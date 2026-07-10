EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife favourites call for the show to change direction: ‘It’s not what it was’

Farmer Wants A Wife could be set for its biggest overhaul yet, with Channel Seven reportedly reviewing everything from casting to the host’s chair after a season that’s left even former stars uneasy.

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According to industry sources who spoke to Sky News, the network is questioning why so few of this year’s farmers appear to have found lasting love – and whether the show’s heavy focus on drama is to blame.

Now, former contestant Keeley Rankin, who found love with Farmer Corey Manwaring last year, and Farmer Will Simpson and Jess Cova from the 2022 season, have opened up to Woman’s Day about the show’s new direction.

(Credit: Seven)

“Go back to basics”

Keeley says the show needs to return to casting for compatibility rather than conflict.

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“I think Farmer needs to go back to casting people based on their compatibility rather than their ability to be produced and create drama,” she tells us.

She says the drama seen this season – particularly involving controversial contestant Miranda Chopping – has been disappointing, and that the show’s current format leaves audiences without a real connection to the farmers or their lives.

“Where is the farm work? Where are the ladies’ storylines? I feel like we know so little about the farmers, their farms and their ladies,” she says, adding that the constant “catty” framing makes it hard for viewers to root for anyone.

Keeley believes the answer is simple: more authenticity and less manufactured drama.

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“With more authentic tweaks the show can continue its legacy of producing lasting relationships,” she says.

She also questions whether contestants are being given a genuine chance to connect at all, pointing to rumours that this year’s cast had limited phone access and little unsupervised time with the farmers.

“I think missing out on really getting to know someone without the awkwardness of a whole production crew watching you would contribute to this outcome,” she says.

(Credit: Seven)

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“It’s taken a really weird turn”

Couple Will and Jess, who also found each other on the show, say they’ve barely watched recent seasons – and admit what they have seen doesn’t sit right.

“It’s taken a really weird turn, it’s just not what it was like when we went through it,” Jess says, adding that because their own relationship is so tied to the show, watching it head in a different direction feels uncomfortable and as though it’s been “tainted”.

Will says he understands the pressure networks are under to chase ratings and even felt it himself.

“It’s their job to sell and to get views, so we understand that, but it’s probably not up our alley at the moment the way it’s all going,” he says.

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Jess says fans have flooded her inbox with the same worry.

“I’ve had so many messages from people who’ve followed us since the early days literally saying how sad it is that the show has turned this way and they’re not going to watch it,” she says.

She admits some scenes – including the blindfolded physical chemistry test task – made her uncomfortable to watch, questioning how parents would explain them to their children if they were watching, and says she doesn’t blame the contestants – just the production choices around them.

Despite it all, both say they’d tune back in if the show found its way back to its roots.

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“If it went more wholesome again, it is a show that’s seen couples actually coming out on top,” Jess says, adding she still loves watching the farming side of it all. “I guess too if it went more wholesome again… I feel like there would be a lot of viewers out there.”

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