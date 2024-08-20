Felix Cameron soared to stardom in 2024 as a lead actor in hit Netflix series Boy Swallows Universe, but it was his speech at the 2024 TV Week Logies that solidified his status as a national treasure.

He won the hearts of Australians everywhere as he teared up while accepting his awards – but who exactly is he? Here’s everything to know about the youngster.

Felix won two Logies this year. (Credit: Getty)

Felix Cameron is currently 15 years old, and hails from Melbourne in Victoria.

Felix’s breakout role was in the Netflix book-to-screen adaptation of Boy Swallows Universe where he portrayed Eli Bell, but he’s appeared in a variety of other projects too.

Most notably, he made his feature film debut in 2020 in the movie Penguin Bloom, where he portrayed the son of Naomi Watts’ character, Reuben.

His work on Boy Swallows Universe proved him to be a real talent, with the cast and crew singing his praises.

“Felix found his mojo, walked on and did the scene in one take. It’s an extraordinary scene,” director Bharat Nalluri told Midland Express.

“The performance is outstanding. It’s so real. We literally did it in five minutes, wrapped and went home knowing we’d just witnessed something truly special.”

Actor Bryan Brown also echoed these sentiments, telling 9honey Celebrity that Felix was a “wonderful young fella to work with”.

“I just had an enormous amount of fun working with him – he’s a lifeforce, he’s cheeky and he brings that to the part,” Bryan said.

“I was fascinated by just the ability he had to deliver in this show. It’s a big job that he had and let’s get down to practicalities – [it’s] a lot of lines, just simply that to start with, and then those lines have to be real.

“And then there has to be all the emotion that is underneath [brought] to the surface, all those things that he had to do.”

He teared up while accepting his Logie in 2024. (Credit: Getty)

At the 2024 Logies, Felix took home two illustrious awards including the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent, and the Best Lead Actor in a Drama.

When accepting his first award, the 15-year-old was calm and collected until the moment he started thanking his parents, when he struggled to hold back his emotion.

“I’d like to thank my friends, family, my brother, my sister and my mum and dad,” Felix said, tearing up at the mention of his family.

“I’d like to thank my drama teacher Nadia Townsend. Couldn’t have done it without you.

“She had a saying that we were climbing a mountain. She never clarified whether it was Everest or the Dandenongs, but I think we got there.”

This emotional moment led to a round of applause from the audience, but it also won the hearts of viewers at home.

Loading the player...

So what’s next for the up-and-comer? Plenty more acting roles, that’s for sure.

Felix was cast in the Australian production of Stan series Good Cop/Bad Cop, which also stars Gossip Girl actress Leighton Meester and Aussie actor Luke Cook, and it’s expected to be released in 2025.

In April 2024, he also signed on with Artist International Group (AIG), which is an agency that represents many Hollywood actors including Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Rhys Meyers, so it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing plenty more of Felix Cameron in the future.