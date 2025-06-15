The nominees for the 2025 TV WEEK Gold Logie Award have been revealed and we couldn’t be more excited by the line up.
Like the long list of nominees that have come before them, the Gold Logies nominees are some of Australia’s best in the entertainment industry.
This year’s nominees include actors, news presenters, geniuses in the kitchen, television personalities, and comedians. But alas, only one of these nominees can be declared the winner.
The 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards will take place on August 3, broadcast on Seven and hosted by comedian Sam Pang, who returns for the third year in the row.
So, who are the nominees of the 2025 TV WEEK Gold Logie Award? Continue scrolling to discover who made the list.
Ally Langdon
9Network
Host and journalist Ally Langdon has been nominated for A Current Affair and The Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Hamish Blake
9Network
Entertainer, broadcaster and comedian Hamish Blake has been nominated for LEGO Masters Australia.
Julia Morris
Network 10
Presenter and comedian Julia Morris has been nominated for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia.
Lisa Millar
ABC
Journalist and presenter Lisa Millar has been nominated for Back Roads, ABC News Breakfast, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now, and Muster Dogs: Collies & Kelpies.
Lynne McGranger
Seven Network
Actress Lynne McGranger has been nominated for Home And Away.
Poh Ling Yeow
Network 10
Judge and co-host Poh Ling Yeow has been nominated for MasterChef Australia.
Sonia Kruger
Seven Network
Entertainer and presenter Sonia Kruger has been nominated for The Voice Australia, Dancing With The Stars Australia and the Logies Red Carpet Show.