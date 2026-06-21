Nominees for the 2026 TV WEEK Logie Awards revealed! 

The nominations for Australian television’s night of nights have been revealed, as anticipation builds for the 66th annual TV WEEK Logie Awards.



The talented nominees were revealed during a press conference on Monday morning at The Star Sydney, with some of the industry’s biggest names in attendance.

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Along with the list of nominees, a new category of Logie award has been officially added into the award line up to honour the incredible work by sports presenters on Aussie screens — The Bruce McAvaney Award for Most Popular Sports Presenter.

The prestigious new addition is named in honour of the veteran sports presenter and 2022 TV WEEK Logie Hall Of Fame inductee.

“Bruce is the voice of Australian sport, so it is a delight to be able to honour him and his continued contribution to the industry this way,” says Amber Giles, Editorial Director of TV WEEK.

Bruce McAvaney was welcomed into the TV WEEK Hall of Fame in 2022. (Image: Channel Seven)

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The 2026 Logies will be hosted by Robert Irwin, who will be stepping onto the stage as host and a TV WEEK Gold Logie nominee for the second time.

The 66th Annual TV WEEK Logie Awards will take place on August 16, broadcast live on Seven and 7Plus.

Now, as we inch closer to the glitziest night of the Aussie entertainment calendar, it’s time to take a closer look at the full list of nominees for the 2026 TV WEEK Logie Awards. Voting will open from 9am AEST and remain open for all Best awards until 7pm AEST Saturday August 15.

You can vote at tvweeklogies.com.au .

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Meet the 2026 Logies nominees: Full list revealed

TV WEEK Gold Logie – Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Ally Langdon , A Current Affair, The Great Debate, Election 2025: Australia Decides, Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games and Parental Guidance, 9Network

, A Current Affair, The Great Debate, Election 2025: Australia Decides, Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games and Parental Guidance, 9Network Julia Morris , I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10 Lisa Millar , Muster Dogs, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now and Back Roads, ABC

, Muster Dogs, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now and Back Roads, ABC Poh Ling Yeow , MasterChef Australia, Network 10

, MasterChef Australia, Network 10 Robert Irwin , I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10 Sam Pang , Sam Pang Tonight, Have You Been Paying Attention?, The Front Bar, The 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards, Network 10 / Seven Network

, Sam Pang Tonight, Have You Been Paying Attention?, The Front Bar, The 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards, Network 10 / Seven Network Todd Woodbridge, Tipping Point Australia, 2026 Australian Open, Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Roland Garros 2025, Wimbledon 2025, US Open 2025 and Cross Court, 9Network



Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Amanda Keller , The Piano, ABC

, The Piano, ABC Hamish Blake , LEGO® Masters Australia: Grand Masters of The Galaxy, 9Network

, LEGO® Masters Australia: Grand Masters of The Galaxy, 9Network Julia Morris , I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10 Larry Emdur , The Chase Australia, Seven Network

, The Chase Australia, Seven Network Lisa Millar , Muster Dogs, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now and Back Roads, ABC

, Muster Dogs, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now and Back Roads, ABC Robert Irwin, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10



(Image: ABC)

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Andrea Lam , The Piano, ABC

, The Piano, ABC Eloise Hart, Goolagong and Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Goolagong and Mystery Road: Origin, ABC Lila McGuire , Goolagong, ABC

, Goolagong, ABC Rowan Witt , Ghosts Australia, Paramount+

, Ghosts Australia, Paramount+ Stuart Broad , The Ashes 2025-26, Seven Network

, The Ashes 2025-26, Seven Network Tamala, Ghosts Australia, Paramount+



Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter

Ally Langdon , A Current Affair, The Great Debate and Election 2025: Australia Decides, 9Network

, A Current Affair, The Great Debate and Election 2025: Australia Decides, 9Network David Speers , Australia Votes 2025: Election Night Live and Insiders, ABC

, Australia Votes 2025: Election Night Live and Insiders, ABC Karl Stefanovic , Today, 9Network

, Today, 9Network Michael Usher , 7NEWS and 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network

, 7NEWS and 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network Sarah Abo, Today, 9Network

Today, 9Network Sarah Ferguson, 7.30 and Australia Votes 2025: Election Night Live, ABC



Bruce McAvaney Award for Most Popular Sports Presenter

Bruce McAvaney , World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025, SBS

, World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025, SBS Danika Mason , Today, NRL and Freddy and the Eighth, 9Network

, Today, NRL and Freddy and the Eighth, 9Network Eddie McGuire , Footy Classified Tuesday and 2025 Melbourne Cup Carnival, 9Network

, Footy Classified Tuesday and 2025 Melbourne Cup Carnival, 9Network James Bracey , 9News, Olympic Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, NRL, 2026 Australian Open, 2025 Melbourne Cup, 100% Footy and 2025 Australian Swimming Trials, 9Network

, 9News, Olympic Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, NRL, 2026 Australian Open, 2025 Melbourne Cup, 100% Footy and 2025 Australian Swimming Trials, 9Network Jelena Dokic , 2026 Australian Open, 2025 Melbourne Cup, Wimbledon 2025, Roland Garros 2025, US Open 2025 and Cross Court 2025, 9Network

, 2026 Australian Open, 2025 Melbourne Cup, Wimbledon 2025, Roland Garros 2025, US Open 2025 and Cross Court 2025, 9Network Ricky Ponting, The Ashes 2025-26, Seven Network

(Image: Instagram)

TV WEEK Silver Logie — Best Lead Actor in a Drama

Hunter Page-Lochard , Reckless, SBS / NITV

, Reckless, SBS / NITV Jacob Elordi , The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video

, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video Mark Coles Smith , Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC Rob Collins , RFDS, Seven Network

, RFDS, Seven Network Sam Neill , The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer, BINGE / FOXTEL

, The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer, BINGE / FOXTEL Stephen Peacocke, RFDS, Seven Network



TV WEEK Silver Logie — Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Aisha Dee , Watching You, Stan

, Watching You, Stan Brooke Satchwell , Dear Life, Stan

, Dear Life, Stan Lila McGuire , Goolagong, ABC

, Goolagong, ABC Odessa Young , The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video

, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video Tuuli Narkle , Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC Yerin Ha, The Survivors, Netflix



TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Clarence Ryan , Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC Damien Garvey , The Survivors, Netflix

, The Survivors, Netflix Dan Henshall , The Family Next Door, ABC

, The Family Next Door, ABC Simon Baker , The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video

, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video Thomas Weatherall , Heartbreak High, Netflix

, Heartbreak High, Netflix Thomas Weatherall, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video



TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Catherine McClements , The Survivors, Netflix

, The Survivors, Netflix Claudia Karvan , Homebodies, SBS

, Homebodies, SBS Eleanor Matsuura , Dear Life, Stan

, Dear Life, Stan Heather Mitchell , The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video

, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video Philippa Northeast , The Family Next Door, ABC

, The Family Next Door, ABC Robyn Malcolm, The Survivors, Netflix

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Actor in a Comedy

Ben Miller , Austin, ABC

, Austin, ABC George Zhao , Ghosts Australia, Paramount+

, Ghosts Australia, Paramount+ Leon Ford , Dog Park, ABC

, Dog Park, ABC Matt Day , Strife, BINGE / FOXTEL

, Strife, BINGE / FOXTEL Michael Theo , Austin, ABC

, Austin, ABC Steve Bisley, Deadloch, Prime Video



TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Actress in a Comedy

Asher Keddie , Strife, BINGE / FOXTEL

, Strife, BINGE / FOXTEL Celia Pacquola , Dog Park, ABC

, Dog Park, ABC Denise Scott , Mother and Son, ABC

, Mother and Son, ABC Kate Box , Deadloch, Prime Video

, Deadloch, Prime Video Madeleine Sami , Deadloch, Prime Video

, Deadloch, Prime Video Michelle Brasier, Ghosts Australia, Paramount+



Best Drama Program

Dear Life , Stan

, Stan Heartbreak High , Netflix

, Netflix Mystery Road: Origin , ABC

, ABC RFDS , Seven Network

, Seven Network The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer , BINGE / FOXTEL

, BINGE / FOXTEL Watching You, Stan

Mark Coles Smith and Tuuli Narkle in Mystery Road, Origin. (Image: ABC / David Dare Parker)

Best Miniseries or Telemovie

Goolagong , ABC

, ABC Homebodies , SBS

, SBS Mix Tape , BINGE / FOXTEL

, BINGE / FOXTEL The Family Next Door , ABC

, ABC The Narrow Road to the Deep North , Prime Video

, Prime Video The Survivors, Netflix



Best Entertainment Program

Australian Idol , Seven Network

, Seven Network Dancing With The Stars , Seven Network

, Seven Network The 1% Club Australia , Seven Network

, Seven Network The Floor, 9Network

9Network The Piano , ABC

, ABC Tipping Point Australia, 9Network



Best Current Affairs Program

60 Minutes , 9Network

, 9Network 7.30 , ABC

, ABC A Current Affair , 9Network

, 9Network Australian Story , ABC

, ABC Four Corners , ABC

, ABC Today, 9Network



Best Scripted Comedy Program

Austin , ABC

, ABC Deadloch , Prime Video

, Prime Video Dog Park , ABC

, ABC Strife , BINGE / FOXTEL

, BINGE / FOXTEL The Artful Dodger , Disney+

, Disney+ Top End Bub, Prime Video



Best Comedy Entertainment Program

Gruen Nation , ABC

, ABC Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee , ABC

, ABC Hard Quiz , ABC

, ABC Have You Been Paying Attention? , Network 10

, Network 10 The Cheap Seats , Network 10

, Network 10 The Front Bar, Seven Network



Best Competition Reality Program

Big Brother , Network 10

, Network 10 I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! , Network 10

, Network 10 LEGO ® Masters Australia: Grand Masters of the Galaxy , 9Network

® , 9Network Love Island Australia , 9Network

, 9Network MasterChef Australia , Network 10

, Network 10 The Block, 9Network

Best Structured Reality Program

Farmer Wants A Wife , Seven Network

, Seven Network Gogglebox Australia , Network 10

, Network 10 Married at First Sight , 9Network

, 9Network Muster Dogs , ABC

, ABC The Golden Bachelor , 9Network

, 9Network The Hospital: In The Deep End, SBS



Best Lifestyle Program

Getaway , 9Network

, 9Network Grand Designs Australia , ABC

, ABC Love It Or List It Australia , BINGE / FOXTEL

, BINGE / FOXTEL Selling Houses Australia , BINGE / FOXTEL

, BINGE / FOXTEL The Dog House Australia , Network 10

, Network 10 Travel Guides, 9Network



Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

Bondi Terror Attack , 7NEWS and Sunrise, Seven Network

, 7NEWS and Sunrise, Seven Network Fighting Back , A Current Affair, 9Network

, A Current Affair, 9Network Hammered: Inside the Bunnings Machine , Four Corners, ABC

, Four Corners, ABC Iran War , 7NEWS, Seven Network

, 7NEWS, Seven Network Out of Order , 60 Minutes, 9Network

, 60 Minutes, 9Network Virginia’s Final Wish, 60 Minutes, 9Network

Ally Langdon on A Current Affair. (Image: nine)

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Best Factual or Documentary Program

But Also John Clarke , ABC

, ABC Revealed: Death Cap Murders , Stan

, Stan Revealed: Joh – Last King of Queensland , Stan

, Stan The Assembly , ABC

, ABC The People vs Robodebt , SBS

, SBS The Secret DNA Of Us, SBS



Best Sports Coverage

2025 Melbourne Cup Carnival , 9Network

, 9Network 2025 Men’s & Women’s State of Origin Series , 9Network

, 9Network AFL Grand Final 2025 , Seven Network

, Seven Network Australian Open 2026 , 9Network

, 9Network Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games , 9Network

, 9Network The Ashes 2025-26, Seven Network



Best Children’s Program

Do Not Watch This Show , ABC

, ABC Dreaming Big , NITV

, NITV Ginger and the Vegesaurs , ABC

, ABC Hard Quiz Kids , ABC

, ABC Knee High Spies , ABC

, ABC Play School, ABC

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