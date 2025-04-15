As the host of Farmer Wants A Wife, Natalie Gruzlewski has been at the heart of countless love stories.
But offscreen, Natalie has a beautiful romance of her own with her husband, Jack Ryan.
Nat Gruzlewski and Jack Ryan married in 2012 in a secret and surprise wedding attended by only their nearest and dearest.
“We thought, let’s just do it,” Jack told The Australian Women’s Weekly in 2012. “We didn’t want a large wedding, we just wanted our close family around one table for a relaxing lunch to celebrate with us.”
At the time, Natalie was pregnant with the couple’s first child, and she wanted to keep their nuptials a secret.
“We didn’t tell anyone they were coming to a wedding, so it was a huge surprise,” Natalie said.
“I wore a beautiful Lisa Brown dress, it was so relaxed and amazing,” she said, adding, “We loved every minute of it.”
Natalie gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Olivia, in January 2013.
Natalie and Jack have an extremely private family life, and they rarely share photos of each other on social media or attend red carpet events together.
But, Nat has spoken about her love of motherhood, as well as how she balances travelling for work with her family life on the Gold Coast.
“I’m absolutely loving being a mum. I feel very blessed to have a healthy little girl and to be living on the coast [Gold Coast],” she told The Australian Women’s Weekly in 2014.
“It’s gone by in a flash. I try to enjoy every little moment with Olivia.”
Before she met Jack, Natalie was married to former professional surfer Luke Egan from 2009 to 2011.