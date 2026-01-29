The best TV shows to curb the Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 craving if you’ve already binged it

If you’re a diehard Bridgerton, it’s fair to assume that you may have already binged the first four episodes of Bridgerton Season Four, part one. After all, the ton is calling! Who can blame you?

The only downside to binging your favourite show is that you have to wait longer before the next instalment.

So, while we wait for Season Four part two of Bridgerton to drop on February 26, we’ve compiled a list of all the TV shows similar to Bridgerton.

Whether it is the Regency era, romance or dramatic affairs that lured you into watching Bridgerton, we’ve got all genres covered. Continue scrolling to read our suggestions.

(Image: Prime Video) My Lady Jane Prime Video More historically accurate sources will tell the unfortunate story of Lady Jane – who was executed in the 16th century. However, the Prime Video series titled My Lady Jane has more of a ‘what if’ storyline. What if Lady Jane wasn’t a damsel in distress? What if she wasn’t executed due to the plotting of the men around her? Adding to the unexpected storyline, is the element of fantasy! And like any show worth watching, the romantic tension between Jane and Lord Guildford Dudley is unparalleled. The cast includes Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel, Anna Chancellor, Rob Brydon, Dominic Cooper (known for Mamma Mia), Kate O’Flynn and Henry Ashton. Stream My Lady Jane on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial. (Image: Apple TV+) The Buccaneers Apple TV+ Obvious answer number one is historical drama, The Buccaneers (2023) created by Katherine Jakeways and based on the famously unfinished 1938 novel by Edith Wharton. Similarly to Bridgerton, The Buccaneers is set in the 1870s where five young American women are sent to London to secure a husband – and a title of course – after New York society turned its back on them. The cast comprises of Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, Christina Hendricks and many more. The first and only season so far of The Buccaneers is available for streaming on Apple TV+. Stream The Buccaneers on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial. Reign Apple TV+ While this one doesn’t feature women entering society to wed, it does have that historical value where a young Mary, Queen of Scots, weds France’s Prince Francis – a marriage that was arranged since children. Pining, jealously, drama and time working against them – the relationship between Francis and Mary is one viewers will want to see to the end. The historical drama features four seasons, starring two of Australia’s own Adelaide Kane, Caitlin Stasey. Additionally, Toby Regbo, Torrance Coombs, Megan Follows and Calina Sinden. Reign is available for streaming on Apple TV+ and Stan in Australia. Stream Reign on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial. Advertisement (Image: Netflix) Queen Charlotte Netflix This mini-series seems like a no-brainer but it had to be included in the roundup. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story released in 2023 is a prequel spin-off exploring the young queen’s marriage to King George of England. An epic love story with twist and turns that no one saw coming. Cast for Queen Charlotte includes Adjoa Andoh, India Amarteifio, Golda Rosheuvel, Ruth Gemmell, Corey Mylchreest and Arsema Thomas. Queen Charlotte is available for streaming on Netflix in Australia. (Image: Prime Video) Maxton Hall Prime Video If you don’t mind dubbed TV, German series Maxton Hall could be a great binge-worthy watch to cure the Bridgerton hangover. Quick-witted student Ruby accidently witnesses a secret at school when arrogant millionaire heir James attempts to silence her. Just like Bridgerton, there is pining, jealously, and tension! Maxton Hall, starring Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten is available for streaming on Prime Video in Australia. Stream Maxton Hall on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial. (Image: Starz) Outlander Apple TV+ This very show ignited the deadly Scotsman obsession for thousands of women across the globe. While this doesn’t feature the soft glamour, beautiful dresses and overall cleanliness of Bridgerton, Outlander does have an epic romance for the ages. Nurse Claire Beauchamp Randall is suddenly transported back in time to 1743 Scotland where she meets the rugged and handsome Highland warrior, Jamie Fraser. Being a woman in this time came with its challenges, but being a woman forced to adjust to very different gender roles was an entirely different battle. Meaning stubborn and hot-headed Claire is often getting into trouble – cue heroic saving from Jamie! Starring Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Duncan Lacroix, Sophie Skelton, Graham McTavish, and many more. Outlander is available for streaming on Apple TV+ and Netflix. Stream Outlander on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

