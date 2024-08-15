  •  
Meet the 11 teams joining The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition 2024

Let the race begin.
Comedians, musicians, reality television stars and sporting legends have been gathered once again for The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition 2024.

Host Beau Ryan has gathered 11 celebrity teams of racers and their loved ones to travel across the world all in the hopes of winning the ultimate prize – $100,000 for their chosen charity.

So who are the unfortunate celebrities being taken away from their lives of luxury to sweat, stress and panic?

Below we’ve listed the contestants competing in The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition 2024.

Chloe Logarzo & Emily Gielnik – Matildas Teammates

Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa & Logan Tuivasa – Brothers 

Pete Helliar & Bridget Helliar – Married 

Natalie Bassingthwaighte & Melinda Sheldrick – Sisters

Luke McGregor & Julie McGregor – Son & Mother

Jett Kenny & Lily Brown – Couple

Ian Thorpe & Christian Miranda – Childhood Mates

Havana Brown & Stephanie Wood – Best Friends

Cyrell Paule & Eden Dally – Couple

Billy Brownless & Oscar Brownless – Father & Son

Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley – Married Country Singers 

