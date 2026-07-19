Are Farmer Jarrad and Brodie still together? Insider reveals why their relationship works

In a shocking plot-twist on Farmer Wants A Wife, Jarrad chose Brodie as his final pick, with initial front-runner Yvonne breaking things off with Jarrad after her friends and family visit.

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While Yvonne got in to end things with Jarrad first, his bond with Brodie was undeniable during her hometown visit, with Jarrad labelling her as “genuine and the real deal”.

“I want you to know you’re enough, and Brodie I choose you and I’m falling in love with you,” an emotional Jarrad said during the finale episode.

Brodie and Jarrad during the Farmer Wants A Wife finale. (Credit: Seven)

Brodie was a dark horse in the competition, not getting much airtime until the final episodes, where Jarrad admitted he and Brodie had shared the most off-camera kisses.

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Yvonne opens up about Brodie and Farmer Jarrad’s relationship

Yvonne told Woman’s Day that she initially perceived Jarrad and Brodie’s connection as just a good friendship, and it was only at the black-tie dinner that she realised their bond had become deeper.

The true frustration, according to Yvonne, wasn’t just the eventual demise of her relationship with Jarrad, but Jarrad’s complete “inability to just be honest”. She recalled confronting him directly at the farm fair, begging for transparency, only to receive evasive answers.

“He had actually seen me crying, and still didn’t approach me to discuss it,” she reveals. “It’s him in front of the cameras, wanting to show his best self, rather than developing a connection with me in a genuine, organic setting.”

Yvonne seemed like the frontrunner the whole time. (Credit: Seven)

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Yvonne said she hasn’t spoken to Jarrad since the finale. “That’s his business,” she said.

But what we do know is that there’s no bad blood between Brodie and Yvonne.

“I talk to all the girls,” Yvonne told Woman’s Day, saying all of Jarrad’s ladies planned to meet up post-show for a catchup.

Are Farmer Jarrad and Brodie still together?

As we eagerly await the reunion, speculation is mounting about whether any of the couples actually made it work in the outside world.

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Little is known about whether Farmer Jarrad and Brodie are still together, but a source close to the show told Woman’s Day that Brodie has all the qualities that Jarrad was looking for.

“She’s a nuturing, stable and consistent person,” the source said, before alluding to the fact that Jarrad and Brodie may still be going strong, despite the dramas of watching the show back.

“It’s difficult to watch the show back and watch your man make out with other girls,” our source added. “I know that’s been hard.”

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