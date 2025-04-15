As the host of Farmer Wants A Wife, Natalie Gruzlewski has been at the heart of countless love stories.

Advertisement

But offscreen, Natalie has a beautiful romance of her own with her husband, Jack Ryan.

Nat Gruzlewski and Jack Ryan married in 2012 in a secret and surprise wedding attended by only their nearest and dearest.

“We thought, let’s just do it,” Jack told The Australian Women’s Weekly in 2012. “We didn’t want a large wedding, we just wanted our close family around one table for a relaxing lunch to celebrate with us.”

Natalie and Jack pictured on the red carpet together in 2010. (Credit: AAP)

Advertisement

At the time, Natalie was pregnant with the couple’s first child, and she wanted to keep their nuptials a secret.

“We didn’t tell anyone they were coming to a wedding, so it was a huge surprise,” Natalie said.

“I wore a beautiful Lisa Brown dress, it was so relaxed and amazing,” she said, adding, “We loved every minute of it.”

Natalie gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Olivia, in January 2013.

Advertisement

Natalie, Jack and Olivia pictured during a family holiday to Italy together. (Credit: Instagram)

Natalie and Jack have an extremely private family life, and they rarely share photos of each other on social media or attend red carpet events together.

But, Nat has spoken about her love of motherhood, as well as how she balances travelling for work with her family life on the Gold Coast.

“I’m absolutely loving being a mum. I feel very blessed to have a healthy little girl and to be living on the coast [Gold Coast],” she told The Australian Women’s Weekly in 2014.

Advertisement

“It’s gone by in a flash. I try to enjoy every little moment with Olivia.”

The cute family trio! (Credit: Instagram)

Before she met Jack, Natalie was married to former professional surfer Luke Egan from 2009 to 2011.

Natalie hosted Farmer Wants A Wife from 2007 to 2013 and returned in 2020 to host the show’s reboot. (Credit: Seven)

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.