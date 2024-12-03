Our favourite moments from Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio friendship

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio undeniably have one of the best onscreen and offscreen connections that the film industry has to offer.
From their meeting in 1996 as the iconic Rose Bukater and Jack Dawson, star-crossed lovers of the Titanic, to now – Leo appearing at Kate’s latest screening, the chemistry is still unreal.
More than twenty years after they first met, the two have remained the best of friends, with Leo even walking Kate down the aisle at her wedding to Edward Abel Smith, aka Ned Rocknroll in 2012.
We have pulled together some of the pairs sweetest moments, read on for more.
01
Leonardo and Kate star in ‘Titanic’
1996
The iconic 1997 romance movie that still manages to pull at the heart strings every time, not to mention the controversy of whether Jack could have fit on the door with Rose? We think yes…
But anyway, the film gave us the iconic couple of Rose and Jack, which in turn made us love the actor and actress duo, Leo and Kate.
In a 2017 interview with Glamour UK, Kate said, “Sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other, because only we can, and we find it really funny.”
Oh, to be in on those inside jokes.
02
The duo hit the red carpet for the Golden Globe Awards
1998
A year after Titanic had hit the cinemas – and successfully boomed in the box office – Leonardo and Kate hit the red carpet for the Gold Globes.
When asked about their chemistry in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 1997, Leo said, “She’s such a terrific person in general that our chemistry sort of just naturally happened I think onscreen. We just like each other as people. I think that definitely showed (in Titanic).”
03
Leonardo and Kate at the Oscars
2007
A decade after the release of Titanic, Leo and Kate are ‘cosying’ up as usual at the 2007 Oscars, where they were both nominated.
In a video of the camera panning across the audience, Leo can be seen winking at a stunning Kate.
04
The couple bring their connection onscreen again in ‘Revolutionary Road’
2008
Our favourites reunite in a not so picture perfect romance, a movie about a couple’s marriage that is falling apart in the 1950s. The film was directed by Kate’s husband at the time, Sam Mendes, and saw Kate nominated for the 2009 best actress Golden Globe.
On the carpet outside of the Golden Globe awards, Leonardo spoke of their friendship, “We’ve been great friends for a long period of time. We were actively looking for something to do together. It felt really natural. She’s my homie.”
05
The pair appear on the Golden Globe Awards carpet together
2009
The movie is of course a success, with the perfect recipe – Leonardo and Kate, giving the fans what they want. The pair hit the red carpet where Leo spoke on their friendship, “It’s great to work with one of your best friends.”
Kate took home the award for best actress in a drama for her Revolutionary Road appearance, and gave a special shout out to her bestie in the crowd, “Leo, I’m so happy I can stand here and tell you how much I love you, and how much I’ve loved you for 13 years. I love you with all my heart, I really do.”
Our hearts are aching, truly.
06
Leo and Kate attend the Oscars
2016
In one of the most memorable Oscars where Leonardo finally wins his first Oscar for best actor, Kate watches on teary-eyed and proud.
Kate was right nearby, ready to give a huge congratulations and hug for his exciting win.
07
The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation 4th Annual Saint-Tropez Gala
2017
Reuniting at Leo’s gala, the pair spoke on stage and auctioned off a dinner with them and a lucky winner for a whopping $1.35 million.
The pair were spotted outside of the event lounging around at Leo’s villa in St. Tropez in the days after the event.
08
Kate and Leo reunite at the screening of Kate’s film, Lee
2024
Introducing the film, Lee, at it’s screening, the two shared a friendly kiss on the lips as Kate appeared onstage.
“Kate, my dear friend, your work in this film has been nothing short of transformative. I continue to be awestruck, I continue to admire your strength, your integrity, your talent and your passion for every single project you create. So without further ado, one of the great talents of my generation, Kate Winslet.” Leonardo says in his introduction to the screening.
Their connection is still as strong as ever, with the pair still cheering each other on years after first working together.
It is clear that these two are going to continue being the best of friends for years to come, and their love will go on… and on.
Will we see the pair crossing paths on the big screen again one day? We can only hope.