The 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards are here, and it’s shaping up to be a night full of all the glitz and glamour we expect from TV’s night of nights.
Comedian Sam Pang is back as host and Aussie music legends Missy Higgins, Guy Sebastian and Jessica Mauboy will also be taking to the stage.
As well as the seven nominees fighting it out for the Gold Logie, there are also Most Popular awards and Best Awards.
The nominees list for these categories is a who’s who of Aussie talent. We will be updating the winners live throughout the night.
Gold Logie
Nominees
- Andy Lee
- Asher Keddie
- Julia Morris
- Larry Emdur
- Robert Irwin
- Sonia Kruger
- Tony Armstrong
Most Popular Awards
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
Winner: Larry Emdur
Nominees:
- Hamish Blake – Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
- Julia Morris – I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10
- Larry Emdur – The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, 7 Network
- Robert Irwin – I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Sonia Kruger – Dancing With The Stars, The Voice Australia and Big Brother, Seven Network
- Tony Armstrong – ABC News Breakfast, ABC
Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
Winner: Felix Cameron
Nominees:
- Alyla Browne – The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
- Ava Caryofyllis – Bay of Fires, ABC
- Felix Cameron – Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Imi Mbedla – Bay of Fires, ABC
- Lee Tiger Halley – Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Tristan Gorey – Home and Away, Seven Network
Best Awards
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Drama
- Felix Cameron – Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Hugo Weaving – Love Me, BINGE
- Rob Collins – Total Control, ABC
- Rob Collins – RFDS, Seven Network
- Sam Reid – The Newsreader, ABC
- Simon Baker – Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Drama
- Aisha Dee – Safe Home, SBS
- Anna Torv – The Newsreader, ABC
- Deborah Mailman – Total Control, ABC
- Phoebe Tonkin – Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Rachel Griffiths – Total Control, ABC
- Sigourney Weaver – The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy
Winner: Rob Sitch
Nominees:
- Ben Feldman – Population 11, Stan
- Bob Morley – In Limbo, ABC
- Lincoln Younes – C*A*U*G*H*T, Stan
- Matt Okine – Mother and Son, ABC
- Rob Sitch – Utopia, ABC
- Ryan Corr – In Limbo, ABC
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Comedy
Winner: Kitty Flanagan
Nominees:
- Celia Pacquola – Utopia, ABC
- Danielle Walker – Gold Diggers, ABC
- Denise Scott – Mother and Son, ABC
- Kate Box – Deadloch, Prime Video
- Kitty Flanagan – Utopia, ABC
- Madeleine Sami – Deadloch, Prime Video
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actor
Winner: Bryan Brown
Nominees:
- Bryan Brown – Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Guy Pearce – The Clearing, Disney+
- Jay Ryan – Scrublands, Stan
- Lee Tiger Halley – Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Stephen Curry – Bay of Fires, ABC
- Travis Fimmel – Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actress
Winner: Sophie Wilde
Nominees:
- Ariel Donoghue – Wolf Like Me, Stan
- Kerry Fox – Bay of Fires, ABC
- Leah Purcell – The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
- Mabel Li – Safe Home, SBS
- Michelle Lim Davidson – The Newsreader, ABC
- Sophie Wilde – Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best News or Public Affairs Presenter
- Ally Langdon – A Current Affair, 9Network
- David Speers – Insiders, ABC
- Liz Hayes – Under Investigation with Liz Hayes, 9Network
- Michael Usher – 7NEWS and 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network
- Peter Overton – 9News, 9Network
- Sarah Ferguson – 7.30, ABC
Best Drama Program
- Love Me, BINGE
- NCIS: Sydney, Paramount+
- RFDS, Seven Network
- The Newsreader, ABC
- The Tourist, Stan
- Total Control, ABC
Best Miniseries or Telemovie
- Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Erotic Stories , SBS
- Safe Home, SBS
- The Claremont Murders, Seven Network
- The Clearing, Disney+
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
Best Entertainment Program
Winner: The Voice Australia
Nominees:
- ABC New Year’s Eve, ABC
- Australian Idol, Seven Network
- Dancing With The Stars, Seven Network
- Take 5 With Zan Rowe, ABC
- The Voice Australia, Seven Network
- Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight, 9Network
Best Current Affairs Program
- 7.30, ABC
- 60 Minutes, 9Network
- A Current Affair, 9Network
- Australian Story, ABC
- Foreign Correspondent, ABC
- Four Corners, ABC
Best Scripted Comedy Program
- Deadloch, Prime Video
- In Limbo, ABC
- Mother and Son, ABC
- Population 11, Stan
- Strife, BINGE
- Utopia, ABC
Best Comedy Entertainment Program
- Gruen, ABC
- Hard Quiz, ABC
- Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
- Thank God You’re Here, Network 10
- The Weekly With Charlie Pickering, ABC
- The Yearly With Charlie Pickering, ABC
Best Competition Reality Program
- Alone Australia, SBS
- Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels, Network 10
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
- MasterChef Australia, Network 10
- The Block, 9Network
Best Structured Reality Program
- Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network
- Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL and Network 10
- Married at First Sight, 9Network
- Muster Dogs, ABC
- Old People’s Home For Teenagers, ABC
- SAS Australia, Seven Network
Best Lifestyle Program
Winner: Travel Guides
Nominees:
- Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network
- Gardening Australia, ABC
- Love It Or List It Australia, FOXTEL
- Restoration Australia, ABC
- Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL
- Travel Guides, 9Network
Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
- A Silver Lining: Silverchair, Australian Story, ABC
- Ben Roberts-Smith: The Truth, 60 Minutes, 9Network
- Bishop of Broome, 7NEWS, Seven Network
- Israel-Hamas War, 7NEWS, Seven Network
- Old School – Louise Milligan, Four Corners, ABC
- The Forever War – John Lyons, Four Corners, ABC
Best Factual or Documentary Program
- Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles, Prime Video
- John Farnham: Finding The Voice, Seven Network
- Matildas: The World at Our Feet, Disney+
- Nemesis, ABC
- Revealed: Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial, Stan
- War On Waste, ABC
Best Sports Coverage
- 2023 AFL Finals Series, Seven Network
- 2023 NRL Grand Final, 9Network
- 2023 State of Origin, 9Network
- Australian Open, 9Network
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, Seven Network
- Fox League Las Vegas Week, FOXTEL and Kayo Sports
Best Children’s Program
Winner: Bluey
Nominees:
- Beep and Mort, ABC
- Bluey, ABC
- Eddie’s Lil’ Homies, NITV and Netflix
- Gardening Australia Junior, ABC
- Ginger and the Vegesaurs, ABC
- Play School, ABC