The Amazing Race Australia has long been a fan favourite show, with viewers loving not only the awe-inspiring destinations, but also the intensity and emotion that comes along with it.

In 2024, host Beau Ryan says fans should expect lots of “drama.”

This year’s cast is star-studded. (Credit: Ten)

Crossing continents and travelling to corners of the world they’ve only dreamed of, this year’s Amazing Race contestants will be embarking on the ultimate adventure.

The best part? 2024 has a star-studded list of 11 celebrities who will be joined by one of their loved ones in the hopes of winning $100,000 for their chosen charity.

“The cast are super determined this year. Not that they haven’t been before but they’re really driven and competitive this year and it’s a good group of people,” Beau Ryan told TV WEEK of this year’s contestants.

The 2024 cast includes Olympic swimmer Ian Thorpe, comedian Luke McGregor, singer and actress Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Matildas stars Chloe Logarzo and Emily Gielnik, UFC fighter Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa, TV presenter Peter Helliar, model Jett Kenny, DJ Havana Brown, reality stars Cyrell Paule and Eden Dally, AFL player Billy Brownless, and country singers Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley.

Beau was most excited about meeting Chloe, Emily and Bam Bam. (Credit: Ten)

Out of all these cast members, it was Matildas players Chloe Logarzo and Emily Gielnik as well as UFC fighter Bam Bam that Beau was most excited to meet.

“I like the Matildas. I mean who doesn’t? They just are on a pedestal, they’re Australia’s sporting team so the Matildas obviously hold a special spot.

“Then there’s Bam Bam – he is an animal. He’s a beast and he’s super competitive, and [is] representing a wonderful charity with his brother.”

“I mean everyone [is great]. We do have a lot of different seriously talented people in the industry but those were the ones where I was like ‘okay, I might need to get something signed after for my daughter.’”

Beau is hosting the show again in 2024. (Credit: Ten)

According to Beau, the destinations this year are next level, and the contestants are up for any challenges thrown at them in every city.

They head to Africa, South America, and Asia this season, so “it’s really got everything. All the different conditions, people from all walks of life and really good challenges and a really good cast,” the 39-year-old host shared.

As for his personal favourite destination, Africa is top of the list.

“I’m very lucky I do this for a job. I’ve travelled to every continent, I’ve been everywhere – but Africa is just, it’s special.

“The people are so beautiful and warm and generous and loving. They’ve got a great culture and obviously they’ve got the animals there as well. So Africa is next level,” he explained.

The Amazing Race Australia 2024: Celebrity Edition premieres Monday, 9 September at 7.30pm on 10 and 10Play.