“Embarrassing to watch”: Farmer Wants A Wife faces backlash as fans threaten boycotting show

Farmer Wants A Wife has been beloved by Aussie audiences for years, earning a reputation as the wholesome antidote to reality TV’s usual toxic drama.

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Since its premiere back in 2007, the franchise has been a genuine matchmaking powerhouse, boasting over 20 successful relationships, including marriages and engagements, and a small army of Farmer babies.

But as the 2026 season kicks off, fans are threatening to turn off the show early, worried that overproduced drama and conflict between the girls will get in the way of the wholesome show they’ve grown to adore.

Following a dramatic season premiere filled with high-stakes tension and an influx of glamorous “city girls” ready to give farm life a crack, Farmer viewers are terrified their favourite show is trading country charm for dramatic Married At First Sight tactics.

Farmer Wants A Wife fans predict heartbreak for farmers

Farmer Wants A Wife 2026 cast

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The backlash on social media has been swift and brutal.

Long-time viewers have flooded Facebook, claiming the casting department has swapped genuine country hopefuls for “influencer” wannabes, based on how glamorous the women look this season.

“When I see the bleached blondes and fake tans and eyelashes! How the devil will they survive on a farm?!” one viewer questioned.

Another agreed, fearing the genuine blokes at the centre of the show are being set up for failure: “Some girls are too high maintenance and the farmers will fall for their looks and then be heartbroken when the girls can’t cope. Some of the chicks are just not the type to be suitable for the country.”

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Is Farmer becoming too much like MAFS? Worried fans point out similarities

Drawing comparisons to MAFS, where contestants now often spend hundreds if not thousands of dollars on glam looks for dinner parties, Farmer fans have already accused the hopeful women of looking for exposure over love.

“I think the Farmers are gorgeous but some of the girls are starting to look too much like MAFS!” one fan commented, with another adding, “Another good series ruined by ladies who really have no interest in farming, they’re just after exposure… it’s a pity.”

Is Farmer Wants A Wife becoming too much like MAFS? (Credit: Seven/Nine)

With early promos hinting at drama, especially with new glamorous participants like Miranda and Cara looking to win the hearts of their farmers, fans are worried that over-the-top editing will ruin the love stories.

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“I’m not watching this season, the show has lost its ‘heart’ if i wanted to watch a ‘bitchfest’ then i could tune into MAFS!” one upset person commented, with another adding, “This show used to be a lovely show. [Now] it’s just so embarrassing to watch, there’s nothing genuine in it at all, it’s all just heavily scripted and staged to bring in the ratings.”

Despite the early backlash, we have no doubt viewers will still tune in to see the five hopeful farmers find their forever love… even if there is one main concern that is yet to be addressed.

“How does a farmer’s wife plan to keep the manicured nails? Not happening in a farm,” one person joked.

Maybe one of this season’s girls will let us know!

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Do you have any Farmer Wants A Wife stories? Get in touch at womansday@aremedia.com.au.

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