It’s the first official event of the award season and you can always guarantee that the Golden Globes red carpet will be packed with stylish stars rocking glamorous gowns.
And as we count down to the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, which will be held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday 6 January, we’re winding back the clock to relive some of the most memorable Golden Globes dresses of all time.
From Lady Gaga’s incredible figure-hugging black velvet Atelier Versace dress to Nicole Kidman’s sequinned Alexander McQueen gown, these stars always bring their fashion A game.
But it’s not just the frocks we love to watch, over the years the Golden Globes red carpet has also been the backdrop to flourishing romances, hilarious slip-ups and powerful political statements.
Who could forget Brad Pitt’s gushy acceptance speech in 1996, when he thanked the “love of my love, my angel Gwyneth Paltrow.”
Or when Meryl Streep ripped Donald Trump a new one as she received the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2018.
Who knows what iconic moments, outfits and scandals will happen at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards?
As we countdown to this year’s event, we’ve rounded up the best red carpet highlights from the Golden Globes of years gone by…
Nicole Kidman
2019
In 2019, Nicole Kidman literally shined in this sequined maroon number. She even paired the dress with a shiny silver bag for some extra sparkle.
Cameron Diaz
2007
Cameron Diaz was a total knock out with this sultry look in 2007. The bold lip with the brunette hair = red carpet winner.
Angelina Jolie
1998, 2001, 1999
Over the years, Angelina Jolie has been the award show’s golden girl.
Angelina Jolie
2009, 2011, 2012
The starlet knows how to make her mark in the style stakes.
Gwyneth Paltrow
2006
Pregnant with her second child, son Moses back in 2006, Gwyneth Paltrow opted for an ethereal white gown.
Cate Blanchett
2004
In 2004, Cate Blanchett‘s best accessory was her baby bump as well. The actress oozed elegance in this burgundy number.
Drew Barrymore
1983, 2007, 2014
Our favourite flower child! The Golden Globes have documented Drew Barrymore’s evolution from an adorable child actress to a talented adult.
Drew Barrymore
2009
Drew’s voluminous hair certainly packed a punch in 2009.
Lady Gaga
2016
In 2016, Lady Gaga picked up the best actress in a series for her role in American Horror Story and she looked every inch the winner in this figure-hugging black velvet Atelier Versace dress. The padded hips and off-the-shoulder cut give us major Marilyn Monroe vibes.
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds
2017
Hollywood’s golden couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively know how to do matchy-matchy looks without it being lame.
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban
2018
Speaking of cute couples, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were picture-perfect at the awards show in 2018.
Beyonce
2007
Queen Bey made sure all eyes were on her when she stepped out in this sparkling gold Elie Saab creation in 2007.
Katy Perry
2016
The bigger the hair the better, right Katy Perry?
Gwyneth Paltrow
1999, 1997, 2000
Ahh Gwynnie! From crushed velvet to flared jeans – the actress has rocked a lot of eye-catching looks at the Golden Globes.
Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow
1996
How about those glasses, hey Brad Pitt? In 1996, Brad scored the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in 12 Monkeys but it was his date Gwyneth Paltrow that really got people talking! During his acceptance speech, Brad beamed: “[thank you] especially to the love of my life, my angel – Gwyneth Palrow.”
Ryan Gosling
2017
Ryan Gosling’s white blazer and black bow-tie combo was a smash hit on the 2017 red carpet.
Scarlett Johansson
2020
Scarlett Johansson really put the ‘red’ in red carpet when she attended the Golden Globes in 2020 looking ultra glamorous.
Michelle Williams
2017
Besties unite! Michelle Williams was joined by her BFF, Busy Philipps, for the 74th Golden Globes red carpet.
Jennifer Lawrence
2013, 2016
Lady in red! Jennifer Lawrence is onto a good thing.
Jennifer Garner
2003
Jennifer Garner kept things classic in this plunging black gown for the 2003 event.
Jennifer Garner
2005, 2002, 2013
Jen scored the 2002 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in Alias, since then she’s landed another three nominations.
Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet
2002, 2007
Best friends forever! In 1998, a baby-faced Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet walked the red carpet together and in 2007 the pair were as close as ever.
Sarah Jessica Parker
2000
SJP, pictured with husband Matthew Broderick in 2001, is a Golden Globes queen!
Sarah Jessica Parker
2003, 2004
The mother-of-three has raked up eight nominations and four wins all up.
Kerry Washington
2013
In 2013, Kerry Washington was one of the best dressed beauties in this nude Miu Miu ensemble.
Nicole Kidman & Naomi Watts
2005
What’s an award show without a little Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts loving? The besties strike a pose at the 2005 after party.
Kate Hudson
2003, 2002, 2016
The seriously stylish Kate Hudson is always a joy to watch on the red carpet!
Anne Hathaway
2003, 2011
The evolution of Anne Hathaway! In 2003, the star worked a floaty gown and in 2011 she shimmered in a long-sleeved ensemble.
Lupita Nyong’o
2014, 2015
Lupita Nyong’o never puts a foot wrong!
Emma Stone
2011, 2015
Emma Stone truly is a style chameleon. In 2011, she opted for a pink Calvin Klein dress while in 2014, she really changed it up in a daring Lanvin jumpsuit.
Jennifer Anniston
2010, 2004
You can’t go wrong in a chic black gown, right Jennifer Aniston?
Jennifer Lopez
2004, 2009, 2013
Ladies and gentleman, the one and only Miss Jennifer Lopez! This red carpet pro has slayed her GG looks.
Reese Witherspoon
2002, 2007, 2012
Reese Witherspoon has been nominated for five Globes and in 2004 won Best Actress for Walk the Line.
Margot Robbie
2023
At the 2023 awards show, Margot Robbie foreshadowed the year of Barbie in this sparkly, tasselled pink Chanel gown.
In fact, Barbie has the most nominations at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.