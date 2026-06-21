Nominees for the 2026 TV WEEK Logie Awards revealed! 

The nominations for Australian television’s night of nights have been revealed, as anticipation builds for the 66th annual TV WEEK Logie Awards.
The talented nominees were revealed during a press conference on Monday morning at The Star Sydney, with some of the industry’s biggest names in attendance.
Along with the list of nominees, a new category of Logie award has been officially added into the award line up to honour the incredible work by sports presenters on Aussie screens — The Bruce McAvaney Award for Most Popular Sports Presenter.
The prestigious new addition is named in honour of the veteran sports presenter and 2022 TV WEEK Logie Hall Of Fame inductee.
“Bruce is the voice of Australian sport, so it is a delight to be able to honour him and his continued contribution to the industry this way,” says Amber Giles, Editorial Director of TV WEEK.
The 2026 Logies will be hosted by Robert Irwin, who will be stepping onto the stage as host and a TV WEEK Gold Logie nominee for the second time.
The 66th Annual TV WEEK Logie Awards will take place on August 16, broadcast live on Seven and 7Plus.
Now, as we inch closer to the glitziest night of the Aussie entertainment calendar, it’s time to take a closer look at the full list of nominees for the 2026 TV WEEK Logie Awards. Voting will open from 9am AEST and remain open for all Best awards until 7pm AEST Saturday August 15.
You can vote at tvweeklogies.com.au.
Meet the 2026 Logies nominees: Full list revealed
TV WEEK Gold Logie – Most Popular Personality on Australian Television
- Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, The Great Debate, Election 2025: Australia Decides, Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games and Parental Guidance, 9Network
- Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Lisa Millar, Muster Dogs, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now and Back Roads, ABC
- Poh Ling Yeow, MasterChef Australia, Network 10
- Robert Irwin, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Sam Pang, Sam Pang Tonight, Have You Been Paying Attention?, The Front Bar, The 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards, Network 10 / Seven Network
- Todd Woodbridge, Tipping Point Australia, 2026 Australian Open, Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Roland Garros 2025, Wimbledon 2025, US Open 2025 and Cross Court, 9Network
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
- Amanda Keller, The Piano, ABC
- Hamish Blake, LEGO® Masters Australia: Grand Masters of The Galaxy, 9Network
- Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Larry Emdur, The Chase Australia, Seven Network
- Lisa Millar, Muster Dogs, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now and Back Roads, ABC
- Robert Irwin, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
- Andrea Lam, The Piano, ABC
- Eloise Hart, Goolagong and Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- Lila McGuire, Goolagong, ABC
- Rowan Witt, Ghosts Australia, Paramount+
- Stuart Broad, The Ashes 2025-26, Seven Network
- Tamala, Ghosts Australia, Paramount+
Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter
- Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, The Great Debate and Election 2025: Australia Decides, 9Network
- David Speers, Australia Votes 2025: Election Night Live and Insiders, ABC
- Karl Stefanovic, Today, 9Network
- Michael Usher, 7NEWS and 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network
- Sarah Abo, Today, 9Network
- Sarah Ferguson, 7.30 and Australia Votes 2025: Election Night Live, ABC
Bruce McAvaney Award for Most Popular Sports Presenter
- Bruce McAvaney, World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025, SBS
- Danika Mason, Today, NRL and Freddy and the Eighth, 9Network
- Eddie McGuire, Footy Classified Tuesday and 2025 Melbourne Cup Carnival, 9Network
- James Bracey, 9News, Olympic Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, NRL, 2026 Australian Open, 2025 Melbourne Cup, 100% Footy and 2025 Australian Swimming Trials, 9Network
- Jelena Dokic, 2026 Australian Open, 2025 Melbourne Cup, Wimbledon 2025, Roland Garros 2025, US Open 2025 and Cross Court 2025, 9Network
- Ricky Ponting, The Ashes 2025-26, Seven Network
TV WEEK Silver Logie — Best Lead Actor in a Drama
- Hunter Page-Lochard, Reckless, SBS / NITV
- Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video
- Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- Rob Collins, RFDS, Seven Network
- Sam Neill, The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer, BINGE / FOXTEL
- Stephen Peacocke, RFDS, Seven Network
TV WEEK Silver Logie — Best Lead Actress in a Drama
- Aisha Dee, Watching You, Stan
- Brooke Satchwell, Dear Life, Stan
- Lila McGuire, Goolagong, ABC
- Odessa Young, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video
- Tuuli Narkle, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- Yerin Ha, The Survivors, Netflix
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
- Clarence Ryan, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- Damien Garvey, The Survivors, Netflix
- Dan Henshall, The Family Next Door, ABC
- Simon Baker, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video
- Thomas Weatherall, Heartbreak High, Netflix
- Thomas Weatherall, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
- Catherine McClements, The Survivors, Netflix
- Claudia Karvan, Homebodies, SBS
- Eleanor Matsuura, Dear Life, Stan
- Heather Mitchell, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video
- Philippa Northeast, The Family Next Door, ABC
- Robyn Malcolm, The Survivors, Netflix
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Actor in a Comedy
- Ben Miller, Austin, ABC
- George Zhao, Ghosts Australia, Paramount+
- Leon Ford, Dog Park, ABC
- Matt Day, Strife, BINGE / FOXTEL
- Michael Theo, Austin, ABC
- Steve Bisley, Deadloch, Prime Video
TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Actress in a Comedy
- Asher Keddie, Strife, BINGE / FOXTEL
- Celia Pacquola, Dog Park, ABC
- Denise Scott, Mother and Son, ABC
- Kate Box, Deadloch, Prime Video
- Madeleine Sami, Deadloch, Prime Video
- Michelle Brasier, Ghosts Australia, Paramount+
Best Drama Program
- Dear Life, Stan
- Heartbreak High, Netflix
- Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- RFDS, Seven Network
- The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer, BINGE / FOXTEL
- Watching You, Stan
Best Miniseries or Telemovie
- Goolagong, ABC
- Homebodies, SBS
- Mix Tape, BINGE / FOXTEL
- The Family Next Door, ABC
- The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video
- The Survivors, Netflix
Best Entertainment Program
- Australian Idol, Seven Network
- Dancing With The Stars, Seven Network
- The 1% Club Australia, Seven Network
- The Floor, 9Network
- The Piano, ABC
- Tipping Point Australia, 9Network
Best Current Affairs Program
- 60 Minutes, 9Network
- 7.30, ABC
- A Current Affair, 9Network
- Australian Story, ABC
- Four Corners, ABC
- Today, 9Network
Best Scripted Comedy Program
- Austin, ABC
- Deadloch, Prime Video
- Dog Park, ABC
- Strife, BINGE / FOXTEL
- The Artful Dodger, Disney+
- Top End Bub, Prime Video
Best Comedy Entertainment Program
- Gruen Nation, ABC
- Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee, ABC
- Hard Quiz, ABC
- Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
- The Cheap Seats, Network 10
- The Front Bar, Seven Network
Best Competition Reality Program
- Big Brother, Network 10
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- LEGO® Masters Australia: Grand Masters of the Galaxy, 9Network
- Love Island Australia, 9Network
- MasterChef Australia, Network 10
- The Block, 9Network
Best Structured Reality Program
- Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network
- Gogglebox Australia, Network 10
- Married at First Sight, 9Network
- Muster Dogs, ABC
- The Golden Bachelor, 9Network
- The Hospital: In The Deep End, SBS
Best Lifestyle Program
- Getaway, 9Network
- Grand Designs Australia, ABC
- Love It Or List It Australia, BINGE / FOXTEL
- Selling Houses Australia, BINGE / FOXTEL
- The Dog House Australia, Network 10
- Travel Guides, 9Network
Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
- Bondi Terror Attack, 7NEWS and Sunrise, Seven Network
- Fighting Back, A Current Affair, 9Network
- Hammered: Inside the Bunnings Machine, Four Corners, ABC
- Iran War, 7NEWS, Seven Network
- Out of Order, 60 Minutes, 9Network
- Virginia’s Final Wish, 60 Minutes, 9Network
Best Factual or Documentary Program
- But Also John Clarke, ABC
- Revealed: Death Cap Murders, Stan
- Revealed: Joh – Last King of Queensland, Stan
- The Assembly, ABC
- The People vs Robodebt, SBS
- The Secret DNA Of Us, SBS
Best Sports Coverage
- 2025 Melbourne Cup Carnival, 9Network
- 2025 Men’s & Women’s State of Origin Series, 9Network
- AFL Grand Final 2025, Seven Network
- Australian Open 2026, 9Network
- Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, 9Network
- The Ashes 2025-26, Seven Network
Best Children’s Program
- Do Not Watch This Show, ABC
- Dreaming Big, NITV
- Ginger and the Vegesaurs, ABC
- Hard Quiz Kids, ABC
- Knee High Spies, ABC
- Play School, ABC
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