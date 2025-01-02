Since kick-starting her acting career after she moved to Australia at age 14, Naomi Watts has graced the Golden Globes with her presence many times.

As we approach this year’s Golden Globe Awards, held on Monday, 6 January 2025, we’re taking a look back at all of the 56-year-old’s best red carpet looks and most iconic moments at the awards show over the years.

How many Golden Globes nominations has Naomi Watts received?

Naomi Watts has been recognised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for her work as an actress, and has received two Golden Globe nomination in her career.

Naomi was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in The Impossible in 2013, but unfortunately she didn’t win.

In 2025, Naomi is up for her second ever Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture made for Television for her role in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

Despite only receiving two nominations, Naomi has graced the awards ceremony with her presence numerous times.

What is Naomi Watts’ most famous role?

Naomi Watts made her film debut in 1986 with a small role in an Australian movie called For Love Alone, but her career didn’t truly begin until she was cast in Flirting (1991) where she appeared alongside Nicole Kidman.

After she moved to America, she worked steadily across different movie and TV projects but it wasn’t until she was cast by David Lynch in the starring role in Mulholland Drive that she really began to get noticed.

Her work in 21 Grams, The Impossible, and Diana are considered some of her best and most famous roles.

Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman at the 2005 Golden Globe Awards. (Credit: (Getty))

Naomi Watts’ best moments at the Golden Globes

Unsurprisingly, Naomi’s best moment at the Golden Globes was her nomination in 2013 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama.

Naomi’s nomination was for her leading role as Maria in The Impossible. When speaking with Today, Naomi said her nomination was “very exciting” because her role was heavily focused on facial expressions and actions with very little dialogue.

Another memorable moment for Naomi Watts at the Golden Globes was her iconic photo with her friend and former co-star, Nicole Kidman, at the 2005 awards ceremony. Naomi and Nicole’s friendship is beyond wholesome and they always support each other at these events!

Naomi Watts’ best looks at the Golden Globes

As aforementioned, Naomi has graced the Golden Globes red carpet countless times, and she always looks radiant and beautiful in her chosen gowns.

Here’s a look back at some of Naomi Watts’ best red carpet looks at the Golden Globes over the years.

