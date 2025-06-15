Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Here are the seven nominees for the 2025 TV WEEK Gold Logie Award

The nominees for the 2025 TV WEEK Gold Logie Award have been revealed and we couldn’t be more excited by the line up. 

Like the long list of nominees that have come before them, the Gold Logies nominees are some of Australia’s best in the entertainment industry. 

This year’s nominees include actors, news presenters, geniuses in the kitchen, television personalities, and comedians. But alas, only one of these nominees can be declared the winner. 

The 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards will take place on August 3, broadcast on Seven and hosted by comedian Sam Pang, who returns for the third year in the row. 

So, who are the nominees of the 2025 TV WEEK Gold Logie Award? Continue scrolling to discover who made the list. 

Ally Langdon

9Network

Host and journalist Ally Langdon has been nominated for A Current Affair and The Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Hamish Blake

9Network

Entertainer, broadcaster and comedian Hamish Blake has been nominated for LEGO Masters Australia.

Julia Morris

Network 10

Presenter and comedian Julia Morris has been nominated for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia.

Lisa Millar

ABC

Journalist and presenter Lisa Millar has been nominated for Back Roads, ABC News Breakfast, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now, and Muster Dogs: Collies & Kelpies.

Lynne McGranger

Seven Network

Actress Lynne McGranger has been nominated for Home And Away.

Poh Ling Yeow

Network 10

Judge and co-host Poh Ling Yeow has been nominated for MasterChef Australia.

Sonia Kruger

Seven Network

Entertainer and presenter Sonia Kruger has been nominated for The Voice Australia, Dancing With The Stars Australia and the Logies Red Carpet Show.

Australia’s biggest and greatest TV guide, launched in 1957 and has become a powerhouse in print and digital. As a trusted source of information, TV WEEK covers all the latest in television and film. The magazine features a comprehensive TV guide, industry news, spoilers, celebrity interviews, reality tv and streaming. Let TV WEEK end the mindless scrolling and guide you to your next binge-worthy watch.

