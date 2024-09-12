Ah, Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts – two of our favourite Aussie actresses who just-so-happen to also be best friends.

Whilst they have both had illustrious careers and become Hollywood icons in their own right, their childhood friendship has truly stood the test of time.

Besties since day dot. (Getty) (Credit: (Getty))

Nicole and Naomi first met way back in 1991 while filming Flirting together in Australia. At the time, both actresses were baby-faced and in their early twenties, with no idea just exactly where their careers would take them.

Though they haven’t appeared in a movie or TV show together since Flirting, the pair have remained thick as thieves and have been friends for nearly 40 years.

Thick as thieves. (Getty) (Credit: (Getty))

Both actresses have been through difficult times in their lives, like when Nicole Kidman divorced Tom Cruise and when Naomi Watts separated from Liev Schreiber, but the pair had each other to help them through.

Now both of them are happily married, and we can’t help but wonder if Keith Urban and Billy Crudup are besties now too.

Nicole and Naomi are often seen together at awards shows where they always support each other, and also frequently feature on both of their Instagram pages.

Most recently, Naomi posted a photo of her with Nicole in honour of her 56th birthday on 20 June 2023.

“Happy birthday my darling friend 🎉 here’s to more years of deep friendship and fun adventures. Love you to the moon. So grateful for your love and support. 💥💕,” Naomi wrote.

“Dynamic duo 😍😍,” Aussie actress Teresa Palmer commented, and we couldn’t agree more.

They’ve been friends for nearly 40 years! (Getty) (Credit: (Getty))

Nicole and Naomi have also expressed their desire to make another movie together!

Speaking to Good Day New York, Naomi said she’d love to make a movie with Nicole, even just so that they could spend more time together.

“We’ve been talking about it for too long, we’ve gotta make it happen. Now that we’re getting to the age where it’s like, we just want to spend more time with each other. Let’s just get on a set, so we can have good, lengthy conversations on a daily basis and share meals,” Naomi shared.

While there’s currently no specific project in the works just yet, the actresses are keeping their eyes peeled for the “right piece of material”. Whatever they end up creating, count us in.

It’s clear the pair of Aussie blonde bombshells are inseparable, and we’re sure they’ll be besties for life.