EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife star Keeley calls out Miranda’s ‘mean girl’ behaviour

Former Farmer Wants A Wife contestant Keeley Rankin has seen firsthand how quickly farm life can turn competitive – and week two of the series showed just that.

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Watching the 2026 season unfold from her new home with Farmer Corey in Biloela, Keeley had plenty to say about the drama unfolding across five very different farms – from concerning behaviour on Zac’s property, to jealousy brewing on Jarrad’s, to a rift on Dylan’s.

This season, she’s unpacking it all exclusively for Woman’s Day. Here’s what she made of week two.

(Credit: Seven)

MIRANDA IS MAKING WAVES

If there was one name dominating the conversation this week, it was Miranda – and not always for the right reasons. Keeley says the tension surrounding her is hard to ignore.

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“We are watching a lot of the ladies be quite uncomfortable with what Miranda is saying and how she’s behaving,” she tells Woman’s Day. And while Keeley acknowledges that some friction is inevitable when a group of women are all dating the same person, she believes Miranda’s situation goes a step further.

“I definitely think a lot of this behavior is being driven by personality clashes,” she says, “and I do think that no matter what you do, you cannot prepare yourself to make friends with people and then inevitably watch them date the person that you like.”

The good news for the women on the receiving end is it sounds like Zac may be starting to connect the dots. “Zac does appear to be becoming privy to Miranda’s drama, particularly with Maya,” Keeley notes, adding that it’s likely to affect Miranda’s standing on the farm. She’s also keeping an eye on Grace, who doesn’t appear to be coping well with the atmosphere.

As for Maya – who Keeley flagged as a dark horse to watch last week – she’s staying firmly in her corner.

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(Credit: Seven)

JEALOUSY ON JARRAD’S FARM

Not all of this week’s tension was cause for concern. On Jarrad’s farm, Keeley says what’s brewing between Yvonne and Carly is entirely understandable.

“I think that there’s some really innocent and normal jealousy happening on Jarrad’s farm,” she says. “It’s hard, I won’t lie, watching someone go on a date with a person that you’ve just gone on a date with.”

She’s not reading too much into it – but she is watching closely to see how it all plays out.

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It’s been a rocky start for Farmer Jason, with several women leaving on their own terms. But Keeley isn’t too worried about him.

“Poor Jason, a lot of his ladies had to leave on their own accord,” she says. “I think he’ll be okay – he seems quite smitten with Poppy and quite keen on Logan too.” She’s looking forward to watching his love story continue to develop.

(Credit: Seven)

ALEX IS ON THE RIGHT TRACK

After a bumpy moment with Eddy – with the pair discovering they have conflicting religious beliefs – Farmer Alex seems to have smoothed things over. Keeley says his farm is shaping up to be one of the more harmonious ones this season.

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“Farmer Alex had a bit of conflict with Eddy early on, they seemed to really move past that quickly,” she says, “and then he had a great date with Suzannah, so his girls are kind of doing really well together.”

Her verdict? “I think that he’s on a really good trajectory.”

It wouldn’t be Farmer Wants A Wife without at least one date that doesn’t quite land – and this week, that honour went to Farmer Dylan‘s football session. Not everyone was as enthusiastic as he’d hoped.

“Poor Dylan just wanted to play football with his girls and only Renae backed him up,” Keeley says. “It does look like both Scarlett and in particular Ally have a bit of making up to do on that front to continue progressing their connections with him.”

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HOPING FOR LESS DRAMA

After a week heavy on conflict and personality clashes, Keeley is ready for the season to shift gears.

“I’m looking forward to hopefully seeing some more connections as we move forward,” she says, “and hopefully a little bit less activity that’s in the mean girl realm – so let’s hope for that next week.”

(Credit: Seven)

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