Men’s Tandem B 1000m Time Trial Medal Ceremony

Women’s 4000m Team Pursuit Medal Ceremony

Women’s Tandem B Sprint Finals (3 if req)

Women’s C4-5 4000m Individual Pursuit Final

Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Final

Women’s Tandem B Sprint Medal Ceremony

Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Medal Ceremony

Women’s C4-5 4000m Individual Pursuit Medal Ceremony

Women’s Team Sprint Final

Men’s Team Sprint Final





Women’s 200m Butterfly Final

Men’s 1500m Freestyle – Fastest 8

Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final

Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST





































Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST Must See: Eileen Cikamatana is seeking three straight gold medals in the women’s +86kg Final

C’mon Eileen! (Credit: Getty)

Day 9: Saturday August 1

SPORT EVENT TIME Athletics & Para Athletics Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw Final

Men’s 10,000m Race Walk Final

Women’s Pole Vault Final

Women’s Long Jump T37/38 Final

Men’s Javelin Throw Final

Women’s 800m Final

Men’s Decathlon 1500m Final

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

Men’s 200m Final

Women’s 200m Final



Men’s Shot Put F55-57 Final

Men’s Triple Jump Final

Men’s 1500m T53/54 Final

Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final

Men’s Discus Throw Final

Men’s 400m Final

Women’s 400m Final

Women’s 200m T37/38 Final Overnight: 00:00 – 7:30 AEST



















Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST Track Cycling & Para Track Cycling Women’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Final

Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial Final

Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final

Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Final

Men’s Keirin Final

Men’s Elimination Race Final

Women’s Sprint Final (3 if req) Overnight: 00:00 – 7:30 AEST Boxing Women’s Bantamweight 54kg Final

Women’s Featherweight 57kg Final

Women’s Welterweight 65kg Final

Men’s Bantamweight 55kg Final

Men’s Welterweight 65kg Final

Men’s Light-Middleweight 70kg Final

Men’s Heavyweight 90kg Final Judo Overnight: 00:00 – 7:30 AEST Must See: Nina Kennedy goes for gold in the women’s pole vault.

Australia’s Kurtis Marschall is one to watch at the Games. (Credit: Getty)

Day 10: Sunday August 2

SPORT EVENT TIME Athletics & Para Athletics Men’s Pole Vault Final

Women’s Long Jump Final

Women’s 400m T53/54 Final

Women’s Javelin Throw Final

Men’s 800m Final

Men’s 5000m Final

Men’s 4x100m Relay Final

Women’s 4x100m Relay Final

Men’s One Mile Final

Mixed 4x400m Relay Final

Women’s One Mile Final Overnight: 00:00 – 7:30 AEST

















Bowls & Para Bowls Men’s Pairs – Bronze Medal Match

Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 – Bronze Medal Match

Women’s Singles – Bronze Medal Match

Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 – Bronze Medal Match

Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 – Gold Medal Match

Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 – Gold Medal Match

Men’s Pairs – Gold Medal Match

Women’s Singles – Gold Medal Match Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST Track Cycling & Para Track Cycling Men’s Tandem B Sprint Final (1)

Women’s Tandem B 1000m Time Trial Final

Men’s Tandem B Sprint Final (2)

Women’s 25km Point Race Final

Men’s Tandem B Sprint Final (3 if req)

Women’s 1000m Time Trial Final

Men’s Sprint Final (1)

Men’s Sprint Final (2)

Men’s 10km Scratch Race Final

Men’s Sprint Final (3 if req) Bowls & Para Bowls Overnight: 00:00 – 7:30 AEST Boxing Women’s Flyweight 51kg Final

Women’s Lightweight 60kg Final

Women’s Light-Middleweight 70kg Final

Women’s Middleweight 75kg Final

Men’s Lightweight 60kg Final

Men’s Light-Heavyweight 80kg Final

Men’s Super-Heavyweight 90+kg Final Overnight: 00:00 – 7:30 AEST Judo Men’s -73kg Medal Contests

Women’s -63kg Medal Contests

Men’s -81kg Medal Contests

Women’s -70kg Medal Contests

Men’s -90kg Medal Contests Overnight: 00:00 – 7:30 AEST Netball Bronze Medal Match

Gold Medal Match Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST Must See: The Australian Diamonds will look to defend their title in the netball

Monday August 3

SPORT EVENT TIME Track Cycling & Para Track Cycling Women’s Elimination Race Final

Men’s C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Final

Women’s Keirin – Round 2

Women’s Keirin Final

Women’s C4-5 1000m Time Trial Final

Men’s 40km Point Race Final Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST Judo Women’s -78kg Medal Contests

Men’s -100kg Medal Contests

Women’s +78kg Medal Contests

Men’s +100kg Medal Contests Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST Closing Ceremony Overnight: 00:00 – 05.30 AEST

The 2026 Commonwealth Games begins Friday July 24 on Channel Seven and 7Plus