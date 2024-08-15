Comedians, musicians, reality television stars and sporting legends have been gathered once again for The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition 2024.
Host Beau Ryan has gathered 11 celebrity teams of racers and their loved ones to travel across the world all in the hopes of winning the ultimate prize – $100,000 for their chosen charity.
So who are the unfortunate celebrities being taken away from their lives of luxury to sweat, stress and panic?
Below we’ve listed the contestants competing in The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition 2024.
Chloe Logarzo & Emily Gielnik – Matildas Teammates
Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa & Logan Tuivasa – Brothers
Pete Helliar & Bridget Helliar – Married
Natalie Bassingthwaighte & Melinda Sheldrick – Sisters
Luke McGregor & Julie McGregor – Son & Mother
Jett Kenny & Lily Brown – Couple
Ian Thorpe & Christian Miranda – Childhood Mates
Havana Brown & Stephanie Wood – Best Friends
Cyrell Paule & Eden Dally – Couple
Billy Brownless & Oscar Brownless – Father & Son
Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley – Married Country Singers