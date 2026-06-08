EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants a Wife host Natalie Gruzlewski: ‘This season is unpredictable!’

Fan favourite Natalie Gruzlewski is back in the saddle again on the new season of Farmer Wants A Wife, steering a new crop of unlucky-in-love lads on the land in the right direction to find their happily ever after.

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The 49-year-old TV star and mother-of-one, who’s based on the Gold Coast with her husband Jack Ray and teen daughter Olivia, 13, gave Woman’s Day all the goss on what to expect from this year’s show – and why it’s still going strong after nearly 20 years on air.

Are you loving being back as host? What do you enjoy most about the gig?

I really am. This is my 15th season with Farmer Wants A Wife, and I still feel so lucky to be part of it. I love being there during those first moments, watching the chemistry unfold, the nerves and excitement. You just never know what’s going to happen.

Did you have lots of fans reaching out telling you they were glad you were back as host?

It’s amazing after all these years viewers continue to connect with the show and feel invested in the love stories, I love playing matchmaker.

(Credit: Channel 7)

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Why do you think the show is still so popular with viewers? And why do you think it has such a good success rate?

It has a strong track record, and we are incredibly proud of that. The statistics worldwide are even more impressive.

Women know that these men are there for the right reasons, and genuinely want a lifelong partner, not just a passing romance. It’s quite humbling to think a TV show can play a small part in something as life changing as that.

Do you stay in touch with any of the Farmers and couples?

Yes, absolutely! I’ve been lucky to stay in touch with quite a few couples, and I still catch glimpses of their lives through social media. I love getting those life updates and seeing the gorgeous Farmer babies. It’s really special seeing relationships continue long after filming wraps.

What can we expect from this season?

This season is full of heart, it has a bit of everything, strong connections, emotional moments, love triangles and a few surprises too. It’s a mix of romance and drama. I think viewers are going to become very invested in the love stories.

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As a host, I thought I’d seen it all, but there were definitely moments where even I didn’t know what would happen next. I am always surprised by how quickly real emotions develop – there were moments where connections became real very fast. It is also fascinating when farmers must choose between their hearts and their heads, often following their hearts in ways no one expected.

Ultimately, it was the unpredictability – just when you think you know where a connection is heading, a new spark or a difficult conversation shifts everything.

(Credit: Channel 7)

Will we see any happily-ever-afters this season?

I really believe we will. There are some very strong connections and watching them grow has been so rewarding. I think viewers are in for something special.

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You’ve been married to your husband Jack for almost 14 years, have you got any relationship advice for the hopeful couples?

Communicate openly and be patient with each other.

What do you like to watch yourself when you get the chance?

Honestly, I’ll usually end up getting hooked on whatever the latest drama is on Netflix.

Does your daughter Olivia ever watch the show with you?

She’s caught bit and pieces of the show over the years, and she’s loving all the promos for this season, so she’ll definitely be tuning in.

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Do you think she will decide to follow you

into TV/showbiz?

Do you think she will decide to follow you into TV/showbiz?

Who knows! It’s way too early to tell, but right now I’d probably say no. But whatever she decides, I’ll support her!

Can you believe it will be the 20th anniversary of FWAW next year? Did you ever imagine it – and you! – would still be here?

It’s pretty incredible, I don’t think anyone could have imagined the longevity of the show. I feel very lucky to be part of something that audiences have continued to connect with for so long! We’ve had so many amazing love stories, still going strong.

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