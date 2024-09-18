It certainly feels like there’s been a resurgence of age-gap films as of late, with the likes of Anne Hathaway’s The Idea of You and Nicole Kidman’s upcoming erotic thriller, Babygirl, just two of many to hit screens in 2024.

If you’re a fan of this trope, Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth’s upcoming Netflix movie, Lonely Planet, will be right up your alley. Here’s all the details!

The movie is set in Morocco. (Credit: Netflix)

Lonely Planet is a Netflix original romance film written and directed by Academy Award nominee Susannah Grant.

The official synopsis for the movie reads, “A reclusive novelist arrives at a writer’s retreat in Morocco, hoping the remote setting will unlock her writer’s block. While there, she meets a young man — what starts as an acquaintanceship evolves into an intoxicating, life-altering love affair.”

Check out the trailer below:

Academy Award winner Laura Dern portrays the lead character, Katherine, while Aussie heartthrob Liam Hemsworth plays her acquaintance-turned-lover, Owen.

“What drew me to the story was the exploration of identity and self-worth within relationships, especially in a world as intellectually charged as the literary scene,” Laura told Netflix.

“The dynamic between the younger man and the older, established writer intrigued me because it’s not just about romance — it’s about finding someone who truly sees and understands you, which is something deeply human and relatable.”

Speaking about working with Laura, Liam said, “Sharing scenes with Laura Dern was an absolute privilege. She has this remarkable talent for drawing you in, making every moment feel intimate and real.”

The film lands on Netflix in October. (Credit: Netflix)

In addition to two big Hollywood names, the cast of Lonely Planet also includes Diana Silvers. Younes Boucif, Adirano Giannini, and Rachida Brakni.

Lonely Planet releases worldwide on Netflix on 11 October 2024. Will you be tuning in?