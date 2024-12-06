Australian actress Naomi Watts is a busy woman. Not only due to her career, but also because she’s a mum of two.

The 55-year-old shares her children with her former partner, Liev Schreiber and the pair now happily co-parent and have a successful blended family dynamic.

Naomi and Liev with their two kids. (Image: Instagram)

Naomi and Liev, 56, were together from 2005 to 2016, and during that time welcomed two beautiful children.

The couple’s first child Sasha Schreiber, was born in 2007, while their second child Kai was born just over a year later in 2008.

Despite ending their romantic relationship after 11 years in 2016, Naomi and Liev have been open about how they maintain a close friendship and how they are prioritising their kids.

“We’re doing things very differently. I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound,” Naomi told Net-a-Porter in August 2019. “We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”

The family all together, including Naomi’s new husband Billy Crudup and Liev’s new wife Taylor Neisen. (Image: Instagram)

Since their amicable split, the two actors have spent plenty of time together, many of their reunions being documented.

In 2020, they appeared in a TikTok video alongside Sasha and Kai, and in 2022 Naomi uploaded a photo to Instagram of the four of them together as well as both of their new partners, Billy Crudup and Taylor Neisen. The group celebrated Kai’s middle school graduation and proved that they all get along well.

Below, we detail everything we know about Naomi Watts’ children, Sasha and Kai.

Hugs with mum! (Image: Instagram)

Sasha Schreiber was born on 25 July 2007 and was a little miracle for Naomi who admitted how difficult it was for her to conceive at a later age.

She told InStyle in 2022 that she didn’t realise 35 “was a really late time to start thinking about getting pregnant”. The now 55-year-old tried many different methods to increase her fertility and “started looking into other possible alternative routes”.

According to Naomi, Sasha is extremely passionate about nature and has participated in multiple events, such as climate strikes and beach clean-ups.

“I’m proud of my boy for taking a stand with his classmates today, using their voices, and demanding a better future for themselves and their children […] A lot of little voices will be heard when they shout together!,” Naomi shared alongside a photo of Sasha from a climate protest in 2019.

Naomi marked Sasha’s milestone 16th birthday with a loving tribute on social media, uploading a carousel of images of her eldest child over the years.

“Happy 16th to my darling boy … Beyond proud of the young man you’ve become with the most wonderful spirit, fantastic sense of humour and kind, compassionate soul. So lucky I get to be your mum,” she captioned the post.

Naomi with her youngest child Kai at NYFW 2024. (Image: Getty)

Naomi and Liev’s youngest child, Kai Schreiber, was born on 13 December 2008. The King Kong actress told InStyle that she always knew she “wanted to have more than one child” after she had Sasha the year prior.

Kai has an interest in the arts, with the 15-year-old attending performance arts camp, performing in dance conventions as well as joining Naomi at New York Fashion Week and sitting front row at a Dior show in 2024.

In tribute to her youngest child’s most recent birthday, Naomi uploaded a photo of the teenager, writing, “Happy birthday my sweet little angel. You are everything to me. I’m so lucky to be your mum. Keep dancing and showing the world your dynamic and glorious spirit. ❤️-🌙.”

Naomi has admitted she tries to be a “supermum” to her two kids, but she sometimes struggles to balance her career and personal life.

“Sometimes you feel like you’re a supermom — baking [a] cake, playing board games and teaching them how to use the vacuum cleaner; you’re just fully on top of it,” the actress told Hamptons magazine in 2020.

“And other times, you’re like, ‘Oh God, just let me hand them the devices and let me get done what I need to do,’ you know?”

She added, “That’s just the reality, and you have to forgive yourself on the days that you need to take that time for yourself and create that space.”

Naomi with Sasha (right) and Kai (left). (Image: Instagram)

