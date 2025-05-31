Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Celebrity Celebrity News

Sam Pang returns to host the TV WEEK Logie Awards in 2025

'I am very excited to return'
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Profile picture of Amber Giles
Sam Pang on stage at TV WEEK Logie Awards
All eyes will be on Sam!
TV WEEK

Get your diaries out! The date for the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards has been set.

Advertisement

The star studded event will be held on Sunday, August 3 at The Star Sydney.

And the best news? Comedian Sam Pang is coming back for the third year in a row as host!

“I am very excited to return for another Logies and would like to thank Seven for asking me back,” Sam said.

Advertisement

“It’s been an honour to host the last two years and I’m looking forward to again celebrating the talented people and amazing shows that combine to make the Australian television industry something everyone can be proud of.”

How can I vote in the TV WEEK Logie Awards 2025?

You will have to wait just a little longer to vote. The nominations will be announced on Monday June 16 in Sydney, and then you can vote for your favourite stars and shows.

Where can I watch the TV WEEK Logie Awards 2025?

The event will be shown live and exclusive on Sunday August 3 on Seven and 7plus.

Advertisement
Profile picture of Amber Giles
Amber Giles

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement