It’s been one of the worst kept secrets of Married At First Sight this year.

However, Woman’s Day has finally obtained exclusive picture proof that Jacqui Burfoot, 29, and Clint Rice, 44, are officially on!

Jacqui and Clint are seen for the first time as a couple. (Credit: ARE MEDIA/PHILLIP CASTLETON)

The new MAFS couple, who were both married to different partners on the marriage experiment, were spotted enjoying a sunshine-filled coffee date in Tasmania’s Launceston late last week.

Looking loved-up and without a care in the world, Jacqui and Clint were seen cuddling up on their morning walk through the bush before stopping for a coffee at a local cafe.

The pair were even seen sharing a kiss as they sat down to enjoy their beverages before making their way back to their car.

The pair stopped for a quick hug as they made their way through the woodlands. (Credit: ARE MEDIA/PHILLIP CASTLETON)

The couple looked loved-up and carefree following Clint’s sensational exit from the marriage experiment on Sunday (Credit: ARE MEDIA/PHILLIP CASTLETON)

The sighting comes as Clint and his TV wife Lauren Hall, 37, officially bowed out of the experiment on Sunday night, after a week of high drama played out at the couple’s retreat.

And in a live social media Q&A, Jacqui confirmed she’s happily moved on from TV hubby Ryan Donnelly, 36.

“I’m an 11/10 for life happiness and satisfaction. I feel like I’m living my dream life and I’m so happy to be with someone that is genuine, down to earth and loves the outdoors like me,” Jacqui said.

It is said that Jacqui relocated to Tasmania in early February and has since moved in with Clint at his palatial home in Riverside.

Following Clint’s exit from MAFS on Sunday, the couple appear to be happy to be seen out in public. (Credit: ARE MEDIA/PHILLIP CASTLETON)

Jacqui and Clint were seen sharing a kiss at the local coffee shop (Credit: ARE MEDIA/PHILLIP CASTLETON)

The images are in stark contrast to Jacqui’s storyline that is currently playing out on-air, however it seemed the star was keen to distance herself from the show right from the beginning after she went rogue on Instagram and announced she had split from Ryan and found love elsewhere.

“I am currently in a relationship with a person who was exactly what I asked for – someone kind, considerate, a great man, and intelligent,” she wrote just two weeks into the experiment.

“Sometimes miracles happen because today I am in fact happy and in a loving long term relationship!”

This isn’t the first time a MAFS couple have swapped partners, the day after Billy Belcher left the experiment, the English lad was spotted out on a date with Awhina Rutene in Perth.

While Clint exited the experiment on Sunday, Jacqui is still ‘married’ to her on-screen husband Ryan on the show.

