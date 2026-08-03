Is Wyatt a paid actor? The Block contestant sets the record straight

The Block’s glamorous Gold Coast couple, Chantel and Wyatt, are expected to be the most divisive and dramatic team on this year’s season.

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Between their influencer good looks, sculpted physiques and personal trainer backgrounds, they’re a hard couple to miss. But apparently Wyatt is no stranger to the spotlight — he’s an actor with big dreams.

On The Block, Wyatt mentioned in passing that he’s done some acting work in the past.

On his Instagram bio, he details that his acting career is managed by Queensland modelling agency GLASS.

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Of course, as is the case when any reality star has an acting background, fans will question whether they were cast on a reality show as a paid actor. Woman’s Day spoke to Wyatt about his acting roots and he revealed he’s mostly been appearing as an extra. “I’ve done a bunch of background work in some TV shows… but no big roles in them,” he said,

These include a background role in Apple TV series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, a small feature film Big Sister, close-up work as a gym goer in Epilogue, a role in Russell Crowe’s The Get Out and a kids’ comedy coming at the end of the year.

Wyatt also reveals that he has done “stand-in work for actors like Alan Ritchson on a couple of occasions.”

Wyatt’s Hollywood cameo with Russell!

While he’ll be beamed out across our TV screens for the next three months, Wyatt landed a role as a featured extra in Russell Crowe’s 2026 crime thriller and dark comedy The Get Out.

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Wyatt told Woman’s Day he plays a bouncer in the movie, which was filmed on the Gold Coast in 2025.

Apart from Rusty and Wyatt, the film also stars Teresa Palmer, Nina Dobrev, Aaron Paul and Luke Evans.

Why did Chantel and Wyatt want to do The Block?

Chantel and Wyatt on The Block 2026. Credit: Nine.

So how did Wyatt end up on The Block? Appearing on the renovation show has been a lifelong ambition for his partner, The Block superfan Chantel, but she had been waiting to find the right teammate. “I haven’t had a good partner to go on the show with until now,” she said.

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Wyatt is also a longtime fan, watching the renovation series with his mother during his teenage years. The pair are confident they will be strong contenders. “We are very competitive, so will definitely take feedback on board. But we want to win, so we don’t love it when things don’t go our way,” says Chantel.

Ahead of The Block premiere week, TV WEEK spoke to Chantel and Wyatt about their experience on the reality show.

“It was honestly way more stressful than [I thought],” Wyatt said. “I don’t have any trade background, so coming into it – the first two or three weeks were learning all the terminology, what I needed to order, the process, the steps. That was absolutely stressful.”

Chantel added that Wyatt quickly found his groove. “The first four weeks there was a lot on me, but then he picked it up super quick. This is my background, so I had to help him, and the trades were helping him too – it all just worked out.”

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