Married at First Sight tests couples compatibility throughout the eight-week experiment.

In the 2025 season of MAFS we have already seen images of Billy and Awhina of what appeared to be a very cosy date in Perth, even though they were initially coupled with Sierah and Adrian.

Now another couple has been spotted by Pulse Tasmania at the Launceston Cup!

Jacqui and Clint at the recent dinner party. (Credit: Channel 9)

Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice have been seen in Tasmania for their first appearance together after rumours had been swirling.

According to Daily Mail, Jacqui and Clint had moved on together in early February, as “Jacqui has reportedly resigned from her job in Sydney and relocated to Tasmania to be with Clint,” the article stated.

The pair are currently still members of the experiment, with Jacqui, 29, partnered up with Ryan, 36.

Despite a tumultuous relationship with a rollercoaster of emotions, Jacqui and Ryan seem to be going strong after the recent dinner party on Wednesday night.

However, with these pictures airing, Jacqui has also teased her current relationship status in an Instagram story.

(Credit: Instagram)

“I am currently in a relationship with a person who was exactly what I asked for – someone kind, considerate, a great man, and intelligent. Sometimes miracles happen because today I am in fact in happy and in a loving long term relationship!”

So when will Jacqui’s new beau be revealed?

Clint’s current partner Lauren on Married at First Sight. (Credit: Channel 9)

Meanwhile, Lauren and Clint have started their Married at First Sight journey after Lauren was previously coupled up with Eliot.

Seemingly going well, the pair made it through the first dinner party successfully, “I feel good about walking into the dinner party with Clint, I mean we are building a friendship – he’s very easy to hang out with, get along with,” Lauren had shared.

Clint, a 43-year-old successful pro golfer and business owner from Tasmania, had been all in with Lauren, calling her out to be “the prettiest woman in the room.”

However, with the images at the Launceston Cup speaking differently, and the event occurring in Clint’s home town, will this be Married at First Sight’s second couple swap?

Keep an eye out here to find out.

