The nominees for the 2025 TV WEEK Gold Logie Award have been revealed and we couldn’t be more excited by the line up.

Advertisement

Like the long list of nominees that have come before them, the Gold Logies nominees are some of Australia’s best in the entertainment industry.

This year’s nominees include actors, news presenters, geniuses in the kitchen, television personalities, and comedians. But alas, only one of these nominees can be declared the winner.

The 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards will take place on August 3, broadcast on Seven and hosted by comedian Sam Pang, who returns for the third year in the row.

So, who are the nominees of the 2025 TV WEEK Gold Logie Award? Continue scrolling to discover who made the list.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.