‘It felt like just a job’: Insider’s bombshell comment sparks Farmer Wants A Wife host speculation

Farmer Wants A Wife could be on the verge of its biggest shakeup yet.

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After a season that’s left even the show’s own alumni uneasy, questions are swirling about whether host Natalie Gruzlewski‘s future on the reality juggernaut is as secure as fans assume.

Now, an exclusive source close to production has revealed the real reason a new face might be brought in.

(Credit: Seven)

“Nat was great, but it felt like just a job,” the insider tells us. “She would arrive, get her lines through her ear piece, and then head home. It didn’t feel like she wanted to know more. There’s nothing wrong with how Nat works, just a new host that wants to be more involved could be interesting.”

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It’s a telling comment that lines up with growing chatter that Seven is quietly auditioning Better Homes and Gardens favourite Johanna Griggs for the role.

Joh, who runs a farm in the Hunter Valley with husband Todd Huggins, has reportedly long been touted internally as a natural fit.

“Joh loves storytelling and connecting with everyday Australians,” an insider recently told New Idea. “People around the network have been joking for years that she’d be perfect helping farmers find love.”

And with Joh said to be “television gold” at Seven, sources suggest there’s no shortage of doors that would open for her if she wanted a change of pace. “If she decides she’s ready for a change, there aren’t many doors at Seven that wouldn’t open for her,” the source told the outlet.

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(Credit: Instagram)

A season under review

The host speculation comes as Channel Seven reportedly reviews everything from casting to the hosting chair itself, following a season that’s drawn criticism for leaning harder into drama than romance.

Industry sources say the network is questioning why so few of this year’s farmers are believed to have found lasting love – and whether the show’s shift in tone is to blame.

Farmer Wants A Wife alumni Will Simpson and Jess Cova, who met and fell in love on the show, admit they’ve barely watched the current season, but what they have seen hasn’t sit right.

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“It’s taken a really weird turn, it’s just not what it was like when we went through it,” Jess recently told Woman’s Day. With their own relationship so closely tied to the show’s legacy, she says watching it head in a different direction feels like it’s been “tainted.”

Will, who understands the pressures networks face, says he gets why producers chase drama – even if it’s not for him. “It’s their job to sell and to get views, so we understand that, but it’s probably not up our alley at the moment the way it’s all going,” he says.

Jess says the feedback isn’t just coming from her – fans have been reaching out in droves. “I’ve had so many messages from people who’ve followed us since the early days literally saying how sad it is that the show has turned this way and they’re not going to watch it,” she says.

(Credit: Seven)

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What happens next?

At the time of publication, Seven has made no official comment on any changes to Farmer Wants A Wife, and Natalie Gruzlewski’s future on the show remains unconfirmed.

But with a fresh wave of scrutiny over the show’s direction, it seems the Farmer Wants A Wife rumour mill is only just getting started.

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