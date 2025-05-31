Get your diaries out! The date for the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards has been set.

Advertisement

The star studded event will be held on Sunday, August 3 at The Star Sydney.

And the best news? Comedian Sam Pang is coming back for the third year in a row as host!

“I am very excited to return for another Logies and would like to thank Seven for asking me back,” Sam said.

Advertisement

“It’s been an honour to host the last two years and I’m looking forward to again celebrating the talented people and amazing shows that combine to make the Australian television industry something everyone can be proud of.”

How can I vote in the TV WEEK Logie Awards 2025?

You will have to wait just a little longer to vote. The nominations will be announced on Monday June 16 in Sydney, and then you can vote for your favourite stars and shows.

Where can I watch the TV WEEK Logie Awards 2025?

The event will be shown live and exclusive on Sunday August 3 on Seven and 7plus.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.