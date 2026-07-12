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How to watch the 2026 Commonwealth Games: Full event schedule, dates & expert preview

Let's go Aussies!
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There is nothing like live sport to bring a nation – and the world – together. Fans have witnessed it in droves recently, but there’s more to come as Glasgow, Scotland sets the stage for 10 days of thrilling action when they host the 2026 Commonwealth Games. From athletics and swimming to weightlifting and more, the 10-sport program will pit the best athletes against each other for a chance at the podium. It’s the kind of situation TV WEEK Logie Hall of Fame inductee Bruce McAvaney relishes.

“Despite a reduced number of sports, Australia has a genuine chance of coming home with 50 gold medals, which would be staggering, considering there are only ten sports on the program,” Bruce, who will lead the Channel Seven commentary team, tells TV WEEK.

The Commonwealth Games team are ready for anything! (Credit: Channel Seven)

Aussies to watch

For Catherine Cox, former gold medallist for the Australian Diamonds netball team, the highs of the Commonwealth Games run off the back of the recent Suncorp Super Netball grand finale. She believes the players heading into the 2026 event are among “the strongest we could have chosen.”

“They’ll get the job done, there’s no doubt in my mind,” Catherine, 50, says of the Diamonds squad. “Our biggest competitors was probably Jamaica but they have some superstars out, although England could be a handful.”Having experienced three Commonwealth Games herself, Catherine says you never know what to expect as a player or a presenter.

“We broke a world record for the longest netball match played when we were in Delhi,” she says of the 2010 gold medal match that went to double extra time against New Zealand.

“It just kept going. It was survival of the fittest.”

Catherine Cox knows the feeling of a gold medal victory. (Credit: Getty)

Post-retirement, Catherine moved into the commentary box, but the surprises didn’t stop. During the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast, a venue change saw the commentating team scramble to arrive in time.

“We got stuck in horrendous traffic and ran into the venture with about one minute to spare before the game began!” she says with a laugh.

A pool of dreams

Former swimmer Joh Griggs, who medalled at the 1991 Commonwealth Games at the age of 16 and retired three years later, believes we could be our own competition.“I mean, take your pick from the pool,” The Better Homes and Gardens host says of the Dolphin squad.

Can Kyle Chalmers claim his eighth gold at the Commonwealth games? (Credit: Getty)

“Kyle Chalmers already has seven gold medals, but Cam McEvoy will be chasing his first individual gold medal. We have such great depth across all sports, including para-athlete Rhiannon Clarke in athletics. And there’s so much storytelling in between the events, which is my favourite part.”

But there’s a lot more to love across the program. Having been part of the commentary team for years, Joh, 52, says there’s a camaraderie that comes from a love for sport – and if anyone has passion, it’s us. Go Aussies! “It generally brings out the best in people,” she says. “It’s impossible not to get excited about it.”

Below is the ultimate guide on all the Commonwealth Games action.

Day One: Friday July 24

SPORTEVENTTIME
Opening CeremonyOvernight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
Para PowerliftingMen’s Lightweight Final
Women’s Lightweight Final		Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST

Day Two: Saturday July 25

SPORTEVENTTIME
Artistic GymnasticsMen’s Team Final & IndividualOvernight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
Para PowerliftingMen’s Heavyweight Final
Women’s Heavy weight Final		Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
Swimming & Para SwimmingWomen’s 400m Freestyle Final
Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final
Women’s S13 100m Freestyle Final
Women’s 200m Backstroke Final		Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
Swimming & Para SwimmingWomen’s SM10 200m Individual Medley Final
Men’s S10 100m Butterfly Final
Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final
Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final		Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST
Must see moment: Kaylee McKeown defends her title in the women’s 200m backstroke
Kaylee will be aiming to keep her name up the top of the leaderboard. (Credit: Getty)

Day Three: Sunday July 26

SPORTEVENTTIME
Artistic GymnasticsWomen’s Team Final & Individual Qualification
Women’s Team Final & Individual Qualification

Men’s Individual All-Around Final		Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST


Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
Swimming & Para SwimmingMen’s 400m Freestyle Final
Men’s 50m Freestyle Semi-Final
Women’s 200m Freestyle Final
Men’s 50m Backstroke Final
Women’s 50m Butterfly Final
Women’s S14 200m Freestyle Final		Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
Swimming & Para SwimmingMen’s S14 200m Freestyle -Final
Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semi-Final
Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final
Mixed 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final		Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST
WeightliftingWomen’s 48kg FinalPrimetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
3×3 Basketball & Wheelchair BasketballPrimetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
Must See: Mollie O’Callaghan chases victory in the women’s 200m freestyle.

Day Four: Monday July 27

SPORTEVENTTIME
Artistic GymnasticsWomen’s Individual All-Around Final


Men’s Floor Exercise Final
Women’s Vault Final
Men’s Pommel Horse Final
Women’s Uneven Bars Final
Men’s Rings Final		Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST


Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
Swimming & Para SwimmingWomen’s S9 100m Backstroke Final
Men’s S9 100m Backstroke Final
Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final
Men’s 100m Butterfly Final
Women’s 100m Freestyle Semi-Final
Men’s 50m Breaststroke Semi-Final
Women’s 100m Backstroke Final
Men’s 200m Backstroke Final
Women’s 100m Butterfly Semi-Final


Men’s 50m Freestyle Final
Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Fastest 8
Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final		Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST









Morning: 5:30 – 7:30 AEST
WeightliftingWomen’s 53kg Final
Women’s 58kg Final		Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
Must See: Lach Kennedy makes his Commonwealth Games debut.
Lachie Kennedy is on debut. (Credit: Getty)

Day Five: Tuesday July 28

SPORTEVENTTIME
Artistic GymnasticsMen’s Vault Final
Women’s Balance Beam Final
Men’s Parallel Bars Final
Women’s Floor Exercise Final
Men’s Horizontal Bar Final		Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
WeightliftingMen’s 79kg Final


Men’s 88kg Final
Women’s 63kg Final		Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST



Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
Athletics & Para AthleticsWomen’s Shot Put F55-57 Final
Men’s High Jump Final
Women’s T37/38 100m Final
Men’s Hammer Throw Final
Women’s 10,000m Final

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
Men’s 1500m T20 Final
Men’s T37/38 100m Final
Men’s 110m Hurdles Final
Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST




Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST
Swimming & Para SwimmingWomen’s 400m Individual Medley Final
Women’s 100m Freestyle Final
Men’s SB9 100m Breaststroke Final
Women’s SB8 100m Breaststroke Final
Women’s 100m Butterfly Final

Men’s 50m Breaststroke Final
Men’s 800m Freestyle – Fastest
Men’s 200m Butterfly Final
Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final		Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST





Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST
Bowls & Para BowlsPara Mixed Pairs B2-B3 – Gold Medal Match
Women’s Pairs – Bronze Medal Match
Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 – Bronze Medal Match
Men’s Singles – Gold Medal Match
Women’s Pairs – Gold Medal Match
Men’s Singles – Bronze Medal Match		Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
Must See: Mollie O’Callaghan defends her crown in the women’s 100m freestyle.

Day Six: Wednesday July 29

SPORTEVENTTIME
WeightliftingWomen’s 69kg Final


Women’s 77kg Final
Men’s 94kg Final		Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST



Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
Athletics & Para AthleticsWomen’s High Jump Final
Men’s Long Jump T20 Final
Women’s Hammer Throw Final
Women’s Heptathlon 200m Final

Men’s 10,000m Final
Men’s 100m Final
Women’s 100m Final
Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST




Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST
Swimming & Para SwimmingMen’s S13 50m Freestyle Final
Women’s S13 50m Freestyle Final
Men’s 100m Freestyle Final
Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final
Men’s 400m Individual Medley Final

Women’s 50m Backstroke Final
Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final
Women’s 50m Breaststroke Final
Women’s 800m Freestyle – Fastest 8
Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final		Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST





Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST
The Australian Diamonds, led by captain Liz Watson, are favourites in the netball. (Credit: Getty)

Day Seven: Thursday July 30

SPORTEVENTTIME
WeightliftingMen’s 110kg Final
Women’s +86kg Final		Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
Athletics & Para AthleticsWomen’s Discus Throw F42-44/61-64 Final
Men’s Long Jump Final
Women’s 1500m T53/54 Final

Women’s Shot Put Final
Men’s 100m T45-47 Final
Men’s Discus Throw F42-44/61-64 Final
Women’s Heptathlon 800m Final
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST




Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST
Swimming & Para SwimmingMen’s 100m Backstroke Final
Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final
Men’s 200m Freestyle Final
Women’s 50m Freestyle Final
Men’s 50m Butterfly Final
Women’s S9 100m Freestyle Final
Men’s S7 50m Freestyle Final

Women’s 200m Butterfly Final
Men’s 1500m Freestyle – Fastest 8
Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final
Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final		Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST





Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST
Must See: Eileen Cikamatana is seeking three straight gold medals in the women’s +86kg Final

Day 8: Friday July 31

SPORTEVENTTIME
Athletics & Para AthleticsMen’s Shot Put Final
Women’s Triple Jump Final
Women’s 100m T45-47 Final
Women’s 200m Semi-Finals
Women’s Discus Throw Final

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final
Women’s 5000m Final
Men’s 100m T11/12 Final

Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles Final
Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw Final
Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault Final		Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST




Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST




Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
Track Cycling & Para Track CyclingWomen’s Tandem B Sprint Final (1)
Men’s Tandem B 1000m Time Trial Final
Women’s Tandem B Sprint Final (2)
Women’s 4000m Team Pursuit Final
Men’s Tandem B 1000m Time Trial Medal Ceremony
Women’s 4000m Team Pursuit Medal Ceremony
Women’s Tandem B Sprint Finals (3 if req)
Women’s C4-5 4000m Individual Pursuit Final
Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Final
Women’s Tandem B Sprint Medal Ceremony
Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Medal Ceremony
Women’s C4-5 4000m Individual Pursuit Medal Ceremony
Women’s Team Sprint Final
Men’s Team Sprint Final


Women’s 200m Butterfly Final
Men’s 1500m Freestyle – Fastest 8
Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final
Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final		Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST


















Morning: 5.30 – 7.30 AEST
Must See: Eileen Cikamatana is seeking three straight gold medals in the women’s +86kg Final
C’mon Eileen! (Credit: Getty)

Day 9: Saturday August 1

SPORTEVENTTIME
Athletics & Para AthleticsMen’s Decathlon Javelin Throw Final
Men’s 10,000m Race Walk Final
Women’s Pole Vault Final
Women’s Long Jump T37/38 Final
Men’s Javelin Throw Final
Women’s 800m Final
Men’s Decathlon 1500m Final
Women’s 400m Hurdles Final
Men’s 400m Hurdles Final
Men’s 200m Final
Women’s 200m Final

Men’s Shot Put F55-57 Final
Men’s Triple Jump Final
Men’s 1500m T53/54 Final
Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final
Men’s Discus Throw Final
Men’s 400m Final
Women’s 400m Final
Women’s 200m T37/38 Final		Overnight: 00:00 – 7:30 AEST









Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
Track Cycling & Para Track CyclingWomen’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Final
Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial Final
Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final
Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Final
Men’s Keirin Final
Men’s Elimination Race Final
Women’s Sprint Final (3 if req)		Overnight: 00:00 – 7:30 AEST
BoxingWomen’s Bantamweight 54kg Final
Women’s Featherweight 57kg Final
Women’s Welterweight 65kg Final
Men’s Bantamweight 55kg Final
Men’s Welterweight 65kg Final
Men’s Light-Middleweight 70kg Final
Men’s Heavyweight 90kg Final
JudoOvernight: 00:00 – 7:30 AEST
Must See: Nina Kennedy goes for gold in the women’s pole vault.
Australia’s Kurtis Marschall is one to watch at the Games. (Credit: Getty)

Day 10: Sunday August 2

SPORTEVENTTIME
Athletics & Para AthleticsMen’s Pole Vault Final
Women’s Long Jump Final
Women’s 400m T53/54 Final
Women’s Javelin Throw Final
Men’s 800m Final
Men’s 5000m Final
Men’s 4x100m Relay Final
Women’s 4x100m Relay Final
Men’s One Mile Final
Mixed 4x400m Relay Final
Women’s One Mile Final		Overnight: 00:00 – 7:30 AEST








Bowls & Para BowlsMen’s Pairs – Bronze Medal Match
Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 – Bronze Medal Match
Women’s Singles – Bronze Medal Match
Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 – Bronze Medal Match
Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 – Gold Medal Match
Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 – Gold Medal Match
Men’s Pairs – Gold Medal Match
Women’s Singles – Gold Medal Match		Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
Track Cycling & Para Track CyclingMen’s Tandem B Sprint Final (1)
Women’s Tandem B 1000m Time Trial Final
Men’s Tandem B Sprint Final (2)
Women’s 25km Point Race Final
Men’s Tandem B Sprint Final (3 if req)
Women’s 1000m Time Trial Final
Men’s Sprint Final (1)
Men’s Sprint Final (2)
Men’s 10km Scratch Race Final
Men’s Sprint Final (3 if req) Bowls & Para Bowls		Overnight: 00:00 – 7:30 AEST
BoxingWomen’s Flyweight 51kg Final
Women’s Lightweight 60kg Final
Women’s Light-Middleweight 70kg Final
Women’s Middleweight 75kg Final
Men’s Lightweight 60kg Final
Men’s Light-Heavyweight 80kg Final
Men’s Super-Heavyweight 90+kg Final		Overnight: 00:00 – 7:30 AEST
JudoMen’s -73kg Medal Contests
Women’s -63kg Medal Contests
Men’s -81kg Medal Contests
Women’s -70kg Medal Contests
Men’s -90kg Medal Contests		Overnight: 00:00 – 7:30 AEST
NetballBronze Medal Match
Gold Medal Match		Primetime: 19.00 – 00.00 AEST
Must See: The Australian Diamonds will look to defend their title in the netball

Monday August 3

SPORTEVENTTIME
Track Cycling & Para Track CyclingWomen’s Elimination Race Final
Men’s C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Final
Women’s Keirin – Round 2
Women’s Keirin Final
Women’s C4-5 1000m Time Trial Final
Men’s 40km Point Race Final		Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
JudoWomen’s -78kg Medal Contests
Men’s -100kg Medal Contests
Women’s +78kg Medal Contests
Men’s +100kg Medal Contests		Overnight: 00:00 – 5:30 AEST
Closing CeremonyOvernight: 00:00 – 05.30 AEST

The 2026 Commonwealth Games begins Friday July 24 on Channel Seven and 7Plus

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Profile picture of Tamara Cullen
Tamara Cullen Deputy Editor

Tamara Cullen is the Deputy Editor at TV WEEK, where she brings her passion for TV, streaming, film and storytelling to life through in-depth features, exclusive interviews, and breaking entertainment news. With a Bachelor of Communication and degree in Public Relations, as well as years of experience across the industry, Tamara is the go-to source for the latest news in pop culture. When she’s not on the red carpet, you’ll find her curled up with a good coffee, binge-watching TV with her two labradors, or more likely, chasing her adorable kids.  

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