Dr Chris Brown, Jess Mauboy, Guy Sebastian, confirmed for The Logies

Aussie music legends will be taking the stage at the 64th TV WEEK Logie awards, it has been confirmed today, while more stars are set to attend and present.



Dr Chris Brown and Sonia Kruger will be hosting the red carpet live for a second time together this year while Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy and Missy Higgins are all set to perform.



Guy Sebastian and Jess Mauboy will be hitting the Logies stage for a special celebration with The Farnham Band to honour Aussie music legend John Farnham.



Missy Higgins will also be taking the stage for a special performance for the ‘In Memoriam’ tribute.

Jessica Mauboy is confirmed for The TV WEEK Logies (Credit: Jason Henley)

Dr Chris Brown and Sonia Kruger will be hosting the red carpet live from 7pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.



And it seems it will be a star-studded affair, with a number of glamorous guests expected to attend, including Kate Miller-Heidke, Amy Shark, Ada Nicodemou, Edwina Bartholomew, Tara Brown, Liz Hayes, Shaynna Blaze, Shelly Craft, David Campbell, Peter Overton, Hamish Blake, Ally Langdon, Marg Downey, Matt Okine, Kitty Flanagan, Charlie Pickering, Tom Gleeson, Heather Mitchell, Andrew Winter, Neale Whitaker, Tom Gleisner, Denise Scott, Leah Purcell, Kate Box, The Wiggles, Felix Cameron, Asher Keddie, Mabel Li, Tim Draxl, Lincoln Younes, Lisa McCune and Rob Collins.



This news comes off the back of last week’s announcement that UK singer James Bay will also be performing this year.



“Australia has always been a special place to me and look forward to performing on The Logies’ stage,” he said.

Missy Higgins will be performing a special song for The Logies this year (Credit: Tajette O’Halloran)

A number of notable TV personalities were also confirmed to be live on-stage this year as presenters, including Ray Meagher, Kate Ritchie, Rachel Griffiths, Deborah Mailman, Celia Pacquola, Luke McGregor, Stephen Peacocke, Michelle Lim Davidson, Claudia Karvan, Costa Georgiadis, Matt Shirvington, Sarah Abo, The Muster Dogs, Charlie Albone and Stephen Curry.



Comedian Sam Pang has been confirmed as host and will be taking to the TV WEEK Logies stage for the second time. Larry Emdur, also a Gold Logie nominee, is also confirmed as a presenter.



The Logies, which are in their 64th year, will be held in Sydney on the 18th August 2024. Voting for the awards is now open at https://www.tvweeklogies.com.au/.