Home Entertainment Married at First Sight

Bombshell photos of Married at First Sight couple Jacqui and Clint may mean another new couple swap!

Could this be the second couple swap?
annabel lane

Married at First Sight tests couples compatibility throughout the eight-week experiment.

In the 2025 season of MAFS we have already seen images of Billy and Awhina of what appeared to be a very cosy date in Perth, even though they were initially coupled with Sierah and Adrian.

Now another couple has been spotted by Pulse Tasmania at the Launceston Cup!

Jacqui Married at first sight
Jacqui and Clint at the recent dinner party. (Credit: Channel 9)

Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice have been seen in Tasmania for their first appearance together after rumours had been swirling.

According to Daily Mail, Jacqui and Clint had moved on together in early February, as “Jacqui has reportedly resigned from her job in Sydney and relocated to Tasmania to be with Clint,” the article stated.

The pair are currently still members of the experiment, with Jacqui, 29, partnered up with Ryan, 36.

Despite a tumultuous relationship with a rollercoaster of emotions, Jacqui and Ryan seem to be going strong after the recent dinner party on Wednesday night.

However, with these pictures airing, Jacqui has also teased her current relationship status in an Instagram story.

Jacqui Burfoot
(Credit: Instagram)

“I am currently in a relationship with a person who was exactly what I asked for – someone kind, considerate, a great man, and intelligent. Sometimes miracles happen because today I am in fact in happy and in a loving long term relationship!”

So when will Jacqui’s new beau be revealed?

Lauren Married at first sight
Clint’s current partner Lauren on Married at First Sight. (Credit: Channel 9)
Meanwhile, Lauren and Clint have started their Married at First Sight journey after Lauren was previously coupled up with Eliot.

Seemingly going well, the pair made it through the first dinner party successfully, “I feel good about walking into the dinner party with Clint, I mean we are building a friendship – he’s very easy to hang out with, get along with,” Lauren had shared.

Clint, a 43-year-old successful pro golfer and business owner from Tasmania, had been all in with Lauren, calling her out to be “the prettiest woman in the room.”

However, with the images at the Launceston Cup speaking differently, and the event occurring in Clint’s home town, will this be Married at First Sight’s second couple swap?

Keep an eye out here to find out.

Annabel Lane

After studying a Bachelor of Communications and Media, majoring in Journalism at The University of Wollongong, Annabel began her career in media in 2022. She is currently a digital content producer for Woman's Day. When she's not covering the latest entertainment news, she can be found at the beach, nestled up reading or binge watching her favourite reality tv show

