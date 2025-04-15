Inside the stunning property where Farmer Wants A Wife is filmed

As exciting as it is to meet the beautiful women and the handsome farmers looking for love on the 2025 season of Farmer Wants A Wife Australia, but one of the other stunning standout on the reality TV show is the property.

Serving as the home base for FWAW where the ladies meet their respective farmer for the first time – and where they will reconvene throughout the season.

There is a beautiful long driveway leading into the property. (Credit: Instagram)

The jaw-dropping FWAW filming location is The Convent Luxury Boutique Hotel in the Pokolbin region in Hunter Valley, New South Wales. Located just a two-hour drive from Sydney.

The sprawling boutique hotel is set against the Brokenback Range, perfect for not only FWAW but also is a hugely popular wedding venue.

This retreat is minutes away from the region’s most loved wineries!

The blue and white paint has a distinct Hamptons vibe. (Credit: Instagram)

Combining a “European luxe” and “Hamptons Long Island” feel, the hotel includes several high end restaurants and hotel accommodation. There is also a private retreat on site with a private tennis court and a pool!

If all that wasn’t enough to convince you to visit the Hunter Valley location, this property features gorgeous traditional architecture, with French doors and windows, a sprawling driveway and old school interior details including chandelier lights and antique furniture.

The venue is also used for conferences and events, with many large open spaces available for use.

This is where the contestants first meet their farmers. (Credit: Instagram)

But as FWAW fans know, this isn’t the only filming location appearing throughout the season. After the farmers decide which contestants they would like to further a connection with, the girls are welcomed to the farmers actual farm.

Four farmers means four different filming locations – Farmer Corey resides in Biloela, QLD; Farmer Tom lives in Borambola, NSW; Farmer Thomas lives in Kimba, SA; and Farmer Jarred is located in Stanthorpe, QLD.

In 2025, Natalie Gruzlewski returns as full-time solo host after Samantha Armytage announced her departure from Channel Seven.

Inside the hotel. (Credit: Instagram)

The new season of Farmer Wants A Wife Australia airs on April 21, 2025 on Seven.

WATCH BELOW: A look back at the success of Farmer Wants A Wife.

