Angelina Jolie is one of the most notable and successful actresses in the world, with a career that has spanned decades.

Advertisement

Her personal life has also been extremely high-profile, with fans having a particular interest in her relationship status and life off-screen.

Since her separation from Brad Pitt in 2016, Angelina Jolie’s love life has remained under wraps, with the actress saying she wants to focus on her children.

A source told People in 2018 that despite lots of speculation about her relationship status, she wasn’t interested in dating anyone at the time.

“She isn’t dating anyone and won’t be for a very long time. She is focused on her children and their needs,” the insider said.

Advertisement

But who has she been romantically linked to in years past? Here, we look back at Angelina Jolie’s relationship history.

(Credit: Getty)

Jonny Lee Miller

Angelina met English actor Jonny Lee Miller on the set of Hackers in 1995, and their relationship progressed extremely quickly.

They tied the knot in a small civil ceremony in 1996, however they separated one year later due to their work schedules making it difficult for them to spend quality time together.

Advertisement

They officially divorced in 1999, but Angelina has often spoken fondly of her first husband, calling him a “solid man and a solid friend” in 2003.

She was even spotted out for dinner with her former spouse in 2005, with a source saying, “There was quite a lot of laughing. They were all clearly enjoying themselves.”

(Credit: Getty)

Jenny Shimizu

Angelina confessed she “fell in love with” her Foxfire costar Jenny Shimizu “the first second [she] saw her.”

Advertisement

The pair met around the same time Angelina met Jonny, with the actress reportedly telling Girlfriends Magazine, “I probably would have married Jenny Shimizu if I hadn’t married my husband.”

Angelina allegedly added that Jenny “could have been a deep love.”

(Credit: Getty)

Billy Bob Thornton

After finalising her divorce from Jonny in 1999, Angelina met fellow actor Billy Bob Thornton while filming Pushing Tin.

Advertisement

Like her first marriage, the relationship evolved quickly and the couple eloped in Las Vegas in 2000, shortly after Billy ended his engagement to Laura Dern.

In 2001, the pair were infamously spotted wearing vials of each other’s blood, and Angelina even got a tattoo of her then-spouse’s name on her arm.

A year later, the couple announced they were adopting a child, son Maddox, from Cambodia. However, they later filed for divorce that same year.

Angelina subsequently had her tattoo removed and replaced with the coordinates of her kids’ birthplaces.

Advertisement

Despite their split, the pair have remained civil, with Billy continuing to say only good things about his ex-wife. In 2018, he even said they’d “probably still be together” if it wasn’t for their “different lifestyles.”

“Hers is a global lifestyle and mine is an agoraphobic lifestyle. There was a different path in life we wanted to take,” he shared.

(Credit: Getty)

Val Kilmer

Angelina was next linked to Val Kilmer in 2004. Rumours about their potential romance began to swirl when filming Alexander.

Advertisement

Neither party has ever confirmed their romance, but in Val’s 2020 memoir I’m Your Huckleberry, he divulged that he had a crush on Angelina.

“I couldn’t wait to kiss Angie, buy her a Gulfstream jet and have a V+J painted in rainbow glory on the tail,” he wrote.

“She had recently adopted her first child, Maddox, and the paparazzi were obsessed with this postmodern Madonna, the perfect picture of unapproachable stardom and impossibly chic maternal instinct.”

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is undoubtedly Angelina Jolie’s most notable relationship, and the pair met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004. At the time, Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston, but they announced their split in January 2005.

Later that year, Brad joined Angelina on her trip to Ethiopia where she adopted her second child, daughter Zahara.

Zahara and Maddox’s surnames were changed to Jolie-Pitt in January 2006, and Angelina also gave birth to Shiloh in May that year.

The couple adopted son Pax in March 2007, and then welcomed twins Knox and Vivienne in July 2008.

Advertisement

After seven years together, Brad and Angelina got engaged in 2012 and were married on 23 August 2014.

However, their relationship wasn’t meant to be and Angelina filed for divorce two years later in 2016.

(Credit: Getty)

The Weeknd

In 2021, Angelina sparked romance rumours with Canadian singer The Weeknd.

Advertisement

The pair were spotted out for dinner together on two separate occasions, with a source telling People they had known each other “for some time” and bonded over their connection to Ethiopia.

The Weeknd added further fuel to the fire when he released his song Here We Go… Again in January 2022, as it included the line: “My new girl, she a movie star.”

However, neither of them addressed the rumours.

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Akala

Angelina was linked to British rapper Akala in 2024, however a source close to the actress quickly shut down any speculation that the two were an item.

The insider told People that Angelina is simply just “close friends with Akala and his partner.”

“They all work together. Angelina remains focused on her family and is not dating at this time,” the source added.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use