It’s the first official event of the award season and you can always guarantee that the Golden Globes red carpet will be packed with stylish stars rocking glamorous gowns.

And as we count down to the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, which will be held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday 6 January, we’re winding back the clock to relive some of the most memorable Golden Globes dresses of all time.

From Lady Gaga’s incredible figure-hugging black velvet Atelier Versace dress to Nicole Kidman’s sequinned Alexander McQueen gown, these stars always bring their fashion A game.

But it’s not just the frocks we love to watch, over the years the Golden Globes red carpet has also been the backdrop to flourishing romances, hilarious slip-ups and powerful political statements.

Who could forget Brad Pitt’s gushy acceptance speech in 1996, when he thanked the “love of my love, my angel Gwyneth Paltrow.”

Or when Meryl Streep ripped Donald Trump a new one as she received the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2018.

Who knows what iconic moments, outfits and scandals will happen at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards?

As we countdown to this year’s event, we’ve rounded up the best red carpet highlights from the Golden Globes of years gone by…

