The 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards are here, and it’s shaping up to be a night full of all the glitz and glamour we expect from TV’s night of nights.



Comedian Sam Pang is back as host and Aussie music legends Missy Higgins, Guy Sebastian and Jessica Mauboy will also be taking to the stage.



As well as the seven nominees fighting it out for the Gold Logie, there are also Most Popular awards and Best Awards.

The nominees list for these categories is a who’s who of Aussie talent. We will be updating the winners live throughout the night.

Gold Logie

Nominees

Andy Lee

Asher Keddie

Julia Morris

Larry Emdur

Robert Irwin

Sonia Kruger

Tony Armstrong

Most Popular Awards

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Winner: Larry Emdur

Nominees:

Hamish Blake – Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

– Lego Masters Australia, 9Network Julia Morris – I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10

– I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10 Larry Emdur – The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, 7 Network

– The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, 7 Network Robert Irwin – I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

– I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10 Sonia Kruger – Dancing With The Stars, The Voice Australia and Big Brother, Seven Network

– Dancing With The Stars, The Voice Australia and Big Brother, Seven Network Tony Armstrong – ABC News Breakfast, ABC

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Winner: Felix Cameron

Nominees:

Alyla Browne – The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

– The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video Ava Caryofyllis – Bay of Fires, ABC

– Bay of Fires, ABC Felix Cameron – Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

– Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix Imi Mbedla – Bay of Fires, ABC

– Bay of Fires, ABC Lee Tiger Halley – Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

– Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix Tristan Gorey – Home and Away, Seven Network

Best Awards

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Drama

Felix Cameron – Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

– Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix Hugo Weaving – Love Me, BINGE

– Love Me, BINGE Rob Collins – Total Control, ABC

– Total Control, ABC Rob Collins – RFDS, Seven Network

– RFDS, Seven Network Sam Reid – The Newsreader, ABC

– The Newsreader, ABC Simon Baker – Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Aisha Dee – Safe Home, SBS

– Safe Home, SBS Anna Torv – The Newsreader, ABC

– The Newsreader, ABC Deborah Mailman – Total Control, ABC

– Total Control, ABC Phoebe Tonkin – Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

– Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix Rachel Griffiths – Total Control, ABC

– Total Control, ABC Sigourney Weaver – The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

Winner: Rob Sitch

Nominees:

Ben Feldman – Population 11, Stan

– Population 11, Stan Bob Morley – In Limbo, ABC

– In Limbo, ABC Lincoln Younes – C*A*U*G*H*T, Stan

– C*A*U*G*H*T, Stan Matt Okine – Mother and Son, ABC

– Mother and Son, ABC Rob Sitch – Utopia, ABC

– Utopia, ABC Ryan Corr – In Limbo, ABC

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Comedy

Winner: Kitty Flanagan

Nominees:

Celia Pacquola – Utopia, ABC

– Utopia, ABC Danielle Walker – Gold Diggers, ABC

– Gold Diggers, ABC Denise Scott – Mother and Son, ABC

– Mother and Son, ABC Kate Box – Deadloch, Prime Video

– Deadloch, Prime Video Kitty Flanagan – Utopia, ABC

– Utopia, ABC Madeleine Sami – Deadloch, Prime Video

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Bryan Brown

Nominees:

Bryan Brown – Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

– Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix Guy Pearce – The Clearing, Disney+

– The Clearing, Disney+ Jay Ryan – Scrublands, Stan

– Scrublands, Stan Lee Tiger Halley – Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

– Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix Stephen Curry – Bay of Fires, ABC

– Bay of Fires, ABC Travis Fimmel – Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Sophie Wilde

Nominees:

Ariel Donoghue – Wolf Like Me, Stan

– Wolf Like Me, Stan Kerry Fox – Bay of Fires, ABC

– Bay of Fires, ABC Leah Purcell – The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

– The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video Mabel Li – Safe Home, SBS

– Safe Home, SBS Michelle Lim Davidson – The Newsreader, ABC

– The Newsreader, ABC Sophie Wilde – Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best News or Public Affairs Presenter

Ally Langdon – A Current Affair, 9Network

– A Current Affair, 9Network David Speers – Insiders, ABC

– Insiders, ABC Liz Hayes – Under Investigation with Liz Hayes, 9Network

– Under Investigation with Liz Hayes, 9Network Michael Usher – 7NEWS and 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network

– 7NEWS and 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network Peter Overton – 9News, 9Network

– 9News, 9Network Sarah Ferguson – 7.30, ABC

Best Drama Program

Love Me, BINGE

NCIS: Sydney, Paramount+

RFDS, Seven Network

The Newsreader, ABC

The Tourist, Stan

Total Control, ABC

Best Miniseries or Telemovie

Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Erotic Stories , SBS

Safe Home, SBS

The Claremont Murders, Seven Network

The Clearing, Disney+

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

Best Entertainment Program

Winner: The Voice Australia

Nominees:

ABC New Year’s Eve, ABC

Australian Idol, Seven Network

Dancing With The Stars, Seven Network

Take 5 With Zan Rowe, ABC

The Voice Australia, Seven Network

Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight, 9Network

Best Current Affairs Program

7.30, ABC

60 Minutes, 9Network

A Current Affair, 9Network

Australian Story, ABC

Foreign Correspondent, ABC

Four Corners, ABC

Best Scripted Comedy Program

Deadloch, Prime Video

In Limbo, ABC

Mother and Son, ABC

Population 11, Stan

Strife, BINGE

Utopia, ABC

Best Comedy Entertainment Program

Gruen, ABC

Hard Quiz, ABC

Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

Thank God You’re Here, Network 10

The Weekly With Charlie Pickering, ABC

The Yearly With Charlie Pickering, ABC

Best Competition Reality Program

Alone Australia, SBS

Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels, Network 10

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

MasterChef Australia, Network 10

The Block, 9Network

Best Structured Reality Program

Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network

Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL and Network 10

Married at First Sight, 9Network

Muster Dogs, ABC

Old People’s Home For Teenagers, ABC

SAS Australia, Seven Network

Best Lifestyle Program

Winner: Travel Guides

Nominees:

Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network

Gardening Australia, ABC

Love It Or List It Australia, FOXTEL

Restoration Australia, ABC

Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL

Travel Guides, 9Network

Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

A Silver Lining: Silverchair, Australian Story, ABC

Ben Roberts-Smith: The Truth, 60 Minutes, 9Network

Bishop of Broome, 7NEWS, Seven Network

Israel-Hamas War, 7NEWS, Seven Network

Old School – Louise Milligan, Four Corners, ABC

The Forever War – John Lyons, Four Corners, ABC

Best Factual or Documentary Program

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles, Prime Video

John Farnham: Finding The Voice, Seven Network

Matildas: The World at Our Feet, Disney+

Nemesis, ABC

Revealed: Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial, Stan

War On Waste, ABC

Best Sports Coverage

2023 AFL Finals Series, Seven Network

2023 NRL Grand Final, 9Network

2023 State of Origin, 9Network

Australian Open, 9Network

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, Seven Network

Fox League Las Vegas Week, FOXTEL and Kayo Sports

Best Children’s Program

Winner: Bluey

Nominees:

Beep and Mort, ABC

Bluey, ABC

Eddie’s Lil’ Homies, NITV and Netflix

Gardening Australia Junior, ABC

Ginger and the Vegesaurs, ABC

Play School, ABC