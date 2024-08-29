Ian Thorpe is known and loved as one of Australia’s most successful Olympians.

The 41-year-old sporting icon captured the heart of the nation at the height of his swimming career – but what is he up to now?

Ian at the Athens 2004 Olympics. (Image: Getty)

Affectionately known as “Thorpey” or “Thorpedo”, Ian has maintained a key role in Australian swimming over the years.

Since his retirement in 2006, Ian has frequently commentated on races at pinnacle events such as the Australian Swimming Trials, World Aquatics Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Olympic Games.

Fans of swimming have been vocal about just how much they love hearing Thorpey commentate, and the in-depth analysis and recaps he provides.

“Watched the replay of Titmus about 10 times this arvo. How good is Ian Thorpe in comms? Great insight, and hearing his voice shake as it gets closer and Titmus gets over the top of Ledecky is goosebump inducing. How good is sport?!,” one X user wrote of his commentary at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Ian is part of the commentary team for the 2024 Olympics. (Image: Instagram)

Ian once again gearing provided his expert analysis at the Paris 2024 Olympics, giving fans impressive and clear insights into the races.

He joined forces with an expert commentary team, including fellow former swimmer and childhood friend Giaan Rooney.

“[We] basically grew up together – we are the same age and swam on the same teams. When we have the chance to get together, it’s like seeing a cousin. Our conversation picks up where we left off,” Ian told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2023 of their friendship.

Loading the player...

But commentary isn’t the only thing Thorpey’s been up to since he retired from swimming, he’s also dabbled in a bit of media work too.

In 2017, he presented a documentary called Bullied on ABC, and in 2021 he competed in Celebrity MasterChef Australia.

He’s no stranger to cooking, and has also released two cookbooks: Cook For Your Life, and Eat Well Now.

In 2024, Ian will be participating in The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition alongside his childhood friend, Christian Miranda.

Thorpey competed in Celebrity MasterChef in 2021. (Image: Channel 10)

As for his love life, he keeps things quite private. Most recently, Ian told the Sydney Morning Herald that he was single in August 2023, and it appears that is still the case today

“I have always been a relationships kind of guy. At the moment I am single and looking. If I find the right person, I do plan to settle down and would consider starting a family. My upbringing is very focused around family and I’d like to take part in that if it happens for me,” he told the publication.

Ian was most recently in a relationship with Ryan Channing, an Australian model and entrepreneur.

The exact timeline of their relationship is unknown, but it’s believed they were together from 2015 to 2019. Ryan tragically and unexpectedly passed away in Bali in 2022.

Ian and his former partner Ryan Channing. (Image: Getty)

Ian came out as homosexual in 2014, stating, “I’m comfortable saying I’m a gay man. And I don’t want people to feel the same way I did. You can grow up, you can be comfortable and you can be gay.”

He added “I am telling the world that I am gay… and I hope this makes it easier for others now, and even if you’ve held it in for years, it feels easier to get it out.”

He’s also been a huge advocate and spokesperson for LGBTQAI+ athletes.